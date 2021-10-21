 Skip to content
 
wxboy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
AIMCO's Lee Hodge previously told New Times that the company was working to help residents relocate, and that once renovations were complete the former residents would be given priority to return their units. But the new rental prices would be higher to reflect competitive rates.

That's not shady or sleazy...
 
El_Dan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Since the deposit dropbox was boarded up at the end of August, Leidner maintains that he was unable to pay the $1,496 monthly rent for his one-bedroom apartment in September and October.

Well, that is pretty consistent with you no longer having a lease or a right to live there. But if you act like a recalcitrant asshole and stick around anyway, they can still claim reasonable rental value.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What an asshat.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The place probably needed repairs after 40 years. Most homes do and I don't see why this is any different.
The owners most likely intentionally planned the repairs to be as invasive as possible in order to move everyone out and reinvite them back with rates that are higher than the value of the upgrades.

Both of these things can be true.

Also I'm glad I discovered he's a vegan environmentalist without even being in the same bathroom as him.
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This guy might have a few other issues going on besides a lasting hand injury. He might need a social worker.

media2.fdncms.comView Full Size
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FTA:
Ever since a woman on the tenth floor moved out earlier this month, the 275-unit building has been abandoned - except for one last holdout: Steve Leidner, a vegan environmentalist who has lived in unit #2610 for 18 years.

"I'm not trying to prove a point or retaliate," he says. "But to pack my belongings and move out by myself is an impossible feat."

Leidner is disabled, with limited use of his left hand and impaired vision, which makes packing nearly two decades' worth of possessions a challenge.

I refuse to believe that vegan environmentalist has no friends!
 
MBooda
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Steve Leidner, a vegan environmentalist

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sasquach
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just get out you attention whore douchbag.

Let me guess, doing it for social media views/likes?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Steve Leidner, a vegan environmentalist....

And that's when I stopped caring
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"For nearly four decades, the Hamilton on the Bay apartment complex in Edgewater bustled with more than 200 tenants - children peering into the koi pond in the atrium, women tanning beside the bayfront pool, dog owners shuttling up and down the elevators."

First time I read it, I swear there was no 'r.'
 
scobee1210
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I don't care.
 
