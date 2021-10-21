 Skip to content
(EllwoodCityLedger)   Creator of Kitties Found Home Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit: "When I get a kitten, I try to find it a home, but if after three months I still have it, I give it a name and this is its home." 57 kitties later, it's time for Caturday   (ellwoodcityledger.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Nadia is hiding and waiting to pounce on Caturday.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hello Caturday! I've never been here so close to the beginning, but it's already time for bed here. Have a good night!

littlenivi.comView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Manic Depressive Mouse: Hello Caturday! I've never been here so close to the beginning, but it's already time for bed here. Have a good night!

[littlenivi.com image 443x337]


4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Manic Depressive Mouse: Hello Caturday! I've never been here so close to the beginning, but it's already time for bed here. Have a good night!

[littlenivi.com image 443x337]


Sweet dreams 😴
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yeah, the rat was about that big too.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I get the online version of Greenhill Humane Society's newsletter sent to me and this was included in their most recent one. They wanted to re-share how one of their cat/kitten foster families dressed up the litter they were caring for last October. Kitty in front doesn't look too impressed, though.

scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Good Errvening!Been a wild weather late afternoon/evening. Never thought we'd get a Tornado Warning this late in the season..Mostly south of us, but tornado on the ground in 4 seperate areas. Brought Mocha the LRC guinea pig home because I have a doc appointment midway through tomorrow, and won't have time to bring him home..now I'm glad he is here. One less thing to worry about..and yes, I would have gone back to school to get him if I had enough lead time. Good thing work isn't more than 10 mins away!!

We are hazing soup tonight. Temp is doing a nose dive..which is what has fueled the severe storms. 20 degree drop predicted..tomorrows high will be 54..so yeah..

We are safe. We were never in danger here. I just hope my peeps in other areas of Ohio are as lucky..this is a line that stretched all the way to Columbus..
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Good Errvening!Been a wild weather late afternoon/evening. Never thought we'd get a Tornado Warning this late in the season..Mostly south of us, but tornado on the ground in 4 seperate areas. Brought Mocha the LRC guinea pig home because I have a doc appointment midway through tomorrow, and won't have time to bring him home..now I'm glad he is here. One less thing to worry about..and yes, I would have gone back to school to get him if I had enough lead time. Good thing work isn't more than 10 mins away!!

We are hazing soup tonight. Temp is doing a nose dive..which is what has fueled the severe storms. 20 degree drop predicted..tomorrows high will be 54..so yeah..

We are safe. We were never in danger here. I just hope my peeps in other areas of Ohio are as lucky..this is a line that stretched all the way to Columbus..


Wow...glad it missed you!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Next week we are having our costume parade at school. I was able to switch my doc appointment to this Friday..Yaya! Didn't want to go there in hoops!! Lol! Staff are by and large going as M&M's. I'm doing my Mary Todd Lincoln impression. I'm the librarian..I can do what I want!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Happy Birfday, lemurtx!  I hope you had a lovely day!! ♥
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
HHappy Happy Birthday lemurtx! Eli sends his Salutations..he is still bitey, just not with so many teefs..
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 500x554]


Mary Todd Lincoln
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: valnt9: [Fark user image 500x554]

Mary Todd Lincoln


any others? come on peeps...
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Toot Britches
                      Boo-Boo
                                    Li​ttle T-Rix (Trixie)
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 425x593]

Toot Britches
                   Boo-Boo
                                 Littl​e T-Rix (Trixie)


How cute is that?  :)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 425x593]

Toot Britches
                      Boo-Boo
                                    Li​ttle T-Rix (Trixie)


♥♥♥
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
lemurtx:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Good Errvening!Been a wild weather late afternoon/evening. Never thought we'd get a Tornado Warning this late in the season..Mostly south of us, but tornado on the ground in 4 seperate areas. Brought Mocha the LRC guinea pig home because I have a doc appointment midway through tomorrow, and won't have time to bring him home..now I'm glad he is here. One less thing to worry about..and yes, I would have gone back to school to get him if I had enough lead time. Good thing work isn't more than 10 mins away!!

We are hazing soup tonight. Temp is doing a nose dive..which is what has fueled the severe storms. 20 degree drop predicted..tomorrows high will be 54..so yeah..

We are safe. We were never in danger here. I just hope my peeps in other areas of Ohio are as lucky..this is a line that stretched all the way to Columbus..


No tornadoes here but we got some wind this afternoon. I had to take Smudge to the vet for her yearly shot (her vaccines are off schedule so they don't all get done at once) and I had to back track because my main road out was blocked by tree branches that had come down.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happie Birfdai

lemurtx!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Louie is doing better.  He ate gooshy foods multiple times today.  He is not hiding. And he is ready and willing for love and attention.  He had been puking often.  I'm hopeful that we are past that carp.

I know he doesn't want me to watch him eat so I give him the food, leave and shut the door.  I go back later and food was eaten.

You can see how my pets don't get along.
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
this was the situation on the patio last evening.  Coco was fine, just being goofy.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
So, for his GotchaVersery on Tuesday, Jack got a big pot of cat grass...
Fark user imageView Full Size


He was very excited about it!!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
HOWEVER!!!  THIS is what I find this morning!
Fark user imageView Full Size


CHILD!!!!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: HOWEVER!!!  THIS is what I find this morning!
[Fark user image 422x750]

CHILD!!!!


Hahaha!!!  Kids!  Happy Gotcha-versary Jack!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Jack was totally spoilt on his GotchaVersery. Special kitty soup, special can of kitty nums, freeze dried shrimp treats, chicken hearts, and the pot of cat grass.

Just disappointed we didn't find the chicken livers. Woulda been the PERFECT GotchaVersery treat! The Gotcha Treat!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
