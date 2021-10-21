 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Miami)   Suspecting the 'ol "Peter Pettigrew" escape plan, police left to speculate whether Brian Laundrie is an unregistered animagus   (miami.cbslocal.com) divider line
31
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

1335 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Oct 2021 at 1:27 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Either this dude is the Andy Kaufman of sowing doubt and escaping, or he was gator food a week ago.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you live in a gatored community.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
As for the Laundries' silence and lack of cooperation throughout the investigation, Bertolino says they were following his legal advice.

F*ck you too then for your sh*tty legal advice not letting them give as much information to find their missing son.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
One way to get the police off your trail would be to cut off a hand and make it seem as though the animals got the rest. But you'd have to be one hardcore MF to do that.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Parents directions didn't lead investigators to where they had planted evidence, so they had to go out and show them?

Brian Laundrie update: Why former NYPD chief believes latest discovery is 'quite strange'
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Obviously he was kicked when he was down.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Here's hoping the autopsy shows homicide by manual strangulation. What a twist!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Russ1642: One way to get the police off your trail would be to cut off a hand and make it seem as though the animals got the rest. But you'd have to be one hardcore MF to do that.


"Dang, these alligators have learned how to use machetes!"
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Either this dude is the Andy Kaufman of sowing doubt and escaping, or he was gator food a week ago.


Once again proving that Gators are better than Dogs.
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Once Brian's parents found out that he killed Gabby, they killed him and dumped the body in the swamp. Tired of being constantly harassed at their home, they offered to help find Brian, but really they were just showing the FBI where the body was dumped.
 
Braggi
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I am doubting the remains are his.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: As for the Laundries' silence and lack of cooperation throughout the investigation, Bertolino says they were following his legal advice.

F*ck you too then for your sh*tty legal advice not letting them give as much information to find their missing son.


It's actually very good advice. If you read the article you can see the criminologists getting ready to jump up their asses because they finally contacted police to try and help.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Blahbbs: Once Brian's parents found out that he killed Gabby, they killed him and dumped the body in the swamp. Tired of being constantly harassed at their home, they offered to help find Brian, but really they were just showing the FBI where the body was dumped.


That actually sounds like a more than reasonable explanation.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Won't stop them looking until and unless they get a DNA match
 
gamera1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm going with the "Dark Knight Rises: Bane defense" of leaving a partial body and just enough blood and DNA for them to conclude it was his remains.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Russ1642: One way to get the police off your trail would be to cut off a hand and make it seem as though the animals got the rest. But you'd have to be one hardcore MF to do that.


Given his family's actions through all of this, it's not implausible.
 
germ78
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I wonder if the remains were partially destroyed by the local cops muddin in the park with their trucks?
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Gator bait......
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You guys are forgetting the main victim.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Killed a homeless guy that looked like him and left him in the Florida weather for a month dressed in his cloths with his stuff around him. But hopefully it is the moron and he had a slow painful death, I am just sad Dog didn't find him brah!
 
keiverarrow [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
dude is definitely alive and hand-less somewhere
 
palelizard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Speaking of Pettigrew, how/why did he end up with the Weaselys?
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The parents are completely sus, and they're probably both of the imposters in this round.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Human remains" doesn't say much, was it a hand, a foot, a torso, entrails, what?
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There is only one journalist that should be on this case.

Rita Skeeter.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So the laundrie was just sitting there unclaimed for a while, with people waiting? Rude.
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

keiverarrow: dude is definitely alive and hand-less somewhere


It was a toe that the dude got:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Jeeze. Single, bald, and a hook for a hand. Some guys have the worst luck.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Jeeze. Single, bald, and a hook for a hand. Some guys have the worst luck.


You forgot the mandatory eyepatch, tattoos and wooden leg.

Also...parrot.

Arrrrrr...
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Earlier Wednesday, attorney Steven Bertolino said Laundrie's parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, along with law enforcement, started searching Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port, Florida.
"The FBI and NPPD were informed last night of Brian's parents' intentions and they met Chris and Roberta there this morning. After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented, some articles belonging to Brian were found.

fifthofzen: Parents directions didn't lead investigators to where they had planted evidence, so they had to go out and show them?

Brian Laundrie update: Why former NYPD chief believes latest discovery is 'quite strange'


Blahbbs: Once Brian's parents found out that he killed Gabby, they killed him and dumped the body in the swamp. Tired of being constantly harassed at their home, they offered to help find Brian, but really they were just showing the FBI where the body was dumped.


My guess - they've known exactly where he was all along.  They took him on a van ride and scouted out locations and cell service - witnesses say they left on that trip together, but I haven't seen anything that says they all arrived back home together.  The parents sent the local barneys and the feds on a wild goose chase for as long as possible, including his dad leading them around everywhere they knew he wasn't.  Brian and they both have burner phones where he could check in with them - perhaps they could even see a GPS ping.  Brian stopped communicating a while back.  They knew where he was supposed to be, but the area was closed and flooded, and they couldn't go there without setting off every alarm east of the Mississippi.  Finally, they were able to go - and when the cops got wind of it (Chris and Roberta didn't tell the cops for some reason), they joined the parents there.

The parents knew where he was.  And they knew something had happened to him.  Whatever means of communication he was using to keep in touch with them, I hope it's in that backpack still.

/That's my guess, at any rate.
//Real fine police work there, Lou.
///Burn in hell, asshole
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.