Just in case you were unsure if the Judiciary was also under corporate influence, judge issues restraining order telling UAW they cannot engage in what used to be normal strike activity
    Trade union, UAW union members, striking workers, temporary injunction, union members, 11-page petition, Strike action  
posted to Main » on 21 Oct 2021 at 8:30 AM



Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just tap a few kegs on the picket line and Kavanaugh will defend to the death the right to strike.
 
buzzcut73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The judge that issued the injunction was appointed to the bench by Tom Vilsack when he was governor of Iowa. Vilsack (now Secretary of Agriculture) supports the John Deere strike. Awkward.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live here. That's all I have to say.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People also have way too much bottled up rage in general right now subby. Would you believe that they would all behave properly when almost every sport game this year has had fights break out during it somewhere in the stadium?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The temporary injunction also prohibits union members from picketing in groups larger than four at each gate at the facility, among other restrictions."

First Amendment's not a total wash. You can still use it to ask for "religious exemption".
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America is broken. The moose out front should have told you.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder when the Pinkertons will arrive.
 
NotAYakk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: "The temporary injunction also prohibits union members from picketing in groups larger than four at each gate at the facility, among other restrictions."

First Amendment's not a total wash. You can still use it to ask for "religious exemption".


Aha!  Make labour rights part of your religion.  Now you are court proof!
 
rolladuck [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Used to be the factory owners were afraid of their employees.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: People also have way too much bottled up rage in general right now subby. Would you believe that they would all behave properly when almost every sport game this year has had fights break out during it somewhere in the stadium?


They were accused of "indirect violence", so it sounds like they're behaving just fine.
 
CurmudgeonInDevelopment
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't wondering.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, unions used to carry guns on the picket line.  Maybe it's time to bring that back.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On one side, the undeniably corrupt UAW.  On the other the bastard coated bastards that won't let you repair your own property.

I'm thinking let them in to fight then nuke the place.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
John Deere also hates it's customers.  Swell company.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: "The temporary injunction also prohibits union members from picketing in groups larger than four at each gate at the facility, among other restrictions."

First Amendment's not a total wash. You can still use it to ask for "religious exemption".


Labor Rights are my religion
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: "The temporary injunction also prohibits union members from picketing in groups larger than four at each gate at the facility, among other restrictions."

First Amendment's not a total wash. You can still use it to ask for "religious exemption".


The union just needs to say they believe John Deere is performing abortions and they are immune to all of these restrictions.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sounds like they need to start picketing the courthouse and the judge's house.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wow.  The only places to harrass and threaten will soon be outside a doctor's office or at the voting booth.  The right wing will never unionize just to keep the judges from judging them.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I met a professional picketer once in a bar. To say he was an intimidating mass of a person wouldn't do him justice. His answer to 'have you been arrested' shouldn't have been as surprising as it was. Needless to say, there were a ton of trespassing and assault charges, quite a few weapons charges. Assault with a weapon,etc... He was a teamster. I imagine the UAW has a few goons they might send on vacation to Iowa...
 
jimjays
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NotAYakk: OtherLittleGuy: "The temporary injunction also prohibits union members from picketing in groups larger than four at each gate at the facility, among other restrictions."

First Amendment's not a total wash. You can still use it to ask for "religious exemption".

Aha!  Make labour rights part of your religion.  Now you are court proof!


But proof is a term of logic. We've seen in recent years logic has no place in law or politics any more. It's often more a disqualifier for your cause, with its use self-labeling yourself as a liberal elite before the issue is even considered.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's not a real strike picket line until they bring out the inflatable rats.
 
scobee1210
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So, the union was picketing improperly / illegally, a judge enters an injunction simply requiring that the union abide by the law, and all ya' all Farkers have a problem with that?  Huh.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Pickets are fine. Unions don't have a right to block entrances. You should be glad the law is being enforced, not whining that it's not being ignored.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: I met a professional picketer once in a bar. To say he was an intimidating mass of a person wouldn't do him justice. His answer to 'have you been arrested' shouldn't have been as surprising as it was. Needless to say, there were a ton of trespassing and assault charges, quite a few weapons charges. Assault with a weapon,etc... He was a teamster. I imagine the UAW has a few goons they might send on vacation to Iowa...


Ah, Teamsters.

Years ago, I was picketing in support of both the nurses' union and support staff union at a hospital. Learned something new that day - UPS drivers are Teamsters (knew that), but didn't know their contract says they don't have to cross picket lines to deliver.  UPS van pulls up, driver asks "Is this a strike?" Yep. He drives away. The hospital was going to have to make arrangements to pick up their packages at a hub.

I was on the executive board of my fire fighter's union at the time and had to have an ad hoc meeting with leaders from the Teamsters and AFT (nurses) because the Teamsters were getting agitated that our union-driven ambulances were crossing the line to bring patients to the ED - cursing them and thowing things (light things, coffee cups and water bottles) in their direction. It needed to be explained by me that we have no choice about where we can take injured/sick people, regardless of picket lines. The AFT leader added that they wanted the ED filled to the brim, so that the hospital had to staff it fully with their $100/hr scab traveling nurses they brought in.

The Teamsters have had a problem with the IAFF anyway, going back to our founding in 1918. "You guys can have your little fire fighters union, but the guy that drives the carriage will be a Teamster." Yeah, that's not happening.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
""Petitioner does not contest the right of respondents to engage in a strike or lawful picketing but seeks an injunction to prevent trespass, interference with its lawful use of property, interference with the lawful conduct of others and threats and intimidation which have accompanied the picketing activity,""

None of these things are lawful strike/picket activity - but are commonly engaged in by angry unions demanding they get their way like dangerous petulant children.

OP headline is misleading. Legal action is legal, common and rational, those defending OPs position are misinformed.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 minute ago  

lizyrd: Years ago, I was picketing in support of both the nurses' union and support staff union at a hospital. Learned something new that day - UPS drivers are Teamsters (knew that), but didn't know their contract says they don't have to cross picket lines to deliver.  UPS van pulls up, driver asks "Is this a strike?" Yep. He drives away. The hospital was going to have to make arrangements to pick up their packages at a hub.


That's farking baller.
 
Geotpf
‘’ less than a minute ago  

zgrizz: ""Petitioner does not contest the right of respondents to engage in a strike or lawful picketing but seeks an injunction to prevent trespass, interference with its lawful use of property, interference with the lawful conduct of others and threats and intimidation which have accompanied the picketing activity,""

None of these things are lawful strike/picket activity - but are commonly engaged in by angry unions demanding they get their way like dangerous petulant children.

OP headline is misleading. Legal action is legal, common and rational, those defending OPs position are misinformed.


The one thing I have an issue with is the limit of four picketers at any one location.  (I can even understand a limit, but four is way too low.)  Other than that, it's a fair ruling, IMHO.
 
