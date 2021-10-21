 Skip to content
JediKangaroo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A = f; ∴ B 4 Δ? What does Elon Musk and Grimes' kid have to do with the story?
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amazingly I agree with the government.  People have had their chance to get vaccinated and I there isn't really much point even trying to slow down the spread now as the NHS can currently cope.

Obviously if that changes then we need to change direction, but until it does then why try to protect people who don't want to be protected?
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting footnote, since it looks like covid reinfection can occur in as little as 16 months, and that fatality rates are somewhere around 1%, that means in the next decade we should see a substantial number of anti vaxxers dying and the demographic should shift more towards common sense.

Patience.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Here downunder 10% of the ICU covid people were fully vaccinated but the number of new cases state wide are running around 2000 a day. We hit 70% above 16 vaccinated today and 89% have one dose.  The problem is 10% of the ICU cases are fully vaccinated and the treatment now is so good that ICU means very nasty problems.   The restrictions were opened up about 13 minutes ago after months so I'm guessing an increase in about a week.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Doctors call for Covid Plan B to start in England

So everybody has to get an abortion?
 
Fano
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Walker: Doctors call for Covid Plan B to start in England

So everybody has to get an abortion?


I think it's time to crack open your neighbor's skull and feast on the tasty goo inside
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Health Minister Edward Argar said the NHS is not under "unsustainable pressure" to justify restrictions.
He told BBC Breakfast there were about 95,000 beds in NHS hospitals, with 7,000 occupied by Covid patients and 6,000 currently empty.

"We know how those numbers can rise swiftly, which is why we're looking at that day by day, hour by hour. But at the moment we do have the ability to manage," he said.

You kind of want restrictions in place so the numbers don't rise swiftly. That way it's never a question if the system can manage. Why continually take yourselves to the brink?
 
CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
to be fair, we never really had a 'Plan A'.
'Plan 9 From Outer Space' would be a better option though.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I was told there would be no math
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Has anyone every just skipped Plan A, went with Plan B and was successful?

Plan A was to send wave after wave of men at the killbots
Plan B was to upload a nekkid picture of Daisy Mae 128k with a virus attached and watch the killbots shutdown remotely.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I think it's sad that lateral flow will likely never be used to describe something nifty.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fano: Walker: Doctors call for Covid Plan B to start in England

So everybody has to get an abortion?

I think it's time to crack open your neighbor's skull and feast on the tasty goo inside


But I already did that last week.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Walker: Doctors call for Covid Plan B to start in England

So everybody has to get an abortion?


After months of sitting at home and drinking beer, have you noticed how many men seem to have a baby bump now?
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Simpsons Plan B.avi
Youtube EeDHnEsR2cU
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
new figs can't triiforce.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
ill Manors ?
 
Muta
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Xai: Interesting footnote, since it looks like covid reinfection can occur in as little as 16 months, and that fatality rates are somewhere around 1%, that means in the next decade we should see a substantial number of anti vaxxers dying and the demographic should shift more towards common sense.

Patience.


There is a reason there were 270,000 Christian Scientists in 1936, 100,000 in 1990 and under 50,000 by 2009.
 
