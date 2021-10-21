 Skip to content
(News and Guts) Well, that de-escalated quickly (newsandguts.com)
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, that brightened my day. Kid went down like a sack of potatoes. Note how he has his thumb in his pants like a dipshiat, too.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude didn't even drop his bag of munchies taking out that skinny punk.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I've been repeatedly informed by every single former marine I've ever met that there is no such thing as a "former" marine.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If he got the shiat slapped out of him before he demanded money isn't he just another open carry hero?

/this is bait
 
DiDGr8 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I can also see this going very wrong. If the punk's finger is on the trigger, the clerk could catch the round. The gun wasn't pointing at the vet.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Nirbo: If he got the shiat slapped out of him before he demanded money isn't he just another open carry hero?

/this is bait


Except that it's not open carrying when you're fully masked and pointing the weapon at a convenience store clerk...
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The Marine was supposedly "unarmed" so this is obviously an antigun stunt by crisis actors. Only good guys with guns can stop these things. And horse paste.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Let me see your war face!!!!!!
 
Kenneth Snow
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Semper fi, mother farker.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mr. Breeze: Nirbo: If he got the shiat slapped out of him before he demanded money isn't he just another open carry hero?

/this is bait

Except that it's not open carrying when you're fully masked and pointing the weapon at a convenience store clerk...


That couldn't be any MORE openly carried unless he had a sign in his other hand that said "I have a gun."

/don't fall for the bait.
 
docilej
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Marine to be charged with a hate crime in 3...2...
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Nirbo: Mr. Breeze: Nirbo: If he got the shiat slapped out of him before he demanded money isn't he just another open carry hero?

/this is bait

Except that it's not open carrying when you're fully masked and pointing the weapon at a convenience store clerk...

That couldn't be any MORE openly carried unless he had a sign in his other hand that said "I have a gun."

/don't fall for the bait.


What if he had a fun in his other hand, but it was a joke gun that just has a little flag pop out with the word "bang"?
 
The Yattering
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Blatant second amendment violation
 
jjwars1
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Looks like that guy had a hoodie and bag of Skittles to me.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Get rekt, scrub
 
Hillbilly Jim
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ha Ha hey spelled Core wrong
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I've been repeatedly informed by every single former marine I've ever met that there is no such thing as a "former" marine.


Those are those moto-hard douchebags. There's plenty of Former Marines, look at Terminal Lance. 

Anyway I'm split on the Marine's choice here. On one hand, never be a hero as you're just risking everyone's life. On the other hand, cock wannabe gangbanger with his booger picker on the pang switch (as far as I can tell from video) might actually be risker than attempting to disarm. 

Most likely though the Marine just reacted without thinking as training took over. Which is why they train you so hard. When the stress ramps up so hard that you can't think, your ingrained instincts and training take over.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: Nirbo: Mr. Breeze: Nirbo: If he got the shiat slapped out of him before he demanded money isn't he just another open carry hero?

/this is bait

Except that it's not open carrying when you're fully masked and pointing the weapon at a convenience store clerk...

That couldn't be any MORE openly carried unless he had a sign in his other hand that said "I have a gun."

/don't fall for the bait.

What if he had a fun in his other hand, but it was a joke gun that just has a little flag pop out with the word "bang"?


I'm no constitutional lawyer but I think that's how you get to be lt. Governor of Florida.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He was just trying to get bread to feed his family. Why did the mean man stop him?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Oh, that brightened my day. Kid went down like a sack of potatoes. Note how he has his thumb in his pants like a dipshiat, too.


That's the problem with a gun - you can rationally cover one person - maybe 2 if they're quite close.  More than that means you're off-target for someone - and that someone can do shiat like this.  Still pretty insanely ballsy, but wouldn't have been possible without the would-be robber moving to cover the cashier or whoever he was pointing it at there
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: Let me see your war face!!!!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DiggidyDan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

DiDGr8: I can also see this going very wrong. If the punk's finger is on the trigger, the clerk could catch the round. The gun wasn't pointing at the vet.


