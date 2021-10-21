 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   Just because a Lamborghini is a Volkswagen, that doesn't mean it'll float   (jalopnik.com) divider line
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Super car "accidentally" driven into a large body of water? I'm sure it's not at all an insurance scam.
 
borg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Like, Ted Kennedy that man will never be president.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Weird flex with the Lamborghini trifecta in play
 
chewielouie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It was probably embarrassed by its god-awful paint job and drove itself into the lake out of shame.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: It was probably embarrassed by its god-awful paint job and drove itself into the lake out of shame.


Fark user imageView Full Size
I was just going to say I liked the paint job. It's different.

Also that site tried to give my phone aids.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ghastly: Super car "accidentally" driven into a large body of water? I'm sure it's not at all an insurance scam.


This time it really was a Lambo.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ed Bolian's ears just perked up.
 
