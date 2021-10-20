 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   FDA approves switching 5G carriers   (thehill.com) divider line
43
    More: News, Vaccination, Vaccine, match boosters, COVID-19 vaccines, boostershots, booster doses, federal agency, emergency use authorization  
•       •       •

1544 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Oct 2021 at 9:37 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Just as long as you're not one of the monsters trying to use Boost Mobile Sputnik.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Would have been a nice headline subby but you phoned it in.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Algebrat: Just as long as you're not one of the monsters trying to use Boost Mobile Sputnik.


Starlink or bust!
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Wanebo: Would have been a nice headline subby but you phoned it in.


I guess it was met with a rough reception.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which one was magnetic?  I want that one.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Booster shots for some little tiny American flags for others.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes but can I keep my current DNA or do I have to get a new one?
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehellisthis: Which one was magnetic?  I want that one.


None of them are magnetic you moron. Those were just idiots making fools of themselves.

Bill Gates wouldn't be so obvious about turning the sheeple into his livestock. You obviously need an RFID reader attached to a Windows Phone or order to detect it.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry but J&J is only 4G LTE+
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope this means they will also accept mixed doses to achieve vaccinated status, that would help some people I know in Canada.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
old people are so farking important in this society that they get three shots before kids get one
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehellisthis: Which one was magnetic?  I want that one.


Not the Pfeizer, but my phone which had be giving me problems coincidentally started working better a few days after my second dose.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, but no thanks FDA. I'll do my own research. Never mind your facts and data, I'll stick with what I learned from a crappy video link on Facebook and un-sourced email forwards. Thank you very much.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dywed88: thehellisthis: Which one was magnetic?  I want that one.

None of them are magnetic you moron. Those were just idiots making fools of themselves.


Good farking god you're a dense one.  It's not our fault you were born ugly.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
penis
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hershy799
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: old people are so farking important in this society that they get three shots before kids get one


Kids are not tiny adults. Although I don't know why they didn't start pediatric trials at the same time as adult...
 
nakago
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hershy799: moothemagiccow: old people are so farking important in this society that they get three shots before kids get one

Kids are not tiny adults. Although I don't know why they didn't start pediatric trials at the same time as adult...


Because for some reason people kept holding onto the ridiculous delusion that children couldn't get covid.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will mixing them give me Force abilities?  And can we also mix in Astra Zeneca?
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are people who actually believe the bullshiat lies being spewed on Facebook and lunatic media.

Sleep tight.
 
geggy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got my Moderna shot 6 months ago today on 4/20. The news couldn't have come a better time.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well duh.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
T Baggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The CDC recently released data they've been withholding that shows people who got the J&J and Pfizer vaccines have significantly higher rates of Covid infection compared to people who got the Moderna vaccine, and even more pronounced rates of death compared to people who got the Moderna vaccine.

Snapshot from the most recent date, August 29, 2021:

Unvaccinated: 666 cases per 100,000
J&J: 150 cases per 100,000
Pfizer: 126 cases per 100,000
Moderna: 87 cases per 100,000

Unvaccinated: 9.14 deaths per 100,000
J&J: 1.70 deaths per 100,000
Pfizer: 0.88 deaths per 100,000
Moderna: 0.47 deaths per 100,000

Fark prohibits linking to the URL in question, but you can paste it into a browser to read the fine print and other details: http://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracke​r/#rates-by-vaccine-status
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will i get better 5G reception with the booster? Mine is a bit spotty
.
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dywed88: thehellisthis: Which one was magnetic?  I want that one.

None of them are magnetic you moron. Those were just idiots making fools of themselves.

Bill Gates wouldn't be so obvious about turning the sheeple into his livestock. You obviously need an RFID reader attached to a Windows Phone or order to detect it.


Still miss my Windows phones...

/Yeah, that's right, I said phones.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

T Baggins: The CDC recently released data they've been withholding that shows people who got the J&J and Pfizer vaccines have significantly higher rates of Covid infection compared to people who got the Moderna vaccine, and even more pronounced rates of death compared to people who got the Moderna vaccine.

