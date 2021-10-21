 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   No you can't put your dog on a vegan diet and we'll prosecute you if you do   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
17
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

314 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Oct 2021 at 6:35 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Don't get obligate carnivore pets then you farking idiots.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Good.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Farking vegans. Is there anything they can't cock up?
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's really easy to get it wrong for people to.
No one should go vegetarian or vegan without consulting real, certified and credentialed nutritionist.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You CAN put your dog on a vegan diet. But...you are killing your dog if you put them on a vegan diet.

/ same thing goes for kids
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Whoever coded the 'Mail's Website should face jail...
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Daily Fail, so now I doubt the existence of vegans, diets and dogs.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Farking vegans. Is there anything they can't cock up?


Coq au Van?
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There are vegans who do it for moral reasons, and then there are ones that do it as part of a diet

no problem with the later, it is the former that are the problem

I occsionally cook a vegan only meal for dinner.  But my cat gets meat, and even at 14 years of age he is still spry, runs around and is happy
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Dogs are omnivores. If they're getting enough protein, they can live as vegetarians. Would I do that to a dog myself? Absolutely not.

Making a cat go vegetarian, though, is cruel as they're pretty much straight up carnivores.
 
hangloose
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kkinnison: There are vegans who do it for moral reasons, and then there are ones that do it as part of a diet

no problem with the later, it is the former that are the problem

I occsionally cook a vegan only meal for dinner.  But my cat gets meat, and even at 14 years of age he is still spry, runs around and is happy


This implies that people that eat meat are immoral, which isn't the case.

How do you know someone is vegan? They'll tell you.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Dogs are carnivores. If you can't stand a dog eating meat then don't have them as pets.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Dogs are omnivores. If they're getting enough protein, they can live as vegetarians. Would I do that to a dog myself? Absolutely not.

Making a cat go vegetarian, though, is cruel as they're pretty much straight up carnivores.


What farking horseshiat did you smoke to make you believe this nonsense? Jesus Christ.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Good.  If you believe that a vegan diet is correct for you, then don't get a carnivorous pet.
 
hangloose
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Dogs are omnivores. If they're getting enough protein, they can live as vegetarians. Would I do that to a dog myself? Absolutely not.

Making a cat go vegetarian, though, is cruel as they're pretty much straight up carnivores.


Only a selfish, pretentious shiathead would make their dog go vegetarian (unless it was strictly temporary for some actual health condition that was diagnosed by an actual veterinarian)
 
hangloose
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Ragin' Asian: Dogs are omnivores. If they're getting enough protein, they can live as vegetarians. Would I do that to a dog myself? Absolutely not.

Making a cat go vegetarian, though, is cruel as they're pretty much straight up carnivores.

What farking horseshiat did you smoke to make you believe this nonsense? Jesus Christ.


Read the username and it'll make more sense lol
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.