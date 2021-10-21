 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AutoEvolution)   America's favorite car for doing 55 in the fast lane vs a glorified golf cart   (autoevolution.com) divider line
63
    More: Amusing, Manual transmission, Automatic transmission, Transmission, Semi-automatic transmission, downfall of that Corvette, Torque, 8-mile distance, quarter mile  
•       •       •

2966 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Oct 2021 at 5:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



63 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Month old content on a site that won't even load?  GREEN IT.
 
moike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which one of Drew's inbred drunkard cousins owns autoevolution?
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since the site is farked, now we open the debate to America's favorite car.

Mine is the 1970's Volkswagen followed by the original Lamborghini.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: Since the site is farked, now we open the debate to America's favorite car.

Mine is the 1970's Volkswagen followed by the original Lamborghini.


Honda Civic.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Zero Point Scalar Field: Since the site is farked, now we open the debate to America's favorite car.

Mine is the 1970's Volkswagen followed by the original Lamborghini.

Honda Civic.


F150
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: now we open the debate to America's favorite car.


I've always wanted an early 1970's Opel GT:

th.bing.comView Full Size


or an early 1970's Pantera:

conceptcarz.comView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking at the link text (since the site won't load) the "glorified golf cart" must be the Tesla 3, so I guess a Corvette is the favorite car for going 55 in the left lane? Is that really a thing? Don't think I've heard that one before, nor have I come across hoards of Corvettes camping in the left lane.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fsbilly: foo monkey: Zero Point Scalar Field: Since the site is farked, now we open the debate to America's favorite car.

Mine is the 1970's Volkswagen followed by the original Lamborghini.

Honda Civic.

F150


Well-played, sir.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't electric cars have essentially instant-on, super torque that allows them to get the initial jump on any conventional gas powered car?
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: Since the site is farked, now we open the debate to America's favorite car.

Mine is the 1970's Volkswagen followed by the original Lamborghini.


DeLorean

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
archive.org link

TLDR: The '19 Tesla Model 3 Performance beat out the '19 Corvette Stingray in a 1/8 mile race.  The author remarks that the lack of gear shifting was a big advantage for the Tesla.  Then goes on to suggest that the Corvette would have totally kicked ass if only the race was for a longer distance.

Here is the video:
2019 Tesla Model 3 Performance vs. 2019 Chevrolet Corvette
Youtube L4uRjAgJTt4
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fsbilly:F150

You're talking about the small-penis epidemic, aren't you?
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fsbilly: foo monkey: Zero Point Scalar Field: Since the site is farked, now we open the debate to America's favorite car.

Mine is the 1970's Volkswagen followed by the original Lamborghini.

Honda Civic.

F150


I'd say the Wienermobile.
I'm sure the DeLorean from Back to the Future is up there.
Batmobile.
 
nijika
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Don't electric cars have essentially instant-on, super torque that allows them to get the initial jump on any conventional gas powered car?


Yeah they're pretty much superior in every way for modern consumers.

/Insert "bbbbut muh diesel tradlife"
/Insert "Lineups at superchargers shows how unpopular"
/Insert "I like giving Saudis all my money"
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dinjiin: archive.org link

TLDR: The '19 Tesla Model 3 Performance beat out the '19 Corvette Stingray in a 1/8 mile race.  The author remarks that the lack of gear shifting was a big advantage for the Tesla.  Then goes on to suggest that the Corvette would have totally kicked ass if only the race was for a longer distance.

Here is the video:
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/L4uRjAgJ​Tt4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I would have totally won that race if it was only a different race.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: Looking at the link text (since the site won't load) the "glorified golf cart" must be the Tesla 3, so I guess a Corvette is the favorite car for going 55 in the left lane? Is that really a thing? Don't think I've heard that one before, nor have I come across hoards of Corvettes camping in the left lane.


Tesla owner-like typing detected.
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't have a particular love for cars. They take me where I want to go, and that is all. I have had cars that have been reliable, comfortable, and economical. I have never named one of my cars. They are functional, tools for transportation. That is all.

Recently, because of concern for the environment and a belief that we need to stop burning all the forests that ever grew, I bought a Tesla 3. Basic white, rear wheel drive only, no autopilot. The only extra we paid for was for white interior. (My wife says the standard black interior is too hot.)

It is, dare I say, awesome. So quiet, we can have a conversation in a normal voice. Very smooth ride. No gear shift with acceleration. I drive in 'chill' mode, but if I floor it, it pins my occiput to the headrest. I don't miss going to gas stations either. No oil changes to boot.

It does seem to have a bit of a personality. If I don't signal a lane change it will give a gentle swerve to try to get me back where I belong. The security system comes on if I don't have my key on me, and the screen shows something like the Eye of Sauron. It was also trying to tell me directions when I was driving home, until I shut off that feature.

