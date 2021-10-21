 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Buzzcocks, Lowlife, and OH GOD INTERNS DUCT TAPE YOUR UNDERPANTS. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #270. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.

Last night I got a whopping 2 hours of sleep, on my couch, wearing earplugs, thanks to the barking dog upstairs. Still wearing yesterday's clothes (now slept in) because I woke up too late to shower before starting work. What I'm trying to say here is, I feel especially prepared for today's show. Bring on the interns!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello everyone

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just heard the new Tears For Fears record.
It's pretty bad & seems to have re-used the rhythm arrangement from Everybody Wants..blah blah.
Which happened to be on the radio earlier today making at least the 2 billionth radio play
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pista: Just heard the new Tears For Fears record.
It's pretty bad & seems to have re-used the rhythm arrangement from Everybody Wants..blah blah.
Which happened to be on the radio earlier today making at least the 2 billionth radio play


everybody wants is on my very short list of songs to which i have a very visceral reaction every single time they come on the station and instantly turn the channel.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody.

Last night I got a whopping 2 hours of sleep, on my couch, wearing earplugs, thanks to the barking dog upstairs. Still wearing yesterday's clothes (now slept in) because I woke up too late to shower before starting work. What I'm trying to say here is, I feel especially prepared for today's show. Bring on the interns!


well i've had a headache for two days, so if you're "especially prepared", care to take over?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Just heard the new Tears For Fears record.
It's pretty bad & seems to have re-used the rhythm arrangement from Everybody Wants..blah blah.
Which happened to be on the radio earlier today making at least the 2 billionth radio play

everybody wants is on my very short list of songs to which i have a very visceral reaction every single time they come on the station and instantly turn the channel.


Well, I'd steer well clear of the new one then. It might very well have a similar effect
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody.

Last night I got a whopping 2 hours of sleep, on my couch, wearing earplugs, thanks to the barking dog upstairs. Still wearing yesterday's clothes (now slept in) because I woke up too late to shower before starting work. What I'm trying to say here is, I feel especially prepared for today's show. Bring on the interns!

well i've had a headache for two days, so if you're "especially prepared", care to take over?


I've also got a headache, so I'm especially especially prepared. Maybe I should just go ahead and apply for the job of Station Manager.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Maybe I should just go ahead and apply for the job of Station Manager.


Or be an intern
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Pista: Just heard the new Tears For Fears record.
It's pretty bad & seems to have re-used the rhythm arrangement from Everybody Wants..blah blah.
Which happened to be on the radio earlier today making at least the 2 billionth radio play


I just checked it out and was not impressed. It's kinda toothless.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What day is this? I lost count/
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody.

Last night I got a whopping 2 hours of sleep, on my couch, wearing earplugs, thanks to the barking dog upstairs. Still wearing yesterday's clothes (now slept in) because I woke up too late to shower before starting work. What I'm trying to say here is, I feel especially prepared for today's show. Bring on the interns!

well i've had a headache for two days, so if you're "especially prepared", care to take over?

I've also got a headache, so I'm especially especially prepared. Maybe I should just go ahead and apply for the job of Station Manager.


sorry, that's not a remote job.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: What day is this? I lost count/


3.1415. give or take.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: What day is this? I lost count/


Wednesday 2.0
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
cheer up....warm up

Shadows
Youtube DE4fhRyy5CE
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: What day is this? I lost count/


It's today.
All day
 
The Brains
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Why does this garbage get a thread every day?

I get it. The music of your youth will always have a nostalgic draw, but FFS
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Brains: Why does this garbage get a thread every day?


to annoy you. glad to see it's working.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: What day is this? I lost count/


socalnewwaver: 3.1415. give or take.


Madison_Smiled: Wednesday 2.0


Pista: It's today. All day



I'm telling you, you won't find a more helpful bunch anywhere on the Internets.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Brains: Why does this garbage get a thread every day?

I get it. The music of your youth will always have a nostalgic draw, but FFS


[downvoted]
[reported]

Go be a tool in a 90's thread. Pog mo hoin!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: The Brains: Why does this garbage get a thread every day?

I get it. The music of your youth will always have a nostalgic draw, but FFS

[downvoted]
[reported]

Go be a tool in a 90's thread. Pog mo hoin!


now now. someone that bitter has to be a millenial.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Pregame show is pretty rough... can't hang
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Brains: Why does this garbage get a thread every day?

I get it. The music of your youth will always have a nostalgic draw, but FFS


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: What day is this? I lost count/


Madison_Smiled: thespindrifter: What day is this? I lost count/

Wednesday 2.0


Or WednesDIE 2.0 - the Day of Perpetual Headaches.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Brains: Why does this garbage get a thread every day?

I get it. The music of your youth will always have a nostalgic draw, but FFS


because, chap (ette) , in 20 years you will too

https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/un​f​orgettable-songs-in-teen-years-david-b​owie-madonna-lionel-richie-b959483.htm​l
 
