(Oddity Central)   You too can have the gift of eternal youth, but like anything in life you have to pay for it ...to a devious parasitic tapeworm   (odditycentral.com) divider line
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Great 3 Stooges Running Gag: "Burnt Toast And A Rotten Egg"
Youtube IKxio7aq8dI
 
DAR [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The book is already on the street.  Good read too ..... k/dar

Parasite is a science fiction novel written by Mira Grant (the pseudonym of American author Seanan McGuire).

The book, in the tradition of fictional parasites, envisages a world where people's immune systems are maintained by genetically engineered tapeworms.[
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PUT THE WORM IN ME!

/old guy
 
Telos
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
nerdist.comView Full Size
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Walker: PUT THE WORM IN ME!

/old guy


I gotchur worm right heah!
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Goa'ulds?
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hyperion did it.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Eternal Life" is the most pernicious idea I can imagine. Anyone who isn't appalled by it hasn't thought it through.

Oblivion, boon to saint and sinner alike.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well, it is a plausible explanation for Trump.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh wait, it looks like I already got my parasitic worm from my COVID vaccine shot, so I'm good.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There are way too many ethical issues with putting something like this in humans.  (Only the rich will have it, forming two castes, etc)

But if you could put it in kittens and puppies so they stay cute and small, I see a use for it.  Provided you didn't give it to them 'til after they were potty trained.
 
jso2897
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So it's the biological equivalent of hiring a lawyer.
 
Shryke
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Reading the article, it appears the parasite turns the infected ant into a Farker.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What happens to the birds that eat the ants? Do they get the same effect from the parasite?
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: "Eternal Life" is the most pernicious idea I can imagine. Anyone who isn't appalled by it hasn't thought it through.

Oblivion, boon to saint and sinner alike.


I don't want eternal life, but freedom from age and disease along with perfect recovery from injury would be nice.

Let me be a healthy '20-something' for as long as I like and, you know, don't starve, have a fatal accident, or get murdered.  I want a chance to live for as long as I feel like living.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Potential parasite holders
cs10.pikabu.ruView Full Size


/ this is 67
 
vsavatar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Shryke: Reading the article, it appears the parasite turns the infected ant into a Farker.


More like an Onlyfans content creator.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Avoid woodpeckers, i could do that. Unfortunately am already old and looking forward to my pig organs.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's not a gift if you pay for it, subby.
 
Baron Harkonnen
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
falkone32 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Temnothorax ants infected by a certain tapeworm parasite

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Goa'ulds?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pheelix
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: What happens to the birds that eat the ants? Do they get the same effect from the parasite?


I see where you're going. Since the affected ants live long youthful lives being worshipped by other ants, the parasite could affect birds similarly. Since chickens eat ants, and Donald Trump loves himself some KFC, this might explain why some people worship him.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: What happens to the birds that eat the ants? Do they get the same effect from the parasite?


No they just poop out the eggs for other ants to find.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

pheelix: Vtimlin: What happens to the birds that eat the ants? Do they get the same effect from the parasite?

I see where you're going. Since the affected ants live long youthful lives being worshipped by other ants, the parasite could affect birds similarly. Since chickens eat ants, and Donald Trump loves himself some KFC, this might explain why some people worship him.


Was really just wondering if the birds lived longer.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sounds more like a symbiote than a parasite.
 
flondrix
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

DAR: The book is already on the street.  Good read too ..... k/dar

Parasite is a science fiction novel written by Mira Grant (the pseudonym of American author Seanan McGuire).

The book, in the tradition of fictional parasites, envisages a world where people's immune systems are maintained by genetically engineered tapeworms.[


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Jackal_N
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Thus, half of Hollywood explained.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yeah, no.  Tapeworms also get into your brain (shudder)

images.indianexpress.comView Full Size
 