Not with the way the marine approached the disarming. Watching the video, he took his left hand to specifically push the gun off target first, before attacking. This way if the trigger was pulled, the round would go high right off target and probably hit the ceiling. The more dangerous situation would have been if one of the others behind the first were armed as well and the action caused them to draw and fire. Perhaps the marine could see with his quick assessment that they were not armed first, however.
 
Fano
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Bad Day for Jodie
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Lsherm: Oh, that brightened my day. Kid went down like a sack of potatoes. Note how he has his thumb in his pants like a dipshiat, too.

That's the problem with a gun - you can rationally cover one person - maybe 2 if they're quite close.  More than that means you're off-target for someone - and that someone can do shiat like this.  Still pretty insanely ballsy, but wouldn't have been possible without the would-be robber moving to cover the cashier or whoever he was pointing it at there


That's still assuming that the rest of the armed group is cohesive enough to act. The gunman in question here had two accomplices, and they both ran away quicker than they arrived.

Pointing a gun at someone does not ensure automatic, unquestioning obedience from the person you're aiming at. 99% of people (yes, this includes cops) fail to realize this. So seeing someone instead becoming automatically defiant is more terrifying to the gunman. Thus they run, like they did here.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why does it matter what his previous job was, 10 years ago?
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Here's a tip:  If you're holding a gun on someone, never get within reach of them.  10+ feet away would be best.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fano: Bad Day for Jodie


Finally!!  Gottdamned Jodie been farking my girl and my mom.  That's what I was told a couple thousand times.
 
EL EM
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If nothing else, this video demonstrates how steep the learning curve for armed robbery is.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I've been repeatedly informed by every single former marine I've ever met that there is no such thing as a "former" marine.


My former marine friend thinks that's stupid and tells me he is absolutely no longer a marine.

Also, even the other goofuses would admit they are technically wrong, as surely a dishonorably discharged marine isn't "always a marine."
 
FleshFlapps [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I've been repeatedly informed by every single former marine I've ever met that there is no such thing as a "former" marine.


Outside of the special forces their training creates a soldier like no other. There is never a moment where they are not prepared mentally and physically to act in a crisis.

Sadly this is so a point of contention and why many struggle returning to civilian life and suffer myriads of issues. There is no turning it off.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: foo monkey: I've been repeatedly informed by every single former marine I've ever met that there is no such thing as a "former" marine.

My former marine friend thinks that's stupid and tells me he is absolutely no longer a marine.

Also, even the other goofuses would admit they are technically wrong, as surely a dishonorably discharged marine isn't "always a marine."


Also the dead ones.

But Major Frankenstein is working on that.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LrdPhoenix: Here's a tip:  If you're holding a gun on someone, never get within reach of them.  10+ feet away would be best.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NightSteel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Most likely though the Marine just reacted without thinking as training took over.


Do Marines get trained in disarming opponents with handguns?  That seems a little unlikely for most warfighters, I thought they 'specialized' in rifles and unit tactics.

I'm sure their training hones their fight or flight responses, keeps them cooler under pressure, and taught this guy to commit, but I wouldn't guess that he was specifically trained to tackle and disarm a guy in these circumstances.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Textbook NFA.

Nice
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hmmmm, can of beans in a plastic bag? Pretty sure that "marine" was an antifa plant.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Maybe I missed something but for me the video cut right after he took a swing at the guy.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NightSteel: thatboyoverthere: Most likely though the Marine just reacted without thinking as training took over.

Do Marines get trained in disarming opponents with handguns?  That seems a little unlikely for most warfighters, I thought they 'specialized' in rifles and unit tactics.

I'm sure their training hones their fight or flight responses, keeps them cooler under pressure, and taught this guy to commit, but I wouldn't guess that he was specifically trained to tackle and disarm a guy in these circumstances.


Unless he was an MP its unlikely. at yuma mcas hes either maintenance, ord, or an mp.

officers dont do this at 430 AM
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NightSteel: thatboyoverthere: Most likely though the Marine just reacted without thinking as training took over.

Do Marines get trained in disarming opponents with handguns?  That seems a little unlikely for most warfighters, I thought they 'specialized' in rifles and unit tactics.

