(Variety)   Fox starting new streaming service to counter the fake liberal weather media   (variety.com) divider line
29
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude, I am so high
I swear someone said Fox News is going to set up a whole service just to lie about the weather
They don't have enough to lie about already?
I just...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Anybody notice them change it from Partly Cloudy to Partly Sunny?
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Buy sharpie stocks!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I've got some bad news for Alabama
 
ifky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
But Amy freeze isn't a blonde. Will she have to change her hair color?
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fox Weatherman: "It's currently sunny and 80 degrees outside!"
TV viewer looks outside and sees six feet of snow. "But it's actually..."
Fox Weatherman: "IT'S SUNNY AND 80 DEGREES OUTSIDE~!"
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Jesus. farking lunacy
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
static.politico.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Obviously, if there are blizzards every summer, no such thing as global warming.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I've got some bad news for Alabama


Dammit!
 
odinsposse
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"The liberal media wants you to think it's raining but it's actually God crying because a rich person had to pay taxes."
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"For the moment he had shut his ears to the remoter noises and was listening to the stuff that streamed out of the telescreen. It appeared that there had even been demonstrations to thank Big Brother for raising the chocolate ration to twenty grammes a week. And only yesterday, he reflected, it had been announced that the ration was to be REDUCED to twenty grammes a week. Was it possible that they could swallow that, after only twenty-four hours? Yes, they swallowed it."
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Their whole existence at this point really, truly is to own teh libz and nothing more.
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wait, did anyone actually read the article? From what I read, it sounds like Fox Weather will be the polar opposite of FoxNews channel. It's going to focus on Climate Change, and the reality of it. Did I read that right?

Because if I did, subby and every commenter above me did not.
 
almejita
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why are they telling me about colors?
 
Practical_Draconian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
National weather via Fox Weather Station:

Houston: 70, clear (reality: 100, humid as fark, overcast)
Dallas, 70, clear (reality: 100)
Phoenix, 85 (reality: 110)
Colorado Springs, 85, sunny (not mentioning lightning storm developing at 2 p.m., residential warning)
Miami, plan a weekend vacation (hurricane incoming in three days)
Los Angeles, unknown because smog and urban filth (reality: clear, 80)
San Diego, hurricane warning from Mexico (morning fog, 70 high, no effects from Mexican storm)
San Francisco, fire and brimstone (windy, clear, 62)
Portland, N/A due to rioting (peaceful, misting 50)
Seattle: raining 50 (accurate)
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Even among technologically slow Fox viewers, I gotta believe this is a really dumb idea.  I mean, who in hell watches weather reports anymore?  Probably the same people who still look up phone numbers in a phone book, i.e. maybe a couple dozen people in the whole country.   The entire concept has been made obsolete by

Fark user image
 
Dodo David
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SuburbanCowboy: Wait, did anyone actually read the article? From what I read, it sounds like Fox Weather will be the polar opposite of FoxNews channel. It's going to focus on Climate Change, and the reality of it. Did I read that right?

Because if I did, subby and every commenter above me did not.


I read the article and read the same things.  Farkers have a tendency to have knee-jerk reactions any time that the name "Fox" is mentioned.

Frankly, I do not know how Fox Weather will survive. The Weather Channel survives by showing programs that are reality TV. The Weather Channel also uses recorded weather programs that are repeated throughout the day.
 
gbv23
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Not sure how this is a shock or surprise. They already have Republican science, Republican health policy, Republican economics, Republican sex ed, etc.

When the "liberal" media refuses to call people liars, refuses to call their stupid "stupid," this is what happens.

The stupid people start thinking they're entitled to never be contradicted or told they're wrong. They think reality really is a matter of opinion.

So enjoy your competing weather forecasts, Floriduh. When Jim Cantore tells you there's a hurricane coming, but you have a fishing trip planned for that weekend, you just go ahead and ignore that liberal asshole trying to ruin your life by telling you some fake news about a hurricane. Fox Weather would never steer you wrong and they say the talk of a hurricane is just another liberal lie, so get on the boat and enjoy the gentle lapping of the waves.
 
bughunter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ifky: But Amy freeze isn't a blonde. Will she have to change her hair color?


The Rolling Stones - She's So Cold - OFFICIAL PROMO
Youtube jo34VhfcetU
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Welcome to Fark
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Persnickety: Even among technologically slow Fox viewers, I gotta believe this is a really dumb idea.  I mean, who in hell watches weather reports anymore?  Probably the same people who still look up phone numbers in a phone book, i.e. maybe a couple dozen people in the whole country.   The entire concept has been made obsolete by



I've always wondered about the people who don't know what the weather forecasts are. Who claim they had no idea it was supposed to rain or be cold. Now we know. They're people like this. Thanks for the FYI.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's not flooding. It's "Freedom Splashing"!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SuburbanCowboy: Wait, did anyone actually read the article? From what I read, it sounds like Fox Weather will be the polar opposite of FoxNews channel.


The polar opposite is the other pole which is almost the same.
 
germ78
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
For people who don't want to believe that humans are responsible for global warming and that the largest bankrollers of the modern GOP are the ones most responsible for said warming.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SuburbanCowboy: Wait, did anyone actually read the article? From what I read, it sounds like Fox Weather will be the polar opposite of FoxNews channel. It's going to focus on Climate Change, and the reality of it. Did I read that right?

Because if I did, subby and every commenter above me did not.


LOL, this is hilarious. An article pimping a new "service" from the same people who bring us 24/7 bullshiat surely wouldn't lie to us. Oh, this will be "different," the implication being that the other Fox products are shiat and the new weather product will be totally legit.
 
