(Fox 2 St. Louis)   Sometimes you get the bear, sometimes the bear decimates your bullpen   (fox2now.com) divider line
7
7 Comments     (+0 »)
Hooferatheart
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm  not convinced he was there for the hunting
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
First thing the Cubs have done well all year.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Hooferatheart: I'm  not convinced he was there for the hunting


All of the truly classic jokes involve the anus:
"You didn't come out here to hunt."
"Where's my cookie?"
 
ToughActinProlactin [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
FTA: First of what will be 22 rabies vaccinations.

Since when? Mine was 4.
 
KB202
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Hooferatheart: I'm  not convinced he was there for the hunting

All of the truly classic jokes involve the anus:
"You didn't come out here to hunt."
"Where's my cookie?"


Or testicles.

Sometimes, señor, the bull wins.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Hooferatheart: I'm  not convinced he was there for the hunting

All of the truly classic jokes involve the anus:
"You didn't come out here to hunt."
"Where's my cookie?"


"Do you have a problem with poop sticking to your human skin? "
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Sometimes you eat the bear, sometimes the bear eats you - but ALWAYS dress for the hunt."
 
