(Local10 WPLG)   Want to maximize your COVID exposure opportunity?   (local10.com) divider line
18
posted to Main » on 21 Oct 2021 at 2:05 PM



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
seeking adventure and exploration to taste, dance and dream with us around the world.

Thanks, now I know what to expect when I die and go to Hell.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Insurance companies should declare this suicide and refuse to pay out.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This cruise from Miami lasts 274 nights, visits 65 countries


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bthom37
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
274 nights, 64 countries?

I've seen this one before!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
OK, we need to start a pool betting on how many of the 274 nights the cruise gets through before being cancelled due to Covid.

I'll take 23.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If you're vaccinated and up to date on your boosters, I don't see why this is a problem? It's only a problem if you're unvaccinated.
 
Bag of Hammers
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I say 30.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Remnants of Santa: OK, we need to start a pool betting on how many of the 274 nights the cruise gets through before being cancelled due to Covid.

I'll take 23.


23 nights, in the year 2023 (when this cruise sets sale). Sure. Why not.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: If you're vaccinated and up to date on your boosters, I don't see why this is a problem? It's only a problem if you're unvaccinated.


By December of 2023, will there be many unvaccinated even left?
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jclaggett: 137 Is An Excellent Time: If you're vaccinated and up to date on your boosters, I don't see why this is a problem? It's only a problem if you're unvaccinated.

By December of 2023, will there be many unvaccinated even left?


Probably not, a lot will have died.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jclaggett: Remnants of Santa: OK, we need to start a pool betting on how many of the 274 nights the cruise gets through before being cancelled due to Covid.

I'll take 23.

23 nights, in the year 2023 (when this cruise sets sale). Sure. Why not.


I didn't see the launch date.  That changes things.  Oh, who am I kidding.  I'm sticking with 23.
 
robodog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jclaggett: 137 Is An Excellent Time: If you're vaccinated and up to date on your boosters, I don't see why this is a problem? It's only a problem if you're unvaccinated.

By December of 2023, will there be many unvaccinated even left?


Sure, Covid only kills around 2% of infected and natural immunity is around 18 months so it's going to take a long, long time to burn through all available hosts.
 
El Jefe Dynamo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I bet it'll be less than a month before people get off the boat at some destination and refuse to get back on.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Can I choose another virus?  I'm going with SARS-COVID 23
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Remnants of Santa: OK, we need to start a pool betting on how many of the 274 nights the cruise gets through before being cancelled due to Covid.

I'll take 23.


Well they aren't starting until 2023, so that's lower. What I want to know is how long before any kind of crazy virus starts. I mean, we had nasty situations on cruise ships before C19.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Nothing like spending 2/3 of one year on a diarrhea barge.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The itinerary is incredible too bad I'd have to be stuck in and around a cruise ship the entire time.
 
pointfdr
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i guess vaccines don't work if your scared to travel!
 
