Palmdale CA woman in custody dispute livestreaming her hostage standoff over Instagram, you could go downvote Sherriff's negotiators right now
El_Dan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The child is believed to be the woman's, though she has no custodial rights and the situation has been deemed a kidnapping, according to sheriff's officials. The female suspect also livestreamed a portion of the situation on Instagram.

Wonder how that happened, she sounds like such a responsible parent.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Probably the worst written news article I've ever read.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Welcome to Palmdale.
Out of jail, and into a semi desert suburb where a lot of law enforcement also live.
Like the hunger games of Fox News.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hmm, gubmint came and took her baby.
 
