PA man decides to pull a Headless Horseman over parking spot
19
posted to Main » on 21 Oct 2021 at 1:50 PM



Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some Americans take this, "My home is my castle." shiat way too far, and the law reinforces it in some states.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is it bad that I'm relieved he just threw a pumpkin instead of, like, beheading her or something?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quick coincidence: this is pretty much the same location where Ashley Todd was "assaulted."

You remember her right?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I DAN SEE A LUAN CHEER OUT DER 'n' AT!"
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Gazis was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and propulsion of missiles.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hillbilly Jim
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: "I DAN SEE A LUAN CHEER OUT DER 'n' AT!"


Came here to make a lawn chair joke. Leaving satisfied.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That man is 40 and has those hoops in his ears
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Someone's throwing pumpkins at people's heads? In my own neighborhood? I'm very surprised by this! This is my surprised face!"

"Sir, YOU were throwing pumpkins at people's heads. That's why we're booking you."

"Well now I'm extra surprised! This is my super duper surprised face!"

"Ugh. I wish we could throw a pumpkin at you."
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Other than him being a complete jagoff who deserves some jail time:

The second one, a larger orange pumpkin, went through the driver's window, hitting her in the head.

That is fairly impressive. Maybe they should get him on the professional baseball or handegg team?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
She was yelling about the car being parked in front of their house and claimed it almost hit her and their child, which -- based on city surveillance video -- did not happen, according to a criminal complaint.

Sounds like the wife was pissed about a car parked in front of the house and the husband was pissed that someone "almost" ran over his kid. She's gonna have some splainin to do.
 
Birnone
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Some Americans take this, "My home is my castle." shiat way too far, and the law reinforces it in some states.


In my experience it's not really about that. The people I know who are like this don't want anyone parking in front of their house because they want to reserve that space for themselves, even if they never use it. They know it's public parking but they always say things like "Why don't they park somewhere else?". I can kind of understand because I've seen people abuse that kind of parking.

For instance, there was this guy who visited someone at this home. The home had a large driveway and a couple of parking space on the street. He parked in front of the next door neighbor's house, then walked over to the other house. Sometimes he'd leave with the people living there, in their vehicle, while his sat for hours in front of the neighbor's house. That's abusive in my opinion. If you're visiting somewhere and there is parking there you need to use that parking. If anyone is going to get bothered or inconvenienced it should be the people you are visiting, not the neighbors.
 
Valter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ichabod Crane-Headless Horseman Song
Youtube x5KR7TayjAk
 
RhinoCat
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
 And the meanest, ugliest, nastiest one, the meanest
Father raper of them all, was coming over to me and he was mean 'n' ugly
'N' nasty 'n' horrible and all kind of things and he sat down next to me
And said, "Kid, whad'ya get?" I said, "I didn't get nothing, I had to pay
$50 and pick up the garbage." He said, "What were you arrested for, kid?"
And I said, "Aggravated Assault." And they all moved away from me on the bench
There, and the hairy eyeball and all kinds of mean nasty things, till I
Said, "And Propulsion of Missiles." And they all came back, shook my hand,
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Street parking sucks in Bloomfield, yes, but no one here has a "right" to a parking spot on the street in front of their house.  I've been in too many zoning meetings where neighbors just don't get that.
 
EL EM
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Despite all his rage, he's still just a rat in a cage.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: That man is 40 and has those hoops in his ears


I'm surprised that the hoops weren't ripped off his ears like a granade pin during the fight.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Street parking sucks in Bloomfield, yes, but no one here has a "right" to a parking spot on the street in front of their house.  I've been in too many zoning meetings where neighbors just don't get that.


I thought street parking was open to anyone.  That there was no "you can't  park there" claim by the house at that location.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jackandwater: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Street parking sucks in Bloomfield, yes, but no one here has a "right" to a parking spot on the street in front of their house.  I've been in too many zoning meetings where neighbors just don't get that.

I thought street parking was open to anyone.  That there was no "you can't  park there" claim by the house at that location.


Right.  Is that not what I said?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Birnone: Lambskincoat: Some Americans take this, "My home is my castle." shiat way too far, and the law reinforces it in some states.

In my experience it's not really about that. The people I know who are like this don't want anyone parking in front of their house because they want to reserve that space for themselves, even if they never use it. They know it's public parking but they always say things like "Why don't they park somewhere else?". I can kind of understand because I've seen people abuse that kind of parking.

For instance, there was this guy who visited someone at this home. The home had a large driveway and a couple of parking space on the street. He parked in front of the next door neighbor's house, then walked over to the other house. Sometimes he'd leave with the people living there, in their vehicle, while his sat for hours in front of the neighbor's house. That's abusive in my opinion. If you're visiting somewhere and there is parking there you need to use that parking. If anyone is going to get bothered or inconvenienced it should be the people you are visiting, not the neighbors.


No. If your city allows on street parking, then people are allowed to park on the street within whatever the legal limits are. Even in front of houses. If that bothers a homeowner, then contact the city council.
 
