(NPR)   You should basically treat any onions you have in the house right now as if they're live grenades   (npr.org) divider line
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whew, Cream of the Crop onions I bought from Walmart are from Nebraska. Not today salmonella, not today!
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The heavy artillery usually come out after I eat them.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just bought groceries. I don't want to do it again.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: I just bought groceries. I don't want to do it again.


Just boil everything to be safe.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll bed fine if you cut them thin and roast them on cedar planks with some lemon slices and baby dill.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What about the dried minced onions I bought last year, will those be safe?
 
odinsposse
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I bought onions two days ago and already ate them. Guess I'll go make out my will.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Article doesn't mention what happens if you cook them...
seems like a minor oversight.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
MY ONIONS MY CHOICE!!!
 
macadamnut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
CDC says toss onions if you don't know where they came from to avoid salmonella

I'm safe, I know all my onions come from the store.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I prefer to add my locally produced artisanal salmonella to my onions myself thank you very much
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The one on my belt is safe, right?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I know where mine came from.  Kroger. How do you not know where you got onions from??
 
jimjays
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I treat all fruits and vegetables as if they are live grenades. They don't come in the house unless they've been de-armed through the canning process and sat on a shelf at the store for some time that they've proven themselves safe.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If I had live grenades, I'd  bee taking them to the nearest lake and tossing them in to watch the boom-splashes.

/ or you could play an especially exciting game of hot potato
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Onions are an abomination. Like the platypus.

/Despises onions unless they are in ring or bloomin' form
 
chawco
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bowen: question_dj: I just bought groceries. I don't want to do it again.

Just boil everything to be safe.


You sound British.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I bought white and red onions at Aldi yesterday. They don't say where they're from. Is this really something I have you worry about? Wanted to make guac.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Trick or treat is coming up.  What to do?
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MythDragon: If I had live grenades, I'd  bee taking them to the nearest lake and tossing them in to watch the boom-splashes.

/ or you could play an especially exciting game of hot potato


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I know where mine came from.  Kroger. How do you not know where you got onions from??


What, you've never come home to find a bag of onions on your porch?

What kind of shiat neighbourhood do you live in?
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Onions are an abomination. Like the platypus.

/Despises onions unless they are in ring or bloomin' form


Indeed.
The nasty things are an abomination unto the lord.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: The one on my belt is safe, right?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Cebolla! Cebolla! My life for you!
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If only humanity had developed some method of using heat to make food safer to eat- say, a "cooking" process, if you will...
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Obligatory:

Kid eats raw onion like it was an apple😂
Youtube FnC8xGGEPRM
 
DMDmarty
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Obligatory:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/FnC8xGGE​PRM]


You can do that with fresh, real Vidalia onions. Farkin delish.
 
ToughActinProlactin [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My airbnb host left us fresh eggs from her hens so I shall make a runny onion omelette to tempt fate.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DMDmarty: The_Sponge: Obligatory:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/FnC8xGGE​PRM]

You can do that with fresh, real Vidalia onions. Farkin delish.


Unless they were recently imported from Mexico, in which case they are invidaliad.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

talkertopc: CDC says toss onions if you don't know where they came from to avoid salmonella

I'm safe, I know all my onions come from the store.


I'm safe, I know know all of my onions came from the ground.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I have 20 year old onion powder does that count
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If you outlaw onions, people will just 3D print ghost onions.
 
redbucket
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Honestly, I'ma risk it. 600 people in the entire country? Meh. I cook them anyway.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Abox: I have 20 year old onion powder does that count


Amazingly, yes.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Obligatory:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/FnC8xGGE​PRM]


I Love Onions - Susan Christie
Youtube 0O6vBiQTVBE
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bowen: question_dj: I just bought groceries. I don't want to do it again.

Just boil everything to be safe.


Even the cat food?
 
DMDmarty
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: DMDmarty: The_Sponge: Obligatory:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/FnC8xGGE​PRM]

You can do that with fresh, real Vidalia onions. Farkin delish.

Unless they were recently imported from Mexico, in which case they are invidaliad.


Vidalia onions are from Vidalia Georgia so, not an issue.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Throwing live hand grenades out in the regular garbage seem a tad dangerous.  You be better off calling EOD or the police bomb squad.  Or better yet, take them to a safe place in the woods and have fun playing Battle of the Bulge.
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm making Onion Dip this week. I think after 2 hours on the stove they should be fine.
 
