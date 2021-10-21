 Skip to content
(CNN)   Try the fermented soybean surprise, they said
21
21 Comments     (+0 »)
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Authorities confirm that all materials responsible for the explosion were made in China.
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is what happens when kung pow chicken and boom boom sauce hits toilet water.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

O.O
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks delightful.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Traced back to the Mung Dynasty
 
Flincher
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Looks similar to a kleenex when you have a sinus infection.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Holy shiat that's a large explosion
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Fermentation can be a real gas!
 
MBooda
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Certainly, in China of all places, they'd prepare for this sort of thing with fire drills.
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I watched the video.
And what stood out was that except for 1 vehicle, I think they are all white.
Is that a thing?
Or just a coincidence?
 
genner
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

That's Japanese, pretty sure this was a Stinky Tofu event
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rotted soybeans in snot.
Yay.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Nice headline, Subby! Cracked me up! (Back together now, Super glue.)
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm assuming the Failmitter has never traveled outside of North America
/No idea what the headline is suppose to mean
//China has a problem with building infrastructure that doesn't go kaboomy..
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Texas: "HOLD OUR BEERS!"
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They said it would be a surprise. They never said you'd like it.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
morbotron.comView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

DO NATTO WANT
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
