(NBC4i)   Ohio, the Florida of the mid-west, screws up Wilbur and Orville's airplane on their new license plates, does not have the Wright stuff   (nbc4i.com) divider line
69
    More: Fail, Wright brothers, Ohio's new license plate, North Carolina, initial work, Dayton brothers' famous plane, Wright Flyer, modern planes fly, first sustained flight  
bbutterf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"let the coop do the graphics..."
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL - f*cking republicans.  The only thing they're good at is f*cking up every damn thing imaginable.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohio continues to go backwards.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohio and Florida are just places that show you the intelligence of those who chose to move there, and those that chose not to escape.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Orville! Watch out for that Ohio you're about to run into!"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to Ohio.
HA HA! WE'RE IDIOTS IN OHIO!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So them and North Carolina are gonna fight over it now?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bbutterf: "let the coop do the graphics..."


do they just peck at the keyboard? Or do they team up and have one work the mouse with a wing while the other hops on the keyboard.

I suppose it does look like chickens made it.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah, see the plane is just shouting "Ohio," and it's word bubble won a ribbon.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: So them and North Carolina are gonna fight over it now?


...now?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I just lurk here: Nah, see the plane is just shouting "Ohio," and it's word bubble won a ribbon.
[Fark user image image 425x304]


YATTA!
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The most general statement of what's going on here is: "Everyone in the United States is really farking stupid."

Intelligence peaked with Generation X, but the irony is it's actually their fault.  They turned education into garbage and gave out participation trophies and endless do-overs.

Well, this license plate just needs a do-over.  Oopsie!  Made a mistake!
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PirateKing: bbutterf: "let the coop do the graphics..."

do they just peck at the keyboard? Or do they team up and have one work the mouse with a wing while the other hops on the keyboard.

I suppose it does look like chickens made it.


So why does a chicken coop have two doors?


...


Because if it had four doors it'd be a chicken sedan!
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

noitsnot: The most general statement of what's going on here is: "Everyone in the United States is really farking stupid."

Intelligence peaked with Generation X, but the irony is it's actually their fault.  They turned education into garbage and gave out participation trophies and endless do-overs.

Well, this license plate just needs a do-over.  Oopsie!  Made a mistake!


Gen-X received participation trophies. We just knew it was stupid.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh Oh Ohio
Oh Oh Weee Oh
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

amigafin: [Fark user image 360x252]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, Ohio.  Telling someone to take a flying leap 1832 does not make you the birthplace of aviation.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who has driven in Ohio, repeatedly, it's fitting they farked up a license plate that bad. Let it serve as a warning to out of staters.
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I just lurk here: Nah, see the plane is just shouting "Ohio," and it's word bubble won a ribbon.
[Fark user image image 425x304]


When I first saw it, I didn't see the ribbon as a tow banner, so the plane didn't seem backwards to me. To me, it was flying into the scene. Putting a tow banner on the Wright Flyer seems completely idiotic from the get go.

Why does the little Ohio in the middle look like it was done by someone in Ms Grundy's second grade class?  That's the bigger question to me.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gozaimasu!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohio is a really stupid f*cking place with some really stupid f*cking people.

Sorry to the good people of Ohio, all 12 of you. Escape when you can.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dayton was where they had their bicycle shop.
Now there's Wright-Patterson, home of the captured saucer.
I'm not Behind The Fighter Jet, but love Hardcore UFO's

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: noitsnot: The most general statement of what's going on here is: "Everyone in the United States is really farking stupid."

Intelligence peaked with Generation X, but the irony is it's actually their fault.  They turned education into garbage and gave out participation trophies and endless do-overs.

Well, this license plate just needs a do-over.  Oopsie!  Made a mistake!

Gen-X received participation trophies. We just knew it was stupid.


You are absolutely correct.

Participation trophies were baubles invented by baby boomers who treated their children as nothing more than accessories to brag about, and the trophies were pathetic fashion statements to accompany them.

Participation trophies were not created to make kids feel better; they were created to make parents feel better due to their disappointment in owning only average kids.
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahem, I think MO is the FL of the Midwest.
There's just more dumb trifectas per square mile.
But Ohio is at least the GA, if not the AL.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gbv23: Dayton was where they had their bicycle shop.
Now there's Wright-Patterson, home of the captured saucer.
I'm not Behind The Fighter Jet, but love Hardcore UFO's

[i.imgur.com image 300x300]


Sometimes I think I'm the only person who likes GBV, but that's wrong.  There are literally dozens of us!
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lurkey: Ahem, I think MO is the FL of the Midwest.
There's just more dumb trifectas per square mile.
But Ohio is at least the GA, if not the AL.


Maybe the Midwest is the FL of the Midwest?
 
peachpicker
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ohio isn't Midwest. It's a Rust Belt/Great Lakes/Appalachia amalgam. Midwest doesn't really begin until you're west of Chicago.

/Ohioan
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ohio what?  isn't Kitty Hawk in....uh not Ohio?
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's an "artistic interpretation", also known as a "fark-up by someone who doesn't know their ass from a hole in the wall".
 
jackandwater
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Ohio and Florida are just places that show you the intelligence of those who chose to move there, and those that chose not to escape.


I'm  only here because my son has a decent paying job he doesn't  want to quit.  I love my son.  Ohio...not so much, specially the weather.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

noitsnot: The most general statement of what's going on here is: "Everyone in the United States is really farking stupid."

Intelligence peaked with Generation X, but the irony is it's actually their fault.  They turned education into garbage and gave out participation trophies and endless do-overs.

