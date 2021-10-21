 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Sad and Useless)   Halloween decoration ideas for a trope-obsessed modern era that doesn't scare easily   (sadanduseless.com) divider line
4
    More: Scary, The Haunted, World, Halloween decoration, creative people, spooky Halloween decoration ideas, plain damn, jack-o, spooky department  
•       •       •

565 clicks; posted to Main » and Fandom » on 21 Oct 2021 at 7:18 AM (2 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yep. Those were great.
 
chawco
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Almost all of those are brilliant. The first Monster House with Epic. Skeletons climbing the house were fantastic. I have like three half-assed Halloween decorations on my front yard and now I feel bad
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Free Candy" should be changed to "Free BitCoin"
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Michael Vick being torn apart by dogs,,, fantastic
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.