So yes, a bit of a personality, and a bit of an attitude. So I have named my Tesla. I call it Hal.
 
hershy799
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: Since the site is farked, now we open the debate to America's favorite car.

Mine is the 1970's Volkswagen followed by the original Lamborghini.


In terms of all-time sales? F-150, I believe
In terms of all-time sales (for people who don't count a pickup as a "car")? Honda Accord
In terms of "I secretly love it but publicly hate it?" 2000s VW Beetle
In terms of "Favorite car to hate, and actually hate it?" Yugo
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: Since the site is farked, now we open the debate to America's favorite car.


1993 Toyota Camry Wagon LE V6: Regular Car Reviews
Youtube 0Gwd6EqHfsc
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nijika: The Pope of Manwich Village: Don't electric cars have essentially instant-on, super torque that allows them to get the initial jump on any conventional gas powered car?

Yeah they're pretty much superior in every way for modern consumers.

/Insert "bbbbut muh diesel tradlife"
/Insert "Lineups at superchargers shows how unpopular"
/Insert "I like giving Saudis all my money"


No they're not. I took my STi from Illinois to Alaska in December. Good luck doing that with an EV.

Range sucks. Recharge times suck. Availability of recharge stations sucks. The cost is far above affordability for most, ESPECIALLY on the upgraded models with extended range. Even in the video the only thing it was better at was a 1/8 drag race. The Corvette was already gaining on him towards the end meaning the 1/4 mile was a given for the 'Vette.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: fatassbastard: Looking at the link text (since the site won't load) the "glorified golf cart" must be the Tesla 3, so I guess a Corvette is the favorite car for going 55 in the left lane? Is that really a thing? Don't think I've heard that one before, nor have I come across hoards of Corvettes camping in the left lane.

Tesla owner-like typing detected.


Wait... are you saying the Corvette is the glorified golf cart?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think Lincolns and Cadillacs are America's favorite car for 55 in the fast lane.

I'm not a speed demon or tailgater, but WTF. GTF outta my way old moron. Pretend you're late for the 4:30 dinner special at the home and MOVE!!
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fsbilly: foo monkey: Zero Point Scalar Field: Since the site is farked, now we open the debate to America's favorite car.

Mine is the 1970's Volkswagen followed by the original Lamborghini.

Honda Civic.

F150


Lately. 'Member when the Accord, Camry and Taurus were contenders?
 
Speef
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: fsbilly:F150

You're talking about the small-penis epidemic, aren't you?


You're thinking of the Cadillac Escalade and all of its many many relatives.

SOME of us have pickups because we need to haul stuff daily.
 
robxiii
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Maturin: I don't have a particular love for cars. They take me where I want to go, and that is all. I have had cars that have been reliable, comfortable, and economical. I have never named one of my cars. They are functional, tools for transportation. That is all.

Recently, because of concern for the environment and a belief that we need to stop burning all the forests that ever grew, I bought a Tesla 3. Basic white, rear wheel drive only, no autopilot. The only extra we paid for was for white interior. (My wife says the standard black interior is too hot.)

It is, dare I say, awesome. So quiet, we can have a conversation in a normal voice. Very smooth ride. No gear shift with acceleration. I drive in 'chill' mode, but if I floor it, it pins my occiput to the headrest. I don't miss going to gas stations either. No oil changes to boot.

It does seem to have a bit of a personality. If I don't signal a lane change it will give a gentle swerve to try to get me back where I belong. The security system comes on if I don't have my key on me, and the screen shows something like the Eye of Sauron. It was also trying to tell me directions when I was driving home, until I shut off that feature.

So yes, a bit of a personality, and a bit of an attitude. So I have named my Tesla. I call it Hal.


Same here, was happy driving the same 3 cylinder car for over 2 decades.   Got a model S in December, same colors as you (white interior is awesome!).   It's like I activated a cheat code for driving.  Apparently it's even faster than the model 3 in this video, but I don't drive like that.   Tires wear out too fast that way, and I'm cheap.

/cheap in that I spend big on the important stuff
//hang on to it for decades though, so long term cheap :P
 
Luse
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Speef: Zero Point Scalar Field: fsbilly:F150

You're talking about the small-penis epidemic, aren't you?

You're thinking of the Cadillac Escalade and all of its many many relatives.

SOME of us have pickups because we need to haul stuff daily.


That's quite literally 2% or so of pickup owners.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: Since the site is farked, now we open the debate to America's favorite car.

Mine is the 1970's Volkswagen followed by the original Lamborghini.


Vega tops both those.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Luse: No they're not. I took my STi from Illinois to Alaska in December. Good luck doing that with an EV.


Because driving from Illinois to Alaska in December is something a lot of people do. We must plan automobile production around them.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Speef: Zero Point Scalar Field: fsbilly:F150

You're talking about the small-penis epidemic, aren't you?

