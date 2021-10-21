 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Did he also see Elvis and a female Bigfoot celebrating their wedding while the Loch Ness Monster presided?   (nypost.com) divider line
12
12 Comments     (+0 »)
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the fark does a former 1st Lieutenant equate to "Air Force Chief"???

I'm sure that "press conference" was packed.
 
Mississippi Mud
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Outdoor Elvis
Youtube vMxATOo6Rsg
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Did the Loch Ness Monster charge treefiddy for presiding over the wedding?
 
gbv23
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hellz Yeah!

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
KB202
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is there no one looking after the aging demented baby boomers?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
nypost.comView Full Size

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Maynotlast
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
First time I've ever seen "Air Force Chief" and "1st Lieutenant" used in the same sentence!
 
bughunter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Chief Whackjob, 1st Class
 
Mukster
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
... and then one of the aliens looked at me...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So...57 years ago he saw a space ship and thought now was a good time "testify" at the National Press Club?  Seriously, who write this sh*t?  The Onion is funnier and more believable.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gbv23: Hellz Yeah!

[i.imgur.com image 263x423]


The EMH and 7 of 9 do a little "role-playing"
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: So...57 years ago he saw a space ship and thought now was a good time "testify" at the National Press Club?  Seriously, who write this sh*t?  The Onion is funnier and more believable.


Repressed memories!
 