Snapshot from the most recent date, August 29, 2021:

Unvaccinated: 666 cases per 100,000
J&J: 150 cases per 100,000
Pfizer: 126 cases per 100,000
Moderna: 87 cases per 100,000

Unvaccinated: 9.14 deaths per 100,000
J&J: 1.70 deaths per 100,000
Pfizer: 0.88 deaths per 100,000
Moderna: 0.47 deaths per 100,000

Fark prohibits linking to the URL in question, but you can paste it into a browser to read the fine print and other details: http://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracke​r/#rates-by-vaccine-status


404 when I copy/paste it.

/and broken images all day on fark
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just got a 404 error on that link.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool I'm mixing mine with heroin
 
haknudsen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dywed88: thehellisthis: Which one was magnetic?  I want that one.

None of them are magnetic you moron. Those were just idiots making fools of themselves.

Bill Gates wouldn't be so obvious about turning the sheeple into his livestock. You obviously need an RFID reader attached to a Windows Phone or order to detect it.


The magnetic claim is a scam that has been used for generations.  Get a spoon, breath on the convex part so that it clouds up, lift up your shirt, and put it on a non-hairy part of your chest.  You can do the same thing with a quarter on your forehead.
It isn't magnetism. Easy to disprove, toss the spoon on them or just sprinkle a little talcum powder on the area before applying the spoon or quarter.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vaccines: Gotta catch em all
 
dywed88
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

hershy799: moothemagiccow: old people are so farking important in this society that they get three shots before kids get one

Kids are not tiny adults. Although I don't know why they didn't start pediatric trials at the same time as adult...


Well you start by prioritizing getting it available for the most vulnerable groups and since there are likely resource constraints you may not be able to do both.

And then companies don't want to start by testing on kids. The PR if it went into testing on kids and killed some would be a lot worse than killing some adults. And while safety in adults absolutely doesn't mean it is safe for kids, knowing it is safe for adults makes you more confident that it won't kill kids.
 
T Baggins
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: T Baggins: The CDC recently released data they've been withholding that shows people who got the J&J and Pfizer vaccines have significantly higher rates of Covid infection compared to people who got the Moderna vaccine, and even more pronounced rates of death compared to people who got the Moderna vaccine.

Snapshot from the most recent date, August 29, 2021:

Unvaccinated: 666 cases per 100,000
J&J: 150 cases per 100,000
Pfizer: 126 cases per 100,000
Moderna: 87 cases per 100,000

Unvaccinated: 9.14 deaths per 100,000
J&J: 1.70 deaths per 100,000
Pfizer: 0.88 deaths per 100,000
Moderna: 0.47 deaths per 100,000

Fark prohibits linking to the URL in question, but you can paste it into a browser to read the fine print and other details: http://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracke​r/#rates-by-vaccine-status

404 when I copy/paste it.

/and broken images all day on fark


Oops, that should have been https, not http. I typed that part manually, because otherwise the fark editor automatically made it a link. So:

https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-track​er/#rates-by-vaccine-status
 
T Baggins
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

T Baggins: Oops, that should have been https, not http. I typed that part manually, because otherwise the fark editor automatically made it a link. So:

https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-track​er/#rates-by-vaccine-status


Alternately, google "CDC COVID Data Tracker", click the top result, then click the "Rates of Cases and Deaths by Vaccination Status" link on the CDC page.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
figmints.comView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: Which one was magnetic?  I want that one.


I'm gonna upgrade the core of Mars like Magento.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

geggy: Got my Moderna shot 6 months ago today on 4/20. The news couldn't have come a better time.


Dude, vaccines aren't the drug you're supposed to use on 4/20. You're doing it wrong.

Anyway, am I reading this right? Being 36, I'm not authorized to get a booster but presumably because of that I shouldn't need it anyway? That article seemed particularly jumbled to me.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Fingerware Error: I just got a 404 error on that link.


Consider yourself lucky. The Hill has the worst farking website.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Alexa gets really defensive if you ask if she's farking Clippy.
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

T Baggins: https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-trac​k​er/#rates-by-vaccine-status


Fark put some random letters and numbers in the middle of the URL. When I removed them so I was going where you showed, it worked. Bookmarked. Thank you.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I went with ModeRNA the first round. You got any of that Pfizer? Are they still putting dick hardening meds in that one?
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Great! Got my boost on Monday (Pfizer) and on Wednesday they say you can now mix. I would have opted for the Moderna for the boost, if I had had the choice. Oh well, there's a fourth line on the vax card, so who knows what the future will hold.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.