 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1861, the Battle of Ball's Bluff took place, earning a place in the list of great defeats in history and serving as an important reminder of why you never bluff with certain body parts   (history.com) divider line
6
    More: Vintage, American Civil War, Abraham Lincoln, General George McClellan, President Abraham Lincoln, Battle of Ball, West Virginia, war's first martyr, command of Colonel Edward Baker  
•       •       •

509 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Oct 2021 at 5:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
"...in which Union Army forces under Major General George B. McClellan suffered a humiliating defeat. "

I bet!  Also why is WV tagged in this...?
 
Mukster
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I thought we were still anguished over the Battle of Bowling Green?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Political appointees made the worst generals.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And yeah, Baker didn't get a general's star before getting killed, but what the hell was a sitting senator who hadn't seen military service in 15 years doing with a field command?
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: And yeah, Baker didn't get a general's star before getting killed, but what the hell was a sitting senator who hadn't seen military service in 15 years doing with a field command?


"Up or out" wasn't a thing back then.  Neither were military pensions.   There wasn't a big standing army, so if you were were a senior regular army officer doing nothing was a pretty good gig and if you quit the gig there was nothing, no matter how long you had been doing it.   Some of Zach Taylor's generals were so old they could barely walk, but they kept doing it because they'd be destitute if they didn't.

The outcome of this was that promotion was slow.  Spots were rare.   Someone basically had to die for a billet to open up.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: And yeah, Baker didn't get a general's star before getting killed, but what the hell was a sitting senator who hadn't seen military service in 15 years doing with a field command?


Back then, with the right connections, you could become a Colonel simply by raising a militia regiment and getting them accepted into Federal service.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.