Well, this license plate just needs a do-over.  Oopsie!  Made a mistake!


There's the added bonus here of how you got what generation gave out the participation trophies wrong while acting so smug about your intelligence.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


/ note: NASA says it's 25 now
 
Begoggle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Fireproof: noitsnot: The most general statement of what's going on here is: "Everyone in the United States is really farking stupid."

Intelligence peaked with Generation X, but the irony is it's actually their fault.  They turned education into garbage and gave out participation trophies and endless do-overs.

Well, this license plate just needs a do-over.  Oopsie!  Made a mistake!

There's the added bonus here of how you got what generation gave out the participation trophies wrong while acting so smug about your intelligence.


You can't even say the word "trophy" now without some woke individual screaming that you're "politically incorrect". Sad.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

lurkey: Ahem, I think MO is the FL of the Midwest.
There's just more dumb trifectas per square mile.
But Ohio is at least the GA, if not the AL.


Now do IN
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ohio has a vast array of license plate art. This will become one more abandoned attempt on the shiatpile.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That settles it. North Carolina now wins the "Which state gets the bragging rights for the first flight" debate forever. Thanks for playing, Ohio.
 
Supadope
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Lsherm: As someone who has driven in Ohio, repeatedly, it's fitting they farked up a license plate that bad. Let it serve as a warning to out of staters.


I was once on I75S between Cleveland and Columbus. Traffic just got really bad and everyone was doing 45mph.  This lasted over an hour. Why? It turned out there was a wide load truck and everyone had a great deal of difficulty passing it.

Idiots.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Dead, or in Ohio?
Youtube 14HgaKmEN2s
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Supadope: Lsherm: As someone who has driven in Ohio, repeatedly, it's fitting they farked up a license plate that bad. Let it serve as a warning to out of staters.

I was once on I75S between Cleveland and Columbus. Traffic just got really bad and everyone was doing 45mph.  This lasted over an hour. Why? It turned out there was a wide load truck and everyone had a great deal of difficulty passing it.

Idiots.


That would have been impressive ... except for the fact that that highway neither goes to Columbus nor Cleveland.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jackandwater: LineNoise: Ohio and Florida are just places that show you the intelligence of those who chose to move there, and those that chose not to escape.

I'm  only here because my son has a decent paying job he doesn't  want to quit.  I love my son.  Ohio...not so much, specially the weather.


Ffs cut the apron strings!
 
noitsnot
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Fireproof: noitsnot: The most general statement of what's going on here is: "Everyone in the United States is really farking stupid."

Intelligence peaked with Generation X, but the irony is it's actually their fault.  They turned education into garbage and gave out participation trophies and endless do-overs.

Well, this license plate just needs a do-over.  Oopsie!  Made a mistake!

There's the added bonus here of how you got what generation gave out the participation trophies wrong while acting so smug about your intelligence.

You can't even say the word "trophy" now without some woke individual screaming that you're "politically incorrect". Sad.


Apparently it's the Baby Boomers doing that.
 
abbarach
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Supadope: Lsherm: As someone who has driven in Ohio, repeatedly, it's fitting they farked up a license plate that bad. Let it serve as a warning to out of staters.

I was once on I75S between Cleveland and Columbus. Traffic just got really bad and everyone was doing 45mph.  This lasted over an hour. Why? It turned out there was a wide load truck and everyone had a great deal of difficulty passing it.

Idiots.


Sure Jan... you might want to check a map, before you call other people idiots over something that didn't happen.  Let me help:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Supadope: Lsherm: As someone who has driven in Ohio, repeatedly, it's fitting they farked up a license plate that bad. Let it serve as a warning to out of staters.

I was once on I75S between Cleveland and Columbus. Traffic just got really bad and everyone was doing 45mph.  This lasted over an hour. Why? It turned out there was a wide load truck and everyone had a great deal of difficulty passing it.

Idiots.

That would have been impressive ... except for the fact that that highway neither goes to Columbus nor Cleveland.


That's what makes it impressive
 
nytmare
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"How would he know where we're going?"
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Since they first flew in North Carolina, perhaps the Ohio plate should read, "First in a place where two guys had an interesting idea,"
 
noitsnot
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

abbarach: Supadope: Lsherm: As someone who has driven in Ohio, repeatedly, it's fitting they farked up a license plate that bad. Let it serve as a warning to out of staters.

I was once on I75S between Cleveland and Columbus. Traffic just got really bad and everyone was doing 45mph.  This lasted over an hour. Why? It turned out there was a wide load truck and everyone had a great deal of difficulty passing it.

Idiots.

Sure Jan... you might want to check a map, before you call other people idiots over something that didn't happen.  Let me help:
[Fark user image image 448x617]


So he was off by I4 - honest mistake
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

peachpicker: Ohio isn't Midwest. It's a Rust Belt/Great Lakes/Appalachia amalgam. Midwest doesn't really begin until you're west of Chicago.

/Ohioan


I agree with this. Ohio and Indiana would be the Mideast, but the name was already taken internationally.
 
Guuberre
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So, they're displaying the Wrong Flyer?
 
Slayinit
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
During the Centennial of Flight celebration back in 2003, two dignitaries, one from NC & the other from Ohio, debated about which state should claim the First Flight. In a snarky & terse trade, Ohio dude said (paraphrasing) "Ohio provided the brainpower, NC just provided a bunch of hot air!"

NC dude said, "Then you should build a monument like we did here -  but who would want to visit it?"

/Dud had a solid point. Sandy dunes & beaches versus...Dayton?
 
