(Buzzfeed)   Soak her? I barely know her
111
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Mormon "god" can only see movement just like T-REX
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have something similar in the secular community we call, "Just the tip."
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: The Mormon "god" can only see movement just like T-REX


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Religion really produces some world-class mental gymnasts.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently Fark is your personal erotica site, nttawwt
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do grown human being choose to be involved with such complete and total bullsh*t?
 
meehaw [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Why do grown human being choose to be involved with such complete and total bullsh*t?


And why can't we just all, finally and collectively, decide that fairy tales and superstitions are a thing that we should all let go of after we turn, oh, I don't know...7 years old?

In all seriousness, I am so sick to got-damned death of religion. And before you accuse me of "throwing the baby out with the bathwater," no, I do NOT think that the ends justify the means in terms of that "feel good" feeling that one gets when one gets comfort from believing such claptrap. Ya, lots of people donate money and do good works in the name of religion. If they stop believing in religion, my bet is those charitable and labor donations will actually increase. At the very least, it would be a wash.

Magical thinking hurts us all, even the ones who it seems to benefit.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: Religion really produces some world-class mental gymnasts.


Any rules placed on a group of people will eventually lead to some rather 'creative' ways to get around those rules.  Especially if you insist on enforcing the letter of the law instead of the spirit of it.

In this case it's a group of kids, but are their really that many more mental gymnastics going on than what you'd find in any investment firm or lawyer's practice?

/not defending the morons mormons here, just stating this is more of a universal problem than strictly religion.
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meehaw: And why can't we just all, finally and collectively, decide that fairy tales and superstitions are a thing that we should all let go of after we turn, oh, I don't know...7 years old?


I was born a snake handler, and I'll die a snake handler.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wegro: I was born a snake handler, and I'll die a snake handler.


Serpent.

Serpent handler.

Infidel.
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...followed by snoring from the guy.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow i thought catholics were farked. Well they are but jfc.

Atheist now.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people might be soakers but I'm a nutter.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would try that for about the last five of my marathon 30 second love sessions. Right before turning her into a Bavarian cream puff.
 
70xlrt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poop hole is the loophole
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
plenty of BYU students are up for anal sex

BRB, going to BYU
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds like the next evolution of "Just the tip, I swear"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The male will ejaculate while just "soaking" or leaving it in without movement.  And whos to say the women isn't going to "press down" or make her own movements while it's inside her?

I knew a friend that just left his penis inside his GF to see how long he could last without "pumping"

9 months later, he had a child.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should've called it "Mormon Marinating".
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I clicked expecting bukkake
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wegro: meehaw: And why can't we just all, finally and collectively, decide that fairy tales and superstitions are a thing that we should all let go of after we turn, oh, I don't know...7 years old?

I was born a snake handler, and I'll die a snake handler.


Do you want to handle my snake?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oops, I accidentally moved. Oops, it happened again! And again...
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was how tantric sex worked too. But that you had to concentrate. Or something. Go ask Sting.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's always reassuring to be reminded by religious types exactly how stupid and clueless god is. Certainly if god put a command out about not having sex before marriage it was absolutely the semantic point of not moving a penis in the vagina and had nothing to do with your mind being on sex too much. Good thing these people figured out how to outsmart god, who again, must be pretty farking stupid if people of Mitt Romney's ilk can fool him with their crafty, non-moving penis ways.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not anal?
 
Mrs.Sharpier
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In my experience with LDS, they all "barely know" their future spouses. Soaking or not.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Oops, I accidentally moved. Oops, it happened again! And again...


A third person jumps on the bed to create motion that simulates a thrusting effect.

/Not kidding
//seriously google it
/// dum dum dum dum dummmmm
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: Religion really produces some world-class mental gymnasts.


There are a lot of wonky Jewish "solutions" to religious restrictions, like hanging a string around a community to make it one "home" or whatever (so they can bring food to needy people on the Sabbath), or hiring people to push elevator buttons or whatnot.

Imagine God being like, "Hey, you're not supposed to do that!" and you respond, "Well, ackchually..." and God's like "Ahh, ya got me!"
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: The male will ejaculate while just "soaking" or leaving it in without movement.  And whos to say the women isn't going to "press down" or make her own movements while it's inside her?

I knew a friend that just left his penis inside his GF to see how long he could last without "pumping"

9 months later, he had a child.


Did the babby have to push him out of the way?
 
RabidRythmDivas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's getting so hard to keep up with all the stuff god keeps track of.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rudemix: It's always reassuring to be reminded by religious types exactly how stupid and clueless god is. Certainly if god put a command out about not having sex before marriage it was absolutely the semantic point of not moving a penis in the vagina and had nothing to do with your mind being on sex too much. Good thing these people figured out how to outsmart god, who again, must be pretty farking stupid if people of Mitt Romney's ilk can fool him with their crafty, non-moving penis ways.



