(I Heart Radio)   "Squid Game" alarm clock will start your day with a dart to the head   (wjrr.iheart.com) divider line
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do people think this show is cute and kitschy?

I... ummm... did not take that interpretation away myself.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Limpbizkit red light -green light
Youtube 2bQToVgDS_U
 
PadreMontoya
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Cute, but I call BS.  The dart was longer than her head.
 
kosherkow
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

downstairs: Do people think this show is cute and kitschy?

I... ummm... did not take that interpretation away myself.


same - my takeaway was more about the human condition that would allow themselves to be cast into and return to such a place over their decisions life, whether self inflicted or by chance of circumstance.

in the end, arent we all just horses?

/the games were almost a subplot to the overall storyline.
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

PadreMontoya: Cute, but I call BS.  The dart was longer than her head.


Yeah, someone offscreen shot the dart.
 
Kris_Romm [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The worst part about Squid Game is now it's going to inspire a wave of nihilistic copycats, with diminishing returns but greater violence, and it will be years before we're totally rid of the thing.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

PadreMontoya: Cute, but I call BS.  The dart was longer than her head.


It was also wider than the elongated mouth.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: The worst part about Squid Game is now it's going to inspire a wave of nihilistic copycats, with diminishing returns but greater violence, and it will be years before we're totally rid of the thing.


I'm already working on BattleSquid Galacticagames.

/patent pending
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Squid game alarm clock sounds exactly what happens after a night at Busters Discount Sushi & Gasoline*and consuming two bottles of Konteki "Tears of Dawn" sake direct from Kyoto.

*open 7 days on highway 67 in Gurdon Arkansas, "It's fresh 2-3 times a week"
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TheReject: PadreMontoya: Cute, but I call BS.  The dart was longer than her head.

It was also wider than the elongated mouth.


You sound like my ex.
 
daffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is just so sick. I don't get why anyone would want to do anything connected to to that.
 
ALFER69
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You should only get shot if you were moving.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I haven't seen the show yet, but I assume it's a contest for the best-tasting seafood.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I got halfway into the 2nd episode, before tapping out.

It sucked.
 
ifky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Meh, the Patrick Star show wasn't really anything spectacular. I can't see a show about Squidward playing games being much better.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I got halfway into the 2nd episode, before tapping out.

It sucked.


If you were part of Netflix's focus group they would have shot you.

Which might be why the show has been so popular.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Three triangles and a square walk into a bar...
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I refuse to watch it, for fear of despair.  Still recovering from the Trump years.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: The worst part about Squid Game is now it's going to inspire a wave of nihilistic copycats, with diminishing returns but greater violence, and it will be years before we're totally rid of the thing.


We've seen this before. The Hunger Games begat Divergent and Maze Runner.

(I recall my review of Divergent: "I just watched a movie in which a group of Chicago teenagers struggle to realize that they don't fit neatly into the personality categories other people have assigned to them. I liked it better when it was called The Breakfast Club.")
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: The worst part about Squid Game is now it's going to inspire a wave of nihilistic copycats, with diminishing returns but greater violence, and it will be years before we're totally rid of the thing.


Arguably, the Squid Game already is the nihilistic copycat of the Hunger Games.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: The worst part about Squid Game is now it's going to inspire a wave of nihilistic copycats, with diminishing returns but greater violence, and it will be years before we're totally rid of the thing.


Squid Game IS a nihilistic copycat.

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I got halfway into the 2nd episode, before tapping out.

It sucked.


The direction, photography, and production design are excellent.
But the story and characters are so stock that it's predictable and completely lacking in suspense or dramatic stakes.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Squid game alarm clock sounds exactly what happens after a night at Busters Discount Sushi & Gasoline*and consuming two bottles of Konteki "Tears of Dawn" sake direct from Kyoto.

*open 7 days on highway 67 in Gurdon Arkansas, "It's fresh 2-3 times a week"


Sushi joint in Arkansas is called a "bait shop."
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So what happens when you wake up just before the alarm, roll over to look at the time and take a dart to the eye?
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I finished it the other night. I liked it. I read it as a not-so-subtle indictment of capitalism -- to obtain the wealth (that's literally dangling out of their reach far above them) and win the game means others have to lose/die.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Wadded Beef: I finished it the other night. I liked it. I read it as a not-so-subtle indictment of capitalism -- to obtain the wealth (that's literally dangling out of their reach far above them) and win the game means others have to lose/die.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

PadreMontoya: Cute, but I call BS.  The dart was longer than her head.


Well my dick is longer than subby's mom's head, but it still fits all inside.
The doll just deepthroats the dart, I imagine.
 
