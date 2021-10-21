 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1805, the Battle of Trafalgar took place, in which Admiral Lord Nelson soundly defeated a combined French and Spanish fleet while being mortally wounded. After being told victory was imminent, Nelson simply said "Ha ha"   (history.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He was so excited by the news, he got a 169 foot erection.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ZAZ: He was so excited by the news, he got a 169 foot erection.


The gift of a grateful nation.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wish to buy subby a beer for that headline.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I went to the Victory in Portsmouth back in the 90's.

There was a plaque that read "Nelson died here."

I was like: No he didn't die here, he died off Trafalgar.

Everyone around me winced. An easy troll.

Having spend my life sailing it was otherwise a humbling experience. The ship that fought in the most decisive, famous battle of the golden age of sail.

It never ceases to amaze me how much nations invest in arming floating machines to go somewhere to kill other people. I spend all my money and energy *just* floating and keeping the rig tight. Where do they find the time to blow shiat up? And why can't I get some of that money instead?
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a piece of HMS Victory right here.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suspect it's also the anniversary of at least one of the times Admiral Nelson kicked my ass in college.
 
Jensaarai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In grade school, he was known as the Dreaded Rear Admiral
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jensaarai: [memegenerator.net image 600x431]


I literally never get tired of this image.  What is wrong with me?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Nelson divided his 27 ships into two divisions and signaled a famous message from the flagship Victory: "England expects that every man will do his duty."

And one ship thus replied:  We read that as doody.  Going off to do doody.  And the HMS Layabout sailed off for Bermuda.
 
Valter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Deity prevent Lord Nelson from learning what few wars came next. He might've stamped on his own hat.
 
bthom37
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Valter: Deity prevent Lord Nelson from learning what few wars came next. He might've stamped on his own hat.


I don't think Nelson was a man destined to die peacefully in his sleep.
 
Valter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bthom37: Valter: Deity prevent Lord Nelson from learning what few wars came next. He might've stamped on his own hat.

I don't think Nelson was a man destined to die peacefully in his sleep.


Mmm you're probably right. What's the word for people like that? Dyed in the wool?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fun fact, after Nelsons death he was pickled in a cask of brandy for his trip back to England.

Many years ago I visited England and while there went down to Portsmouth and toured the HMS Victory.
People back then were smaller for sure, the lower decks only had about five feet of clearance.
While in London I visited Nelsons tomb in St. Paul's and visited the square.
The column is indeed massive and the people of England were indeed grateful for Nelson's efforts.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Did not make it to Portsmouth but I did see his tomb and can confirm re: nation says thanks.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Nelson was a one eyed, one armed, bi-sexual naval Admiral.

/"Kiss me, Hardy!"
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: I went to the Victory in Portsmouth back in the 90's.

There was a plaque that read "Nelson died here."

I was like: No he didn't die here, he died off Trafalgar.

Everyone around me winced. An easy troll.

Having spend my life sailing it was otherwise a humbling experience. The ship that fought in the most decisive, famous battle of the golden age of sail.

It never ceases to amaze me how much nations invest in arming floating machines to go somewhere to kill other people. I spend all my money and energy *just* floating and keeping the rig tight. Where do they find the time to blow shiat up? And why can't I get some of that money instead?


Honestly when your out on deployment you look for any reason to blow shiat up.  Find a derelict vessel? Check for life, if nothing then declare it a hazard to navigation so you can use it as a target.

Also trade be important, so that's the ships.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I live in Trafalgar square
With four lions to guard me
Statues and fountains All over the place.
With the Metro staring me right in the face..
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: I went to the Victory in Portsmouth back in the 90's.

...

Having spend my life sailing it was otherwise a humbling experience. The ship that fought in the most decisive, famous battle of the golden age of sail.


