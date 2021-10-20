 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vice)   Japanese man arrested for fixing the cable   (vice.com) divider line
20
    More: Strange, Pornography, Barack Obama, exploitative use of the powerful technology, Obscenity, porn videos, Masayuki Nakamoto, first criminal case, Japanese police  
•       •       •

692 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Oct 2021 at 10:24 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Uncensoring Japanese Pron? Get that guy a gods damned Nobel Peace Prize.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Japan's porn laws never made any sense to begin with, so trying to make any sense of whatever issues they cause is just as much of a lost cause.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Uncensoring Japanese Pron? Get that guy a gods damned Nobel Peace Prize.


No, get the uncensored version.  I'm Team Reality.

You can't un-fark a pregnant girl, mate.
 
Fano
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Japan's porn laws never made any sense to begin with, so trying to make any sense of whatever issues they cause is just as much of a lost cause.


I was just thinking, "are those laws written into the constitution or something? Because it's not like they have Jebus to tell them not to dump those laws."
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

recondite cetacean: iheartscotch: Uncensoring Japanese Pron? Get that guy a gods damned Nobel Peace Prize.

No, get the uncensored version.  I'm Team Reality.

You can't un-fark a pregnant girl, mate.


You ok? Does it smell like toast?

/ Everyone who read the article would know that (FTFA): "Penises and vaginas are pixelated in Japanese porn because an obscenity law forbids the explicit depictions of genitalia."

// or anyone familiar with Japanese pron
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Fano: NephilimNexus: Japan's porn laws never made any sense to begin with, so trying to make any sense of whatever issues they cause is just as much of a lost cause.

I was just thinking, "are those laws written into the constitution or something? Because it's not like they have Jebus to tell them not to dump those laws."


It would not surprise me to learn that it was something from when we wrote them a Constitution after WWII.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Huh. And here I was thinking that Japanese people had naturally blocky genitals.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
 But tentacle prom ok right? Then we good fam.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Uncensoring Japanese Pron? Get that guy a gods damned Nobel Peace Prize.


The Nobel Prize for Medicine.

Pixelated Snizz Syndrome, PSS is no joke, it's an insidious disease endemic to Nippon. Females infected with it suffer from extreme paralysis that results in them laying helpless on their backs, and even the prodrome occurs with a tightening of the larynx, resulting in short, shallow breaths and a high pitched squeak on contact. Men often begin to suffer hypogonadism and eventually end stage microphallus. The only known treatment involves massage of the affected areas with a large wand device with a head the size of your average Van der Graf generator while a random reporter stands sentry.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The man is doing the lord's work
 
adamatari
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Fano: NephilimNexus: Japan's porn laws never made any sense to begin with, so trying to make any sense of whatever issues they cause is just as much of a lost cause.

I was just thinking, "are those laws written into the constitution or something? Because it's not like they have Jebus to tell them not to dump those laws."


No. Actually, this is somewhat of a sticking point with some artists claiming their work has constitutional protection. Various issues have come up, for example an artist got prosecuted for sharing the plans for a vagina kayak online.
 
morg
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Japan's porn laws never made any sense to begin with, so trying to make any sense of whatever issues they cause is just as much of a lost cause.


It's probably what led them off the beaten track to begin with. I can't see penises and vaginas but I need something to spice this up. I know, tentacles!
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: But tentacle prom ok right?


Yes, because it gets around the law--its not a penis.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Everyone who read the article would know that (FTFA): "Penises and vaginas are pixelated in Japanese porn because an obscenity law forbids the explicit depictions of genitalia."


There are unpixelated versions distributed for export only, or created with Japanese actors outside of Japan.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FTFA: The potential of using deepfakes to sow mistrust and manipulate public opinion was demonstrated as early as 2018, when a viral video showed former U.S. President Barack Obama calling his successor Donald Trump a "total and complete dipshiat."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eravior
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

morg: NephilimNexus: Japan's porn laws never made any sense to begin with, so trying to make any sense of whatever issues they cause is just as much of a lost cause.

It's probably what led them off the beaten track to begin with. I can't see penises and vaginas but I need something to spice this up. I know, tentacles!


Tentacle porn's at least a couple hundred years old. The Japanese were always world leaders in weird. Must be something in the water.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Really subby? No hero tag? What the hell does someone gota do to impress you?
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Anybody have any authentic North Korean porn? Asking for a friend.
 
scanman61
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Eravior: morg: NephilimNexus: Japan's porn laws never made any sense to begin with, so trying to make any sense of whatever issues they cause is just as much of a lost cause.

It's probably what led them off the beaten track to begin with. I can't see penises and vaginas but I need something to spice this up. I know, tentacles!

Tentacle porn's at least a couple hundred years old. The Japanese were always world leaders in weird. Must be something in the water.


Octopus pheromones
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.