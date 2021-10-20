 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 2 St. Louis)   Illinois State Police are looking for some graffiti artists who tagged their HQ. Suspects allegedly make loud, clanging sound when they walk   (fox2now.com) divider line
4
    More: Facepalm, Illinois, entrance visitors, headquarters building, Illinois State Police, Chicago, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, EastportPlaza Drive, Headquarters  
•       •       •

283 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Oct 2021 at 10:46 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you know who is responsible, contact Illinois State Police.

Yeah.
Right after I buy a burner phone at a flea market with unmarked bills, I'll let them know I bought them all a pallet of rattle cans.

Stop being pigs or the tagging will continue.

If you were a valuable community asset, no one would fark with you.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dreamless [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
vudukungfu:

If you were a valuable community asset, no one would fark with you.


I can't speak for Collinsville, but in Chicago all kinds of valuable shiat gets tagged.
 
anuran
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Years ago Portland got its first African-American police chief. Someone, and I deny any specific knowledge of who, spray painted the North Precinct station with "Are you happy that a Black hand holds the whip?" It was AMAZING how quickly they got a work crew to remove it.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.