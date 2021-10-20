 Skip to content
 
(Jalopnik) Video Isn't it irresponsible to let a motorcycle stunt rider rip around a decorative glass museum? Yes   (jalopnik.com) divider line
    Glass, Motocross, Corning Museum of Glass, Corning  
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Just came in here to say, if you have a chance to go to the Corning Museum of Glass, do. It's cool.
 
woodjf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If you ever get the chance to blow glass, try it you might get hooked.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

woodjf: If you ever get the chance to blow glass, try it you might get hooked.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

woodjf: If you ever get the chance to blow glass, try it you might get hooked.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldtaku
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Eh, the museum is cool, but the bike is a total letdown.  Not nearly enough shiat shattering spectacularly given the post title.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

oldtaku: Eh, the museum is cool, but the bike is a total letdown.  Not nearly enough shiat shattering spectacularly given the post title.


You were expecting a serious glass museum would be ok with that or allow it to occur?
 
