(Guardian)   Four dogs trapped by lava flows by LaPalma volcano. Special operation underway to use drones to fly them out   (theguardian.com) divider line
19
    More: Followup, Cumbre Vieja, Canary Islands, Volcano, La Palma, unprecedented drone operation, Local animal association, rivers of red-hot lava, company's CEO  
•       •       •

raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Oh wow!  I hope they're able to save those doggies!
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Homeward Bound meets Dante's Peak

/Save 'em!
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Save the puppers!

/No hot dogs!
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FINGERS CROSSED!
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know why, but this plan makes me more nervous and anxious about the outcome than a moon mission.
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been worried about those dogs since I first heard they were stranded and they were doing food and water drops for them. I really hope they can be rescued.
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh also I'm just waiting for Elon Musk to announce his plan to get the dogs.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait til they get the bill.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Homeward Bound meets Dante's Peak

/Save 'em!


Until the battery fails on the last dog and we end up with Dog Vader.
 
rustypouch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grumpy Cat: Wait til they get the bill.


It would be cheaper to buy new dogs.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Curious headline phrasing...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat_free
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/This RUINED the trilogy for me, btw
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who, who, who, who who'll get the dogs out?
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Drew and admins,
Please, if there is a follow up on this story be sure to green it.
I know I'm not the only one keeping fingers crossed that the dogs make it out alive.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why buns come in packs of eight but hot dogs get trapped in volcanoes?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

JRoo: scottydoesntknow: Homeward Bound meets Dante's Peak

/Save 'em!

Until the battery fails on the last dog and we end up with Dog Vader.


One the last one?  You're optimistic.

CNN had an article that said that they had to be able to net the dog within 4 minutes, as the drone only had an 8 minute battery.

I *hope* that was 8 minutes when carrying the load of the dog, so they actually have a little more time ... because that is some horrible drone design if it only has an 8 minute battery
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I wonder how many more pets are / were trapped inside houses by owners who evacuated in a hurry.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


From the last thread we had about these dogs.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Volcanos eruptions are like cats":

* Wreck the furniture
* Piss + poop on everything
* Show up unannounced
* Annoying to non-volcano people
* Up all night, sleep in the day
* Like to break stuff
* Know you won't do anything to them
* Roar when they are in heat
* Get litter all over the house
* Will unexpectedly produce offspring
* Act like they own the place.
* Lots of YouTube videos.
 
