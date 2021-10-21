 Skip to content
(MassLive)   $85k/yr college thinks legacy admission is the problem   (masslive.com) divider line
15
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only rich people pay full tuition. A middle class kid would probably pay $85k for all 4 years combined.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Amherst is sending a clear signal to prospective students that its education is within reach for all," the prominent Massachusetts liberal arts college said in a press release.

lol

Now, as they work toward education access, Amherst College is increasing its student financial aid to $71 million per year and will provide support to 60% of its students...

lollol

...the highest proportion of any need-blind liberal arts college.

rofl

The school hopes their increased investment in financial aid will make a debt-free liberal arts education more accessible to middle- and low-income families.

roflmao

One in six members of the student body will see their grant jump by more than $5,000 when the new policies go into effect next year, the school added.

ROLFMAO

Man, Netflix should sign these guys up for a comedy special.

I particularly like the hidden gem in the article where they proudly declare that 80 percent of U.S. households would qualify for one of these increased scholarships (because they can't afford to go there anyway) but only 60 percent of the student population will actually get one.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: Only rich people pay full tuition. A middle class kid would probably pay $85k for all 4 years combined.


I actually can't tell if you're serious or not.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Bowen: Only rich people pay full tuition. A middle class kid would probably pay $85k for all 4 years combined.

I actually can't tell if you're serious or not.


I'm completely serious. This is the estimate for $100k family income, $500k retirement account, $250k home equity.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bowen: Gubbo: Bowen: Only rich people pay full tuition. A middle class kid would probably pay $85k for all 4 years combined.

I actually can't tell if you're serious or not.

I'm completely serious. This is the estimate for $100k family income, $500k retirement account, $250k home equity.

[Fark user image 333x750]


I needed a laugh this morning.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bowen: Gubbo: Bowen: Only rich people pay full tuition. A middle class kid would probably pay $85k for all 4 years combined.

I actually can't tell if you're serious or not.

I'm completely serious. This is the estimate for $100k family income, $500k retirement account, $250k home equity.

[Fark user image 333x750]


That estimate shows zero loans, but how many families can afford to kick-in over $21k per year?
 
chawco
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

madgonad: Bowen: Gubbo: Bowen: Only rich people pay full tuition. A middle class kid would probably pay $85k for all 4 years combined.

I actually can't tell if you're serious or not.

I'm completely serious. This is the estimate for $100k family income, $500k retirement account, $250k home equity.

[Fark user image 333x750]

That estimate shows zero loans, but how many families can afford to kick-in over $21k per year?


You sound poor.

/me to.
 
chawco
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
At top tier Canadian universities tuition is still down to like $10k per year. A masters at UofT is usually around $7800/year. And for my grad students, their stipend (whichnis not very high) includes the full cost of tuition so they can almost always avoid further loans.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm lucky I went to a state university back when it was actually pretty affordable, and also my mom worked there so I got free tuition... of course that didn't cover "curriculum support fees" (whatever the fark that means) which were suspiciously exactly equal to the tuition.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

madgonad: Bowen: Gubbo: Bowen: Only rich people pay full tuition. A middle class kid would probably pay $85k for all 4 years combined.

I actually can't tell if you're serious or not.

I'm completely serious. This is the estimate for $100k family income, $500k retirement account, $250k home equity.

[Fark user image 333x750]

That estimate shows zero loans, but how many families can afford to kick-in over $21k per year?


None? I have no idea, I just know the average aid package at Amherst is over $50k, so very few people are paying $85k.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My dad built and owned Four Seasons Liquors outside of UMass Amherst. Been on campus a few times, mostly for computer shows.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 minute ago  
$85k/yr is exactly the definition of what a legacy is.
 
Dafatone
‘’ less than a minute ago  
No legacies and more aid is a good thing.
 
Target Builder
‘’ less than a minute ago  

madgonad: Bowen: Gubbo: Bowen: Only rich people pay full tuition. A middle class kid would probably pay $85k for all 4 years combined.

I actually can't tell if you're serious or not.

I'm completely serious. This is the estimate for $100k family income, $500k retirement account, $250k home equity.

[Fark user image 333x750]

That estimate shows zero loans, but how many families can afford to kick-in over $21k per year?


Wouldn't the loans be something the student and their family have to work out based on their ability to front the $21k student responsibility?

I read it as "total is $80k, because your impoverished family only has an $100k income we'll cover $58k of it, how you scrounge together the remaining $22k is up to you"
 
Zippercole
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bowen: Only rich people pay full tuition. A middle class kid would probably pay $85k for all 4 years combined.


Only rich people go to Amherst.
 