Have to agree with you.  I toured HMS Victory back in 2006, and it was the most impressive museum ship I've ever seen.  The care taken to preserve her exactly as she was is remarkable.   Even if one is not huge into sailing lore, she's worth a visit.   And for anyone who has read and liked the Aubrey / Maturin Master and Commander series of books, she's worth planning a trip to go see regardless of what country you might be sitting in at present.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Many years ago I visited England and while there went down to Portsmouth and toured the HMS Victory.


Did you get to see where they docked the flying sub?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Like Napoleon, I'm fighting a losing battle here. Here's a poem by Robert Graves about Nelson and his death. It is one of Graves most Graves-like poems, i.e. it is rational and clear, His Von Ranke side -- emotional, intuitive -- slips in at the end to keep it from being merely jingoistic.

         1805

At Viscount Nelson's lavish funeral,
While the mob milled and yelled about St Paul's,
A General chatted with an Admiral:

"One of your colleagues, Sir, remarked today
That Nelson's exit, though to be lamented,
Falls not inopportunely, in it's way."

"He was a thorn in our flesh', came the reply.
'The most bird-witted, unaccountable,
Odd little runt that ever I did spy".

"One arm, one peeper, vain as Pretty Poll,
A meddler too, in foreign politics
And gave his heart in pawn to a plain moll.

"He would dare lecture us Sea Lords, and then
Would treat his ratings as though men of honour
And play leap-frog with his midshipmen!

We tried to box him down, but up he popped,
And when he banged Napoleon on the Nile
Became too much the hero to be dropped.

"You've heard that Copenhagen 'blind eye' story?
We'd tied him to Nurse Parker's apron-strings --
By G-d, he snipped them through and snatched the glory!"

"Yet", cried the General, 'six-and-twenty sail
Captured or sunk by him off Trafalgar --
That writes a handsome finis to the tale"

"Handsome enough. The seas are England's now.
That fellow's foibles need no longer plague us.
He died most creditably, I'll allow."

"And, Sir, the secret of his victories?"
"By his unservicelike, familiar ways, Sir,
He made the whole Fleet love him, damn his eyes!"
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Because Drake was too clever for the German fleet!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rusty Shackleford: I have a piece of HMS Victory right here.

[Fark user image 850x849]


I'm curious to know how much of the original HMS Victory is still there. The USS Constitution has been refurbished so many times that it definitely falls under the "Ship of Theseus" category.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Rusty Shackleford: I have a piece of HMS Victory right here.

[Fark user image 850x849]

I'm curious to know how much of the original HMS Victory is still there. The USS Constitution has been refurbished so many times that it definitely falls under the "Ship of Theseus" category.


...and is the reason why the U.S. Navy continues to own and tend a forest in Indiana:  https://www.military.com/hi​story/why-u​s-navy-manages-its-own-private-forest.​html
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: People back then were smaller for sure, the lower decks only had about five feet of clearance.


People in thee 1700s and 1800s were shorter, but also remember that concern for anyone considered low-class was essentially nil.  Welsh coal mines were often just a foot or two high.  Not because the Welsh were little people, but because it saved time and money to just make the women and children doing the mining crawl along (and, yes, there were often mines worked exclusively by women and small children in the 1800s).  So, expecting sailors - who were often considered de facto criminals just by dint of their job - to crick their necks wouldn't be considered odd in the least.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Nelson and Wellington are probably the two people largely responsible for centuries of British Empire rule over half the planet, Nelson for defeating the Spanish and Wellington for Waterloo. Yet they only ever met once, and Wellington at first thought Nelson was a complete tool.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Rusty Shackleford: I have a piece of HMS Victory right here.

[Fark user image 850x849]

I'm curious to know how much of the original HMS Victory is still there. The USS Constitution has been refurbished so many times that it definitely falls under the "Ship of Theseus" category.


Every sailing ship fell into that category.  They were pretty much in a constant state of falling apart from the time the keel was laid.  The only time anyone stopped working on repairing/replacing things on a sailing ship was when it sat on the bottom of the ocean - and if you stopped before then, it would get there in short order.
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
old one eye, the philanderer

the one armed bandit
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
One thing often lost to the modern perspective is how the line-of-battle ships were absolute Death Stars of their time.