You're thinking of the Cadillac Escalade and all of its many many relatives.

SOME of us have pickups because we need to haul stuff daily.


Yes, SOME F-150 owners haul stuff.

Some.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Zero Point Scalar Field:

Fark user imageView Full Size


...could you get those in the US? I don't think they ever made the US bumpers for those. You'd have to gray market it here...
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TrashcanMan: Zero Point Scalar Field: Since the site is farked, now we open the debate to America's favorite car.

Mine is the 1970's Volkswagen followed by the original Lamborghini.

Vega tops both those.


When I moved from the midwest to Los Angeles, I spied lots of cars I had not seen in decades, thanks to salt and rust. Vegas, Pintos, Gremlins, and Pacers were some notable examples.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

kozlo: Zero Point Scalar Field:

[Fark user image 425x227]

...could you get those in the US? I don't think they ever made the US bumpers for those. You'd have to gray market it here...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: El_Dan: fatassbastard: Looking at the link text (since the site won't load) the "glorified golf cart" must be the Tesla 3, so I guess a Corvette is the favorite car for going 55 in the left lane? Is that really a thing? Don't think I've heard that one before, nor have I come across hoards of Corvettes camping in the left lane.

Tesla owner-like typing detected.

Wait... are you saying the Corvette is the glorified golf cart?


Hard to say because the link is dead, but Teslas on autopilot seem to be overrepresented doing 55 mph in the left lane in my experience.
 
Luse
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Luse: No they're not. I took my STi from Illinois to Alaska in December. Good luck doing that with an EV.

Because driving from Illinois to Alaska in December is something a lot of people do. We must plan automobile production around them.


When I was in the military I would drive cross country for the holidays yearly. So would a bunch of the folks I served with. Maybe you're like a yokel who's tucked away in your corner of the country but road trips of 500 miles plus are common for many Americans. As such I'd rather plan my trips around landmarks and points of interest rather than charging stations. I'd rather spend less than 5 minutes getting my full range back as well. If you've got a short commute it may make sense for you, but again, at the cost of the thing there are many cheaper, easier and better options.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Luse: No they're not. I took my STi from Illinois to Alaska in December. Good luck doing that with an EV.

Range sucks. Recharge times suck. Availability of recharge stations sucks. The cost is far above affordability for most, ESPECIALLY on the upgraded models with extended range. Even in the video the only thing it was better at was a 1/8 drag race. The Corvette was already gaining on him towards the end meaning the 1/4 mile was a given for the 'Vette.


I hear you, brother.  I too use hammers to drive screws.
 
sithon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's been a long time since a website has been legitimately farked. As in a website brought down by the massive traffic from Fark.
 
kindms
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
electric motors have almost instant full torque. off the line an electric is probably going to beat an internal combustion engine. however top speeds etc would depend and the vette etc in a longer race would eventually catch and pass the electric

not a car person
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Eravior: fsbilly: foo monkey: Zero Point Scalar Field: Since the site is farked, now we open the debate to America's favorite car.

Mine is the 1970's Volkswagen followed by the original Lamborghini.

Honda Civic.

F150

I'd say the Wienermobile.
I'm sure the DeLorean from Back to the Future is up there.
Batmobile.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
jaytkay:

If I wanted an old Porsche I'd get this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Perfect for rush hour. Or destroying a back country road on a Saturday.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
89 fox body mustang. God i missed that car. Was a awesome year where some tech gave you a real boost, but was still easy enough to turn wrench on and everything was accessible with some standard tools.

At the same time, i had a ton of work done on mine and regularly came in well at the track, but both my daily drivers which aren't anything special, one of which is an SUV, would blow the doors off it in just about any metric today.

But man do i miss that death trap of a car.
 
Luse
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Luse: No they're not. I took my STi from Illinois to Alaska in December. Good luck doing that with an EV.

Range sucks. Recharge times suck. Availability of recharge stations sucks. The cost is far above affordability for most, ESPECIALLY on the upgraded models with extended range. Even in the video the only thing it was better at was a 1/8 drag race. The Corvette was already gaining on him towards the end meaning the 1/4 mile was a given for the 'Vette.

I hear you, brother.  I too use hammers to drive screws.


WTH are you on about? First off, it was the car I owned and I was moving so the obvious and really the only choice.

Having said that, an AWD rally bred car known for it's reliability and toughness is farkING EXACTLY the kind of vehicle you want in the middle of nowhere Canada when it's 20 below and not another car in sight. You...don't know much about driving, do you?
 
lithven
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Speef: Zero Point Scalar Field: fsbilly:F150

You're talking about the small-penis epidemic, aren't you?

You're thinking of the Cadillac Escalade and all of its many many relatives.

SOME of us have pickups because we need to haul stuff daily.

Yes, SOME F-150 owners haul stuff.

Some.


