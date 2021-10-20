 Skip to content
 
Christian "school" suing against government oversight of its operations and facilities because, you know, nothing bad ever happens in unsupervised Christian schools that self regulate
    Boarding school, Christian boarding school, School, troubled boarding schools, Missouri Department of Social Services, unlicensed facilities, child advocates  
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Heartland's goal happens to be the belief that Jesus is the answer to every issue individuals face - including addiction, anger, broken homes, and financial crises," the lawsuit says.

As a Presbyterian, let me say this about that: They are a bunch of whackaloons.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The suit alleges the new law violates numerous constitutional rights, including restricting Heartland from forming an "association of those who share a common commitment to education, addiction recovery and religious faith."

Oh, it's one of THOSE places. Yeah, they definitely beat the kids. Those schools were all around in the 80's and 90's before they finally started closing. I never read a good thing about them, ever. Every article about a closing would locate former students and to a person they all claimed abuse and a shiatty education.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Yeah, the *actual* treatment option I recall was through the public school system where I grew up. They had an alternative school for various issues not related to disability.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It might be nice if the TFA mentioned how these unregulated Christian boarding schools have been agents of genocide for centuries. Unmarked graves and everything. FARK THESE PEOPLE INTO COURT.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Christian treatment for me, not for thee.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Classic Movie Lines #64
Youtube IMHkkF21Mgw


They were Christianly treated. They were Christianly fed, then Christianly shot.
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Cathoic High School Girls In Trouble
 
Begoggle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Yep.
They go after the addicted, homeless, needy, etc. first because such people are desperate and easily controlled.
Same reason Scientologists go after them.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ban religious schools.  And all private schooling.  Have all schooling be done by the government.

problem solved.
 
capngroovy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Doesn't that make every final exam really simple? The answers to questions 1 through 316 are all "Jesus"
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If you have kids' best interest at heart, you should have no problem with being inspected. These ppl are monsters, and you just know stuff like this that we're aware of is just the tip of the iceberg.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Why do such good people so often live in fear of exposure?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

"The iceberg" being the name of one of the priests?
 
desertgeek
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

At the minimum, the kids are getting beaten. Something tells me a few there are going well beyond that level of abuse.
 
anuran
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Roaches fear the light.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
JesusWeen?

JesusWeen!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
self-regulate
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This place has already been in the news multiple times and has numerous lawsuits by kids that were
held captive and tortured there...This is just going to "Streissand Effect" the scumbag places even more.

The same cliche' these idiots throw out about " If you have nothing to hide.." of course doesn't
apply to themselves..They are also a GREAT way to launder money between their "church" and
their family and friends who  become "employees" of the places..It's all part of the grift..
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Don't care. Do what I want cuz Jesus" isn't a sufficient MOU for any organization.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

It's worked for the Catholic Church for some time now.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Heartland's goal happens to be the belief that Jesus is the answer to every issue individuals face - including addiction

But addiction to Jesus is AOK?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

"We've been mistreating kids for years! Why should we be forced to stop now?"
 
wademh
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Out of left field here, you know what might be interesting? What if a kid tossed into one of these Jesus Concentration Camps filed a lawsuit on religious freedom grounds because they claimed they were a Buddhist and were being prevented from free exorcise of their religion? Would heads explode?
 
1funguy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why does all the stupid, religious, RWNJ stuff have to happen in Missouri?

Is this state the low spot in the middle of the country where all the stupid settles..?
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They are always the same. Always.

It's all about the Dollars.

All they are are torture camps, and nobody is ever held responsible, because Jesus.

I know someone who went through a Synanon Camp. The founder, was a "former" alcoholic and total sociopath. The woman I know was literally kidnapped at 2 in the morning by a bunch of muscley dudes in black sweatshirts and ski masks, grabbed out of her bed in nothing but her panties and literally dragged kicking and screaming across the front yard and thrown into a van where she was handcuffed with a mans knee resting on her head. All while her parents stood there crying and telling her that it was all for her own good.

All because her parents found out she'd been sleeping with her boyfriend. She was 15 years old, and wasn't allowed to leave even after she'd turned 18. She had to escape and they still tried to drag her back when they tracked her down at her Grandfathers house.

Her parents paid about $100,000 for the service.
 
maxwellton
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Never saw a Christian boarding-school/summer-camp wasn't a front for idle molestation of children and maybe trafficking of the tots to nearby "pastors".
 
