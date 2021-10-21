 Skip to content
(NL Times (Netherlands)) Weeners Penis plant blooms in Europe for the third time ever, two of those including the current one in Subby's hometown   (nltimes.nl) divider line
    Weeners, Flower, penis plant, Tropical Greenhouses of the Hortus Botanicus, Hortus botanists, female inflorescence, giant penis plant, Amorphophallus decus-silvae, bloom  
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also in Subby's mom.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: Also in Subby's mom.


You just wait for anything weener-related to come up in the queue so you can boobies it, don't you? :)
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i can fap to this
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:

In bloom, the plant has a long stem with a phallus-like part of about half a meter on top. This part, in particular, emits the stench.

This is why you need to shower daily. Then again, the flower is in Europe.

The Hortus in Leiden also has a giant penis plant.

Hey, the first rule of the locker room is eyes stay shoulder level and above.
 
mikey15
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"last flowered in 1997"  oh so it's married
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gooey female secretions that attract swarms or insects, smelly phallic appendages and volunteer managers that keep it warm.

This article has it all.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: i can fap to this


You're not trying hard enough.
 
baorao
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
so one might say the penis plant is a grower not a shower.
 
hammettman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The penis plant that is now blooming is six years old and raised by a volunteer who works in the greenhouses.

Said volunteer must be a hell of a horticulturalist.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

hammettman: The penis plant that is now blooming is six years old and raised by a volunteer who works in the greenhouses.

Said volunteer must be a hell of a whoreticulturalist.

[Fark user image 202x283]


/fixed
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sure you plant penis plant seeds in a greenhouse and everyone's all "Oh isn't that interesting", I try and do that at a public park and all I get is a restraining order and an ankle monitor.  Farking hypocrites.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oy! Yer bloomin' penis plant stinks like Croyden in da summertime. Must 'ave a case of spotted dick.
 
sniderman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Dickweed.
 
groverpm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

8 inches: Also in Subby's mom.


Admittedly it's something my mom would do but yours got there first.
 
sniderman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Dickweed.


Ah! Well done, good sir.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Did Mr Wilson miss the blooming of this one, too?
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Humblebrag much subby?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 400x577]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