Are we really arguing about how people don't need the capabilities of a pickup truck in a thread about a Corvette and Tesla doing an f'ing drag race?! If you're comparing drag race times for your next car I have more questions for you than someone comparing load capacity, bed size, or towing capacity (even if they'll never use it). FFS give it a rest.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Y'all will make fun of me, but this is my favorite car. Anemic V12 and all. I've seen a few in the wild.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Everyone chooses the wrong car. I know what's best for them.

Also, wrong house, wrong smartphone, and wrong wife.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Up that to 88

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Secret Troll Alt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: archive.org link

TLDR: The '19 Tesla Model 3 Performance beat out the '19 Corvette Stingray in a 1/8 mile race.  The author remarks that the lack of gear shifting was a big advantage for the Tesla.  Then goes on to suggest that the Corvette would have totally kicked ass if only the race was for a longer distance.

Here is the video:
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/L4uRjAgJ​Tt4]


Ah, see, based on the headline, I'd assumed it was a Prius covered in christian bumper stickers being thrashed by some fiberglass deathtrap based on a Beetle pan.
 
lithven
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Luse: jaytkay: Luse: No they're not. I took my STi from Illinois to Alaska in December. Good luck doing that with an EV.

Because driving from Illinois to Alaska in December is something a lot of people do. We must plan automobile production around them.

When I was in the military I would drive cross country for the holidays yearly. So would a bunch of the folks I served with. Maybe you're like a yokel who's tucked away in your corner of the country but road trips of 500 miles plus are common for many Americans. As such I'd rather plan my trips around landmarks and points of interest rather than charging stations. I'd rather spend less than 5 minutes getting my full range back as well. If you've got a short commute it may make sense for you, but again, at the cost of the thing there are many cheaper, easier and better options.


I had a coworker who had a solution for road trips if you own an electric cars before there were any electric cars on the market. Rent a car for your trip. He did it because he didn't want to put 1000+ miles on his car over two weeks instead of range anxiety though.
 
Luse
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

lithven: jaytkay: Speef: Zero Point Scalar Field: fsbilly:F150

You're talking about the small-penis epidemic, aren't you?

You're thinking of the Cadillac Escalade and all of its many many relatives.

SOME of us have pickups because we need to haul stuff daily.

Yes, SOME F-150 owners haul stuff.

Some.

Are we really arguing about how people don't need the capabilities of a pickup truck in a thread about a Corvette and Tesla doing an f'ing drag race?! If you're comparing drag race times for your next car I have more questions for you than someone comparing load capacity, bed size, or towing capacity (even if they'll never use it). FFS give it a rest.


Why? Your argument is just patently wrong. The average Corvette driver absolutely uses at least a good portion of the acceleration of the car pretty much every time they drive it. I know I use the acceleration of my STi on a daily basis. On the flip side, I would wager most F-150 owners have never used the bed for a load a standard 4 door sedan couldn't handle. The bed, towing and cargo capacity might as well not exist and it would make NO difference to them.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: Month old content on a site that won't even load?  GREEN IT.


Zero Point Scalar Field: Since the site is farked, now we open the debate to America's favorite car.


Subby here. worked fine a couple of hours ago. Still shows up on my google news feed as 2 days old

favorite car? Had a ridiculously modified  GTI  complete with fart can exhaust (thanks previous owner)

Cops were puzzled when they pulled me over to find an oldster at the wheel. One in Miami that chased me after seeing me do a glorious drift around a corner (around 60 off Biscayne) asked "Is this your son's car?"

Hated to sell it, but my mechanic was sick of seeing it
 
LineNoise
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Luse: foo monkey: Luse: No they're not. I took my STi from Illinois to Alaska in December. Good luck doing that with an EV.

Range sucks. Recharge times suck. Availability of recharge stations sucks. The cost is far above affordability for most, ESPECIALLY on the upgraded models with extended range. Even in the video the only thing it was better at was a 1/8 drag race. The Corvette was already gaining on him towards the end meaning the 1/4 mile was a given for the 'Vette.

I hear you, brother.  I too use hammers to drive screws.

WTH are you on about? First off, it was the car I owned and I was moving so the obvious and really the only choice.

Having said that, an AWD rally bred car known for it's reliability and toughness is farkING EXACTLY the kind of vehicle you want in the middle of nowhere Canada when it's 20 below and not another car in sight. You...don't know much about driving, do you?


We are in the market for a new car, and are on the fence about an EV. most of the better ones will cover 90% of our driving, and we will still have a dinosaur eater for the 10% it doesn't with a tiny bit of planning.

My main problem is i don't LIKE any of the current EV's.

I do like the F150 and would buy it in a heartbeat as our next farm truck, because its honestly perfect for our uses and would make my life easier, but good luck getting one at anything approaching a decent price.
 
Displayed 50 of 63 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.