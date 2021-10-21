 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Miami)   Puppy theft leads to shootout (w/ holy fark video). She could have hit the dogs, neighbors, with the aim of an Imperial Stormtroopers   (miami.cbslocal.com) divider line
30
    More: Scary, Firearm, English-language films, Gun, Weapon, Puppy, WEST PARK, Firearms, Dog  
•       •       •

737 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Oct 2021 at 12:20 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
almejita
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What the motherfark?  That seems a little irresponsible, that there person holding the gun up over their head and all.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Why do I suspect the woman's inherent motives with the puppies were less than benevolent?
 
capn' fun
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Seriously, Subby? Puppy theft, shooting, and the first reference is Star Wars instead of John Wick?
 
ghettodwarf
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I hope she doesn't live in a flight path...anything in the sky was in peril there.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

capn' fun: Seriously, Subby? Puppy theft, shooting, and the first reference is Star Wars instead of John Wick?


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
bthom37
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Helicopters FEAR this woman!

Learn her one weird trick!
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You hear about kids getting shot every weekend in Chicago and I've always been puzzled trying to picture how bullets could stray so far from the gun fights that children are constantly getting caught in the crossfire.  This video pretty much cleared up that confusion.
 
tasteme
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'd hit it.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Cat People: They're good boys!

Dog People: [Ivan Drago.jpg]
 
Target Builder
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
!! Holy shiat!!

Seriously tho - this is why armed forces do training drills. Shooting a gun is somewhat harder than movies suggest, and that's before you're pumped full of adrenaline and facing someone who is shooting back at you.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I believe the technique she is using is called "Spray and Pray".
 
farkscience
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This was already on Fark yesterday "These dog thieves don't look that exotic to me"
Good job Fark admin - sober up.
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oh look and actually gun fight, yup that's what they look like. Glad no one was hurt, guns are incredibly dangerous.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
WTF is a "micro bully"?  A French bulldog?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well, actually the Stormtroopers were missing their shots on purpose. All part of Vader's plan to let them escape to track the location of the Rebel base.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
/sarcasm on

Golly gosh gee, I'm just so glad our country is floating on a vast sea of firearms, and any random schmuck can have as many as they can afford. Because untrained randos firing wildly at each other surely makes us all so much farking safer.

/sarcasm off
 
woodjf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: I believe the technique she is using is called "Spray and Pray".


I call it the "fark everyone and everything"
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: WTF is a "micro bully"?  A French bulldog?


Ben Shapiro
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

capn' fun: Seriously, Subby? Puppy theft, shooting, and the first reference is Star Wars instead of John Wick?


If I recall, John Wick was covered the first time this story hit the main page.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
People who use dogs as a get rich quick scheme are shiat.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Spray and pray is a valid self-defense technique. It's in the Constitution!
 
Mock26
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Armed intruders in your home and you are able to get your firearm and defend yourself? I will support and defend your right to protect yourself and your home.

Those same armed intruders flee your home and are running away and you follow them outside and blindly shoot your firearm in their general direction? I hope you go to jail for a very long time and forever lose your right to own a firearm.

As for those three punks, I hope they are all caught, they all get lengthy prison terms and that they forever lose their right to own a firearm.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: I believe the technique she is using is called "Spray and Pray".


I don't even know that's pray.
That's more like spray and hail Satan.  She just fires wildly everywhere, including straight up in the air.
Hope she enjoys the lawsuits of every one in the neighborhood whose property she put holes in.
First, they are fleeing, and not a direct threat.  Secondly  she doesn't even aim once. I'm all for blasting some people who come to rob you in your home, but this woman needs to catch a charge.
 
WyDave
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
All she accomplished:


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

capn' fun: Seriously, Subby? Puppy theft, shooting, and the first reference is Star Wars instead of John Wick?


John Wick almost always hits what he is aiming at.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 minute ago  

farkscience: This was already on Fark yesterday "These dog thieves don't look that exotic to me"
Good job Fark admin - sober up.


2 of the guys already have been caught
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.