I'm sure their training hones their fight or flight responses, keeps them cooler under pressure, and taught this guy to commit, but I wouldn't guess that he was specifically trained to tackle and disarm a guy in these circumstances.


I don't know whether all Marines get it, but the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program has very much been a very real thing for the last couple decades.  And yes, disarming armed opponents is covered.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Dude didn't even drop his bag of munchies taking out that skinny punk.


You have a point. Usual training is to drop stuff while you take care of business.
However, in this case it might have helped if he'd flicked that up and let the gundummy try to play CATCH with the munchies.
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NightSteel: thatboyoverthere: Most likely though the Marine just reacted without thinking as training took over.

Do Marines get trained in disarming opponents with handguns?  That seems a little unlikely for most warfighters, I thought they 'specialized' in rifles and unit tactics.

I'm sure their training hones their fight or flight responses, keeps them cooler under pressure, and taught this guy to commit, but I wouldn't guess that he was specifically trained to tackle and disarm a guy in these circumstances.


I'd be surprised if it didn't. Close quarters urban warfare is a thing they do a lot of, right? I know we often do those sorta drills at the anarcho-communist potlucks when the antifa guys come over.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Maybe I missed something but for me the video cut right after he took a swing at the guy.


On purpose. PD says he detained guy which means likely unglamorous wrestling around or cheapshots...
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Nirbo: If he got the shiat slapped out of him before he demanded money isn't he just another open carry hero?

/this is bait


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: fragMasterFlash: Dude didn't even drop his bag of munchies taking out that skinny punk.

You have a point. Usual training is to drop stuff while you take care of business.
However, in this case it might have helped if he'd flicked that up and let the gundummy try to play CATCH with the munchies.


Watch again. He dropped his keys right away.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dbirchall: NightSteel: thatboyoverthere: Most likely though the Marine just reacted without thinking as training took over.

Do Marines get trained in disarming opponents with handguns?  That seems a little unlikely for most warfighters, I thought they 'specialized' in rifles and unit tactics.

I'm sure their training hones their fight or flight responses, keeps them cooler under pressure, and taught this guy to commit, but I wouldn't guess that he was specifically trained to tackle and disarm a guy in these circumstances.

I don't know whether all Marines get it, but the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program has very much been a very real thing for the last couple decades.  And yes, disarming armed opponents is covered.


MCMAP is like a twice a year training
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Russ1642: Maybe I missed something but for me the video cut right after he took a swing at the guy.

On purpose. PD says he detained guy which means likely unglamorous wrestling around or cheapshots...


Also, the first punch knocked the guy out of the camera's field of view?
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I think Agent Coulson looks good with a beard.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DiDGr8: I can also see this going very wrong. If the punk's finger is on the trigger, the clerk could catch the round. The gun wasn't pointing at the vet.


Agreed and I don't think he was sure the others with him didn't have guns. The other 2 did not draw and shoot him in the back is also lucky.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DiDGr8: I can also see this going very wrong. If the punk's finger is on the trigger, the clerk could catch the round. The gun wasn't pointing at the vet.


Everything in life can "go very wrong" so why try.  Let's all just lie down and let the evil in the world f*ck us all up the ass.  I've got a better idea.  Perhaps we should all set up a website that everyone should send money to so that robbers can just withdraw money from that.  We wouldn't want them to tire themselves out having to load a weapon.

Guess what cops would do: nothing.
Guess who would be arrested when they showed up 30 minutes after the robbers left: no one.

In fact, if the cops were called, they would just write up a report, take a whole bunch of snacks, file the report in the trash and go on a hunt for donuts.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dbirchall: I don't know whether all Marines get it, but the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program has very much been a very real thing for the last couple decades.  And yes, disarming armed opponents is covered.


I believe disarming is quite possible with the sword, although usually disabling is sufficient.
s7d6.scene7.comView Full Size
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LrdPhoenix: Here's a tip:  If you're holding a gun on someone, never get within reach of them.  10+ feet away would be best.


This drives me nuts on so many shows where the dialog drama ramps up and the distance closes -- sometimes it's even the person with the gun getting within grabbing distance/too close to cover all the people they're trying to hold back.
 
