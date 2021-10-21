 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   When news stories merge: Tampa Bay corn maze honors Gabby Petito   (wfla.com) divider line
21
    More: Facepalm, Tampa Bay Rays, WFLA app, Tampa Bay area farm, Tampa Bay, Tampa, Florida, Hunsader Farms, Tampa Bay Area, Pinellas County, Florida  
•       •       •

565 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Oct 2021 at 10:35 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If a story happens in Florida it gets the Florida tag.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is there a white van in the middle or just a corpse?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Does it come with a cornhole? I heard Gabby loved cornholing.

She could cornhole with the best of them.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That's it? Really... that's it?

That's a high school jock with a combine and a six pack of bud driving through a field, that isn't a maze.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
44.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
peachpicker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is the agricultural equivalent of people using lots of exclamation points when offering condolence messages.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
People are bringing up "missing non-white girl that got no publicity stories " and I just thought of this one:  https://www.wsbtv.com/news/loca​l/gwinn​ett-county/boyfriend-charged-in-death-​of-woman-found-in-gwinnett-place-mall/​770427122/

1.  Asian woman goes missing.
2.  Body found in abandoned Subway in dead mall food court 2 weeks later.
3.  Boyfriend who killed her picked up 6 months later.

You figure it would have gotten more publicity based on the mall food court angle.  I found it pretty macabre.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Now it's Tampon Bay.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Seems that this is the biggest news story since MH370 went missing.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
R.I.P. Gabby
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Seems that this is the biggest news story since MH370 went missing.


Blame Nancy Grace.

And not just for Missing White Girl Syndrome. I'm sure there's a bunch of sh*t we can hang on that band-saw voiced vulture.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We really are in peak white girl syndrome with this one. I have never seen the media and the populace so obsessed with one girl. They've been bad before, but this case has reached new levels. In the search for Gabby, 7 other bodies have been found. Can anyone repeat any of their names off the top of their heads?
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Opacity: [Fark user image 850x478]
That's it? Really... that's it?

That's a high school jock with a combine and a six pack of bud driving through a field, that isn't a maze.


Yeah. Modern corn mazes plant a dense field of corn, then come back a little later (when the corn is about knee high), with a GPS enabled tractor with a tiller on the back and the design map uploaded to it.  The tractor tells them precisely where to till to make the intended design.

Here's an example:
roadsideamerica.comView Full Size


As you can tell, this one looks... different.

But to be fair I'm not sure it was thought out enough ahead of time.  You have to till the maze pretty early in the season.  Gabby didn't die a couple months ago (late August), so a corn maze with a tribute would have to be kind of thrown together last minute regardless.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Opacity: [Fark user image 850x478]
That's it? Really... that's it?

That's a high school jock with a combine and a six pack of bud driving through a field, that isn't a maze.


Exactly...because when people think of corn, they think of Florida, right? ;)
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So the maze leads to a dead end?
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Opacity: [Fark user image 850x478]
That's it? Really... that's it?

That's a high school jock with a combine and a six pack of bud driving through a field, that isn't a maze.


Maybe the corpse of Brian Laundrie is buried at the centre of the maze.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
ctl.s6img.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Awww, that's how I'd like to be reme..(looks at article)... never mind.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
BIP Cabbyt?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A maze in tribute of someone who couldn't be found for a while is the most ill conceived memorial since the Rachel Corrie pancake breakfast.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: A maze in tribute of someone who couldn't be found for a while is the most ill conceived memorial since the Rachel Corrie pancake breakfast.


I like the Casey Anthony Babysitting services.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.