(CNN)   Some claim that California does not have four seasons, but they do: Fire, earthquake, drought, and landslide. Here comes landslide. Brought to you by Atmospheric River and a crack team of NOAA scientists coming up with names for stuff   (cnn.com) divider line
18
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A foot of rain in a hurry on top of drought-stricken land? Yeah... That's a problem.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only a foot?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_F​l​ood_of_1862
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From another article:

Equally impressive will be the systems' wintertime impacts in the Sierra Nevada, where weather models simulate up to 100 inches of snow through early next week at the highest elevations. Snowfall rates topping three inches per hour and isolated thundersnow are possible at peak of the storm's fury Sunday into Monday.

Time to hit the slopes!
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smashing Pumpkins - Landslide
Youtube 4U4opbXoMss

/Because I know Farkers love it so much. 😉
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever happened to calling this a pineapple express?  Did the movie ruin that?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.cbc.caView Full Size
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Whatever happened to calling this a pineapple express?  Did the movie ruin that?


"The storm door is open" is a phrase I used to hear.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crowded House - Four Seasons In One Day
Youtube si3dBlNdifE


A great Crowded House song..
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Whatever happened to calling this a pineapple express?  Did the movie ruin that?


I'm sorry, the Weather Channel and CNN will handle the naming from now on
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
According to the illustration, China is fisting San Francisco.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I remember it raining from October through February in 1982 [or was it '83?] in Northern California.  The rain alternated with tule fog.  Virtually no sun for months. Weather was way different then.  Much less vehement.

Have a nice day.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Only a foot?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_Fl​ood_of_1862


We're rooting for you, ARkStorm!
 
oldfool
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Desolation comes up on the sky as water dragons attack California
 
dittybopper
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Everyone knows the four seasons are turkey season, trout season, deer season, and Christmas.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Looks like California is developing a monsoon season.
 
jso2897
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

hegelsghost: Looks like California is developing a monsoon season.


There is one climate model I've seen that shows an increasingly persistent fall monsoon season in Socal.
There are others that predict more arid conditions. Either way, the weather is changing - no doubt about that.
 
