(Slate)   Texas: I know -- why don't we just pave over all the places where liberals live in our state?   (slate.com) divider line
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Sounds like they need to talk to the folks in Orlando about this as they are a fine example of what happens when you try adding lanes but really don't have the room or time to build an alternative.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
There is a universal truth in road construction:  The more roadway access you build, the more traffic you will generate.  The very act of opening up access actually causes more people to attempt that access, causing density issues at the endpoints.

The people that approved this plan are fully aware of this truth, and are counting on it here.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like they should build a bypass ring instead...
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why dont we just pave over Texas?
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've run simulations on this. The results don't look good.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stigginit is a hell of a drug
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But we're not in a civil war. And we just need to lower the temperature and get back to bipartisanship.

Meanwhile conservatives:We will control every facet of your lives until you get over big government and demand less of it!
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dv-ous: Sounds like they should build a bypass ring instead...


We tried that. It didn't end well.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American Conservatism: Whatever you can't steal, despoil.
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live within driving distance of an interchange known as 'the Spaghetti Bowl' due to its total lack of sensible construction.

This actually looks worse.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dv-ous: Sounds like they should build a bypass ring instead...


Fark user imageView Full Size

Loop 360 doesn't work.
The Colorado River complicates stuff.
Welcome to my morning and afternoon Hell ride every day.
We need commuter rail.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they build public transportation only liberals will use it, drawing them away from neighbourhoods where Real Americans live. