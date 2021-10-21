 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   Joseph Ferlazzo took an ax, and gave his wife forty whacks   (wcvb.com) divider line
12
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Any relation to Liz Borden?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't chop  your wife up in New Hampshire.  New Hampshire is a far cry from New York.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Investigators said they found human remains, a gun and a handsaw in the van the couple had been vacationing in.

I bet they were having a fight over his housekeeping habits.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So, living the dream then?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Camping = Death
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"That paperwork said that after several hours, Joseph Ferlazzo allegedly used a handsaw to cut apart his wife's body."

It's still astonishing to me, after all these years, that a person could just calmly, methodically do this.
 
gbv23
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "That paperwork said that after several hours, Joseph Ferlazzo allegedly used a handsaw to cut apart his wife's body."

It's still astonishing to me, after all these years, that a person could just calmly, methodically do this.


I know, right? Doesn't dude own a sawzall or something? This is the 21 century!
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "That paperwork said that after several hours, Joseph Ferlazzo allegedly used a handsaw to cut apart his wife's body."

It's still astonishing to me, after all these years, that a person could just calmly, methodically do this.


Shows just how much they really cared.

Have to admit this was a pretty half ass job of covering his tracks.
 
bughunter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Naido: Investigators said they found human remains, a gun and a handsaw in the van the couple had been vacationing in.

I bet they were having a fight over his housekeeping habits.


He sprinkled on the floor AND left the toilet seat up.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Emily Ferlazzo, 22, was reported missing by her family on Monday. Her husband, Joseph Ferlazzo, 41, was arrested Monday in Vermont, where the couple was vacationing."

My guess is that she was going to leave him.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Mr. Ferlazzo, have you considered your missing wife might be in the camper all along? Let's take a look to be sure. We'll whaddaya know, here she is.
 
