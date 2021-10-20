 Skip to content
 
No shortage of shortages: The shortages hitting countries around the world.
    Followup  
ImTheSongThatNeverEnds. IGoOnAndOnMyFriends
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm finding it increasingly difficult to fill the hole in my soul with consumer goods. Unless I find validation soon, I may have to think about the debt I've racked up impressing people I hate.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A particular current limiting diode I wanted to buy for a project is now listed on Mouser as "on order, eta 2/22."

I have an order for just 3 SSDs sitting at "waiting" on Amazon.

A planned buy of a dozen 16T rotating disks on Newegg went from "in stock" to "we only have 11" to "out of stock" in a day.

In an RFQ from an OEM today, I was told they don't have the CPU I want & lead times are months. And that 4T NVME drives are "impossible to get." The chassis I want is the last one they have in stock.

Everything is effed up.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ImTheSongThatNeverEnds. IGoOnAndOnMyFriends: I'm finding it increasingly difficult to fill the hole in my soul with consumer goods. Unless I find validation soon, I may have to think about the debt I've racked up impressing people I hate.


I bet there's no shortage of therapists available to help you feel better about yourself, and to make you realize that you deserve nice things.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I can live without the TP but not the coffee. That could cripple whole industries.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What I wonder is why I haven't heard of job openings at the ports. I would 5hink they would want grab people from anywhere
 
Spermbot
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why can't the ships stacked up at the SoCal ports unload at the port of Oakland?! According to those officials, they're operating at half capacity. Yes, trucks would have drive up to Oakland, too, but that's manageable, isn't it?
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We've built a global economy like the Burj Khalifa: a giant, glittering edifice with no sewer system.
 
adj_m
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: What I wonder is why I haven't heard of job openings at the ports. I would 5hink they would want grab people from anywhere


There's only so much that just people can do, and they already have the workers to run the ports 24/7. I'm guessing the bottleneck is capacity and infrastructure (and why bother scaling those up for a temporary crunch?).
 
comrade
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We had a potato shortage recently here in Switzerland (weather this summer was cold and rainy) so we imported some from the eu which was a big to do.

During the lockdowns in 2020 people were hoarding butter and we had to import some from the eu which was quite shocking to everyone.

Yeah it's pretty boring here.
 
Pincy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Checking list for "hookers" and "blow"...

Phew (wipes brow)
 
Pincy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

comrade: We had a potato shortage recently here in Switzerland (weather this summer was cold and rainy) so we imported some from the eu which was a big to do.

During the lockdowns in 2020 people were hoarding butter and we had to import some from the eu which was quite shocking to everyone.

Yeah it's pretty boring here.


What are you talking about!!! A potato famine can kill millions.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

comrade: We had a potato shortage recently here in Switzerland (weather this summer was cold and rainy) so we imported some from the eu which was a big to do.

During the lockdowns in 2020 people were hoarding butter and we had to import some from the eu which was quite shocking to everyone.

Yeah it's pretty boring here.


Well, butter is critical for a baked potato.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

comrade: We had a potato shortage recently here in Switzerland (weather this summer was cold and rainy) so we imported some from the eu which was a big to do.

During the lockdowns in 2020 people were hoarding butter and we had to import some from the eu which was quite shocking to everyone.

Yeah it's pretty boring here.


It's also expensive as balls. Gorgeous but expensive
 
Spermbot
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

adj_m: hoodiowithtudio: What I wonder is why I haven't heard of job openings at the ports. I would 5hink they would want grab people from anywhere

There's only so much that just people can do, and they already have the workers to run the ports 24/7. I'm guessing the bottleneck is capacity and infrastructure (and why bother scaling those up for a temporary crunch?).

they already have the workers to run the ports 24/7.


No, they don't, not by a long shot. Pres. Biden just recently said that would be a great idea, and port officials said they don't have the skilled labor to do that yet. Not to mention that there's no where to put the massive number of emptied shipping containers, which are now just being dumped directly on to city streets (nobody's willing to pay to ship empty containers back to their ports of origins, and the U.S. doesn't export enough to fill all of them).
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

erik-k: A particular current limiting diode I wanted to buy for a project is now listed on Mouser as "on order, eta 2/22."

I have an order for just 3 SSDs sitting at "waiting" on Amazon.

A planned buy of a dozen 16T rotating disks on Newegg went from "in stock" to "we only have 11" to "out of stock" in a day.

In an RFQ from an OEM today, I was told they don't have the CPU I want & lead times are months. And that 4T NVME drives are "impossible to get." The chassis I want is the last one they have in stock.

Everything is effed up.


Man am I glad I went ahead and built my new PC a couple of months ago instead of waiting for the GPU market to normalize a bit.
 
