A graphic artist at the Toronto Sun has confirmed their status as the GOAT. See for yourself
posted to Main » on 21 Oct 2021 at 5:20 PM



‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Cereal Fetish
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The wedding ring leaves absolutely no doubt. Absolutely brilliant.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm humbled.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I don't get it.


/Calm down, of course I get it.
 
zbtop
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I don't want to see how they use jars or lemons.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I se what they did there
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I se what they did there.
 
Iczer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oh god that's a photoshop contest waiting to happen...
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Jincx!
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I wish I didn't see what they did there
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ less than a minute ago  
LOL
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's the Toronto Sun. Most of their "news" gets pulled out of a goat's arse every day.
 