I have a similar beef with "Pascal's Wager".  If you say you believe in god "just in case it's true" that not belief. You are assuming god is too dumb to know the difference.

This, of course, neglects the even larger problem of "What if I pick the wrong religion and I am just making god madder and madder?" . Also known as Simpson's Paradox
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rudemix: It's always reassuring to be reminded by religious types exactly how stupid and clueless god is.


Well, to be fair, Eric Clapton isn't the sharpest tool in the shed.
 
Mrs.Sharpier
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: question_dj: Religion really produces some world-class mental gymnasts.

There are a lot of wonky Jewish "solutions" to religious restrictions, like hanging a string around a community to make it one "home" or whatever (so they can bring food to needy people on the Sabbath), or hiring people to push elevator buttons or whatnot.

Imagine God being like, "Hey, you're not supposed to do that!" and you respond, "Well, ackchually..." and God's like "Ahh, ya got me!"


Shabbos goy. Sounds like a good gig IMO
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: The Mormon "god" can only see movement just like T-REX


First penetration doesn't count?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RabidRythmDivas: It's getting so hard to keep up with all the stuff god keeps track of.



You think YOU'RE tired.

Imagine poor god having to fly around the planet giving children bone cancer and kitting hospitals with tornados and stuff. Even Santa only works one day a year.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhackingDay: I thought this was how tantric sex worked too. But that you had to concentrate. Or something. Go ask Sting.


I would, if only it weren't for this stupid restraining order...
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, as I understand it, "soaking" is achieving penetration and then just laying there like you're bored? My wife just calls that "sex."
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i heard you can make pickles that way
Family Guy Stewie and Brian with Marion
Youtube lBTZmcgbhHs
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrs.Sharpier: austerity101: question_dj: Religion really produces some world-class mental gymnasts.

There are a lot of wonky Jewish "solutions" to religious restrictions, like hanging a string around a community to make it one "home" or whatever (so they can bring food to needy people on the Sabbath), or hiring people to push elevator buttons or whatnot.

Imagine God being like, "Hey, you're not supposed to do that!" and you respond, "Well, ackchually..." and God's like "Ahh, ya got me!"

Shabbos goy. Sounds like a good gig IMO


And a silly and unnecessary one. What a bunch of tortuous contortions just to "technically" be on the right side of a completely arbitrary centuries-old "rule."
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: eurotrader: The Mormon "god" can only see movement just like T-REX

First penetration doesn't count?


You have to yell "Oops"
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: bingethinker: Oops, I accidentally moved. Oops, it happened again! And again...

A third person jumps on the bed to create motion that simulates a thrusting effect.

/Not kidding
//seriously google it
/// dum dum dum dum dummmmm


I was going for the idea that he's a two-or-three-pump chump. But yours is better.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: So, as I understand it, "soaking" is achieving penetration and then just laying there like you're bored? My wife just calls that "sex."


She told me about you.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: SpectroBoy: bingethinker: Oops, I accidentally moved. Oops, it happened again! And again...

A third person jumps on the bed to create motion that simulates a thrusting effect.

/Not kidding
//seriously google it
/// dum dum dum dum dummmmm

I was going for the idea that he's a two-or-three-pump chump. But yours is better.


No really. Google   soaking jump bed

doooo eeeeet
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i you have to go through that much mental wrangling and unfulfilling nonsense wouldn't you realize that it would be easier and more fun to just have sex?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if left in long enough...will it pickle ?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrs.Sharpier
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Mrs.Sharpier: austerity101: question_dj: Religion really produces some world-class mental gymnasts.

There are a lot of wonky Jewish "solutions" to religious restrictions, like hanging a string around a community to make it one "home" or whatever (so they can bring food to needy people on the Sabbath), or hiring people to push elevator buttons or whatnot.

Imagine God being like, "Hey, you're not supposed to do that!" and you respond, "Well, ackchually..." and God's like "Ahh, ya got me!"

Shabbos goy. Sounds like a good gig IMO

And a silly and unnecessary one. What a bunch of tortuous contortions just to "technically" be on the right side of a completely arbitrary centuries-old "rule."


There have been quite a few notable ones though, including Obama, Elvis, Colin Powell (RIP) and Harry Truman. I think in the modern context it's more of a favor for people you care about. Modern times makes some traditions and "rules" difficult to keep, so being an ole pal and hitting the switch is just a nice thing to do. Like eating the bacon strips for your Muslim BF at IHOP
 
