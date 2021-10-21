 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Scotland is breeding cows that produce fifty percent less gas. I'm holding out for an EV   (cbsnews.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
snopes.comView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, because it's the cows, not large scale human activity, which causes pollution. Right.

Ya shiatheads.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There are huge variations in the stomach"

You can say that again.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Environmentalists believe that when it comes to global warming, meat, especially beef, is among the worst foods that can be eaten.

Eat less beef, eat more environmentalists. Gotcha.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So no catalytic converter butt plugs for old Bessie?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Retaining flatulence just encourages it to barge out during unwarranted situations - like in the middle of a symphonic cadenza.
Don't say I didn't warn you when your Big Mac busts ass on the first bite.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Electric Veal?
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
EB subby. It's an EB.
 
patrick767
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Scotland? I hope they're talking about highland coos.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I bet my wife's looking for the same thing in her next husband.
 
Eravior
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So no catalytic converter butt plugs for old Bessie?


I was thinking gas collection systems for the hydrogen and methane. I suppose the trick for either option would be dealing with the feces. I'm sure an engineer could whip up a solution.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Stavr0: Electric Veal?


Electro-vaca!
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Eravior: fragMasterFlash: So no catalytic converter butt plugs for old Bessie?

I was thinking gas collection systems for the hydrogen and methane. I suppose the trick for either option would be dealing with the feces. I'm sure an engineer could whip up a solution.


Both gaseous and solid collection systems.

Combine the hydrogen with excessive carbon dioxide in the air. Crack the molecules, and bond the carbon to the hydrogen. Now we've got hydrocarbons.

Blend it with the existing hydrocarbon methane, then run through a petroleum reactor to build HC chains.

BOOM! Synthetic gasoline/petrol as well as diesel and heating oil.

Which is precisely what Porsche is doing.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: Environmentalists believe that when it comes to global warming, meat, especially beef, is among the worst foods that can be eaten.

Eat less beef, eat more environmentalists. Gotcha.


Those people are all gristle.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Or feed the cows what they evolved to eat instead of corn and soy.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Yes, because it's the cows, not large scale human activity, which causes pollution. Right.

Ya shiatheads.


That was just dumb.

You're not a shiathead, it's not your fault.
 
daffy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You're gonna have to pry that burger from my cold dead hand.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I like that it's also good for the cow, ie. more meat.

https://ing.dk/artikel/danske-forskere​-finder-nyt-vaaben-kampen-mod-metanudl​edning-koeer-230036

Article in Danish, use Google translate, but I'll just mention the two points here.

Researchers found that the 10% "best" cows produced 41% less Methane than the average. So, yeah you can just breed those, the numbers are the same as they found in Scotland.

However, they also have developed a product that decreases Methane production with 99%, ie. more or less eliminates it. They're waiting for acceptance. They point out that its cheap, and actually good for the cow.

A Dutch company has already released a pill that reduces it with 33%, which you can combine with the genetic breed ones.

But obviously the 99% one is the best if its accepted, because then you can go back to just breeding on quality/quantity.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Or feed the cows what they evolved to eat instead of corn and soy.


Why should my food eat better than me?

/chugs a coke
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
FARMING LONG AGO: When All The Cows Had Names [POEM by Charlie Gillen]
Youtube WUlF6BI1fa4
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I believe that's fifty percent less petrol, subby.  Also, remember that highland coos only fart when they're upwind of the English.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Of course, this results in a vast increase in the number of exploding cows. But hey, you can't make an omelette without splitting hairs in a glass house or however that saying goes.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

patrick767: Scotland? I hope they're talking about highland coos.

[Fark user image 560x420]


They've gone back to drinking domestic brew, not that fizzy American pish
 
