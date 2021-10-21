 Skip to content
 
(Irish Independent)   Lawyer for man accused of selling cannabis takes the novel approach of suggesting its worth to be only €50 and not the €14,000 claimed by the cops because it was homegrown and 'useless'. Suspended sentence achieved   (independent.ie) divider line
foo monkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So much stupid and so many lies in this article, on both sides.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well as Keith Richards once said, "spend a day with me, your Honor."
 
alienated
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
When I got busted growing a seed crop trying to preserve about 50 years combined of breeding different indicas and sativas and hybrids the cops report made it look like it was this giant criminal org. For 80 plants , mostly unsexed. Those 50 years went down the tubes and can never be replaced.
So, good on him .
 
stuffy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Reminded me of the guy who got off because lab test showed his weed was such low quality, no one could get high off it.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"I thought only black lads are drug dealers?"

  4. Click here to submit a link.