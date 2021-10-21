 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   The Hunter's Moon is upon us so, you know, go hunt something. Subby just bagged a very rare but elusive double frosted chocolate donut   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
6
    More: Spiffy, October's full moon, Sunset, Sun, Hunter's Moon, Twilight, Harvest Moon, Earth, Sunrise  
•       •       •

109 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 21 Oct 2021 at 11:05 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I don't have an early meeting today, so I am hunting an elusive extra hour of sleep.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Can I see your tag for that double frosted donut, Mr. Horton?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Legend says you can find a good deal on a used laptop during a Hunter's moon.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Did they let you ride the glazer?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Two donut hunters are out in the woods.   They bag a great cream horn and start dragging it by the short end through the woods to their car.   They meet another donut hunter who says "Why don't you guys try dragging that cream horn by the wide front?  It'll be a lot easier."  They try it and it is easier.

About an hour later, one of the hunters dragging the cream horn says "We should have thanked that other donut hunter.  It's a lot easier dragging this cream horn by the front."  The second one says "Yeah, but we're getting further and further from the car."
 
QFarker
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It was too foggy this morning to see anything.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.