At the battle of Waterloo, the combined armies against Napoleon had about 150 field guns, almost all of them 9-pounders. If they were all fired at once, about 1300 pounds of metal would be hurled at the enemy.

HMS VICTORY sported 104 guns, with most of them throwing a ball of either 32 or 24 pounds. Firing one broadside - just half the guns - would throw 1100 pounds or so. And that was just one ship out of twenty-seven of the line. A fleet that size had firepower equivalent to that of several armies.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: I went to the Victory in Portsmouth back in the 90's.

There was a plaque that read "Nelson died here."

I was like: No he didn't die here, he died off Trafalgar.

Everyone around me winced. An easy troll.

Having spend my life sailing it was otherwise a humbling experience. The ship that fought in the most decisive, famous battle of the golden age of sail.

It never ceases to amaze me how much nations invest in arming floating machines to go somewhere to kill other people. I spend all my money and energy *just* floating and keeping the rig tight. Where do they find the time to blow shiat up? And why can't I get some of that money instead?


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vasa_(s​h​ip)

Best ship ever.

Looking up the 30 years war, that the ship was build for, I didn't realise Poland conquered Moscow, and held it for 2 years. France took it as well of course, but not for 2 years.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Rusty Shackleford: I have a piece of HMS Victory right here.

[Fark user image 850x849]

I'm curious to know how much of the original HMS Victory is still there. The USS Constitution has been refurbished so many times that it definitely falls under the "Ship of Theseus" category.


As a young man it occurred to me I could purchase every part necessary to build a '57 Chevy.  The parts would be OEM, and brand new.  I wondered if the car would be a '57 Chevy, but was told by my father it wouldn't.  I asked if I bought a genuine '57 Chevy and eventually replaced every part with a new OEM part would it still be a '57 Chevy and he said yes.  I asked what's the difference?

Now I learn my thought experiment was over 1000 years old.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Leftover Cocaine: Because Drake was too clever for the German fleet!
[Fark user image 784x623]


I thought there was something about Drake's Bum getting beaten if Don showed up in Devon.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Erik_Emune: One thing often lost to the modern perspective is how the line-of-battle ships were absolute Death Stars of their time.

At the battle of Waterloo, the combined armies against Napoleon had about 150 field guns, almost all of them 9-pounders. If they were all fired at once, about 1300 pounds of metal would be hurled at the enemy.

HMS VICTORY sported 104 guns, with most of them throwing a ball of either 32 or 24 pounds. Firing one broadside - just half the guns - would throw 1100 pounds or so. And that was just one ship out of twenty-seven of the line. A fleet that size had firepower equivalent to that of several armies.


On the other hand, their ability to blow shiat up was relegated to ports.  No fleet was going to chew up the island of Great Britain like the Death Star did Alderaan.  Armies were much more useful for spanking humans, since despite the vast majority of Earth being water, the vast majority of humans live on the dry parts.  Looking at pure numbers in a white room ignores the ability to actually put those numbers where you want them in the real world.
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: I live in Trafalgar square
With four lions to guard me
Statues and fountains All over the place.
With the Metro staring me right in the face..


Ian Dury?
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I think you mean "The Most Noble Lord Horatio Nelson, Viscount and Baron Nelson, of the Nile and of Burnham Thorpe in the County of Norfolk, Baron Nelson of the Nile and of Hilborough in the said County, Knight of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath, Vice Admiral of the White Squadron of the Fleet, Commander in Chief of his Majesty's Ships and Vessels in the Mediterranean, Duke of Bronté in the Kingdom of Sicily, Knight Grand Cross of the Sicilian Order of St Ferdinand and of Merit, Member of the Ottoman Order of the Crescent, Knight Grand Commander of the Order of St Joachim," Subby.

How would you like to be the sap that has to gong this guy aboard?   The guy's flag took up an entire mast!
 
