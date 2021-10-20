 Skip to content
 
(Mercury News)   Not content with violating San Francisco's "proof of COVID vaccine or negative test" indoor dining mandate, In-N-Out does the same thing in Contra Costa County and gets fined. Ridiculous holocaust comparison in 3...2...1   (mercurynews.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Contra Costa County, California, Republican Party, San Francisco Bay Area, In-N-Out Burger, Public health, John 3:16, Danville, California, Walnut Creek, California  
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government," In-N-Out Chief Legal & Business Officer Arnie Wensinger said in a statement to KRON4. "We fiercely disagree with any government dictate that forces a private company to discriminate against customers who choose to patronize their business."

And yet they'll ask for ID when it comes to alcohol or tobacco...

Editors note:
In-N-Out serves neither cigarettes, nor alcoholic drinks. They're still useless Tuesdays though.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Redh8t: Editors note:
In-N-Out serves neither cigarettes, nor alcoholic drinks. They're still useless Tuesdays though


It still annoys me that Corvallis had one when I went to school there... And that was 15 years ago
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Redh8t: "We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government," In-N-Out Chief Legal & Business Officer Arnie Wensinger said in a statement to KRON4. "We fiercely disagree with any government dictate that forces a private company to discriminate against customers who choose to patronize their business."

And yet they'll ask for ID when it comes to alcohol or tobacco...

Editors note:
In-N-Out serves neither cigarettes, nor alcoholic drinks. They're still useless Tuesdays though.


They will lose this stupid game.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Not so many In N Out apologists out there now as much as there were earlier this week, is there?

In N Out: The Hobby Lobby of fast food joints.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'd rather go somewhere that enforces a mandate than wonder if the plague rat next to me is headed to the hospital after their burger.

Only places that have one here are large venues. Concerts, sports, theater.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I wonder what other health codes for food service they feel are too restrictive. Refrigeration? Hand washing?
 
bughunter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Not so many In N Out apologists out there now as much as there were earlier this week, is there?

In N Out: The Hobby Lobby of fast food joints.


I still eat there.

Don't mind the bible references on the bottom of the cup.  They pay excellent wages and care well for their crew.  And sell a good burger at a good price.

The vax thing is stupid, yeah... but making the argument that they shouldn't have to enforce the vax ID is a cromulent one, even if I don't agree with it.  Bars in CA aren't required to enforce anti-smoking bans, beyond notifying you that it's against state law.

/the only In-n-Out in my town is drive thru and patio dining only, anyway
 
CitizenReserveCorps
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
These dummies are farking up hard. There's a pandemic.

If a company won't abide by a common sense regulation that is in place for the protection of the general public, that's concerning.

Thank goodness there's no regulations around the proper handling, storage and preparation of food.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When did In-N-Out become burgers for crazy people?  Between them and Chik-Fil-A, where can I buy fast food, without an implied political agenda, where all I want is to over-eat and die?
 
