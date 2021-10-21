 Skip to content
 
(Flagler Live)   It's like a "Road Warrior" & "Bill & Ted" double-feature when drivers road rage morphs into melee at Circle K   (flaglerlive.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Flagler County, Florida, Bruce Hunter Rohr, Palm Coast, Florida, Andrew S, Injury, Injuries, Flagler County Sheriff's deputies, Flagler County jail  
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's a rough 22 by modern American standards.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maga
 
SidFishious
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: That's a rough 22 by modern American standards.


Rough? He looks 40.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strange things are afoot
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: That's a rough 22 by modern American standards.


the 'roids were clearly involved, what with him looking for a fight just to land some blows

even if they're on a dude nearly thrice his age

must've gotten turned down at the bar
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Maga


Make Anger Great Again?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_rhino: Strange things are afoot


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this guy think a judge or a jury is going to buy his fable? Or anybody, really?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strange things are afoot at the I just want the guzzoline
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they gay boy berserkers, or smegma crazies?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoa
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Are they gay boy berserkers, or smegma crazies?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Melee at the Circle K sounds like a Tarantino western.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

the_rhino: dittybopper: Are they gay boy berserkers, or smegma crazies?

[Fark user image image 850x463]


Did he say 'making fark?'
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm pretty surprised someone didn't get shot, considering it's Florida.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SidFishious: The Googles Do Nothing: That's a rough 22 by modern American standards.

Rough? He looks 40.


In Eastern Europe now or in America 70 years ago a 22 year old would look like he was 40.  Life was harder.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's actually like a daycare center, where one toddler hits another toddler that tried to take his toy.

Comparing it to "Road Warrior" is probably giving at least one of these people way too much credit.
 
