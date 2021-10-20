 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   We know what Lawrence would do with one million dollars. Florida Man keeps it real and upgrades his toothbrush   (kiro7.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Toothbrush, Mega Millions, Brian Nelson, Multi-State Lottery Association, Gold Rush, Powerball, California Gold Rush, Orlando, Florida  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And you can tell it was invented in Florida because anywhere else would have called it a teethbrush
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Seems like a smart kid. On the other hand the fiancé is pushing for marriage now.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Aside from that, she'll be able to upgrade from a dildo to a vibrator.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
*that was supposed to be in response to the post above*
 
ThePea
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Smart man, invest in your well-being first.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cretinbob: And you can tell it was invented in Florida because anywhere else would have called it a teethbrush


This is a much better joke than it should be.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Blow up railroads and attack Aqaba from land?
 
mrparks
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'd find out who really killed OJ Simpson.
 
