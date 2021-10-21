 Skip to content
 
(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: Why we allowed Halloween to become SPOOOOOOOOOOKY SEASON   (slate.com) divider line
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what never goes out of season? Telling a Slate "writer" they are joyless hacks and should f*ck off.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DNRTA, but let me guess...Halloween is now cultural appropriation?
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a hell of an article. Here's the tldr version.  "I don't like the phrase 'Spooky Season.' Why not? I just don't. Where did this phrase come from? I couldn't figure that out. I guess people just like it."
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: DNRTA, but let me guess...Halloween is now cultural appropriation?


Misogynist and racist too.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: DNRTA, but let me guess...Halloween is now cultural appropriation?


No, whining about the lead up to Halloween being called "spooky season."

That's it. The entire sum total of TFA.
 
Izunbacol
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The next Hemingway right there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Why we allowed Slate to become a thing?
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: The next Hemingway right there.

[Fark user image 850x1111]


Some of those look like Onion headlines to me...she sucks that much.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Halloween is popular because you can pretend to be someone else for a day.  Kids get to be superheroes and moms get to be hookers.   I prefer Thanksgiving where you get to be fully yourself for a day - just stuffing your face, boozing, and watching TV.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
👻👻👻👻👻👻👻👻👻👻👻👻👻
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Why we allowed Slate to become a thing?


Slate is a thing because they publish some good writers.  Seth Stevenson, Jordan Weissman, Anna Shamsnsky (sp?), and Felix Salmon are great.

If you go back and fine the daily updates of the original R Kelly trial, you will be entertained.

They also publish a lot of pop culture and they do it from a specific perspective which is not Fark's perspective so you get this.  I don't get it either, but it clearly has an audience.  That Nicki Minaj article by this author is good though.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Halloween is popular because you can pretend to be someone else for a day.  Kids get to be superheroes and moms get to be hookers.   I prefer Thanksgiving where you get to be fully yourself for a day - just stuffing your face, boozing, and watching TV.


Thanksgiving is my favorite. Its been commercialized in its own way, but it worked for Thanksgiving.  Have a big feast. See friends and family. Revel in food and debauchery.

I like Christmas for the lights and decorations, but that's a holiday with identity issues. Spend. Buy. Little baby Jesus. Yay credit cards..  Fat coca cola guy in a red suit has been spying on your children all year and is planning a home invasion .
 
DeadSeriousIdeaMan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Halloween is popular because you can pretend to be someone else for a day.  Kids get to be superheroes and moms get to be hookers.   I prefer Thanksgiving where you get to be fully yourself for a day - just stuffing your face, boozing, and watching TV.


Halloween is popular because Kids can pretend to be someone else for a day.  Kids get to be a superhero.
Adults can show who they really are, just in a festive costume.  Slutty Witch? Slutty Pumpkin?  Slutty Clown?  Etc...

That applies to everyone - I've seen dudes rocking the Slutty Cowboy - was a hat, the boots, and a banana hammock

'Erebody in the club gettin' slooty
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm also gonna say Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday, food, family, football. Rather eat a good meal than get a present. Someone cooking you a meal is the ultimate present, and cooking for someone else is one of the nicest things you can do for someone.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Having just woke up to huge lightning flashes and tremendous thunder that I felt in my stomach, I'll allow spooky season.

Spooky spaghetti is my favorite thing ever. (we made squid ink linguini for a special at the Italian joint I was at, and the prep cook who portioned it and labeled it wrote spooky spaghetti on the label and I still laugh about it to this day)
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That was certainly a webpage with words on it.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I was going to comment on the sucks, then decided to just post a meme, then decided that even that was me then that article is worth.

Do, instead, I'll just post a pic of a doll that's obviously had too much to drink.

i.cbc.caView Full Size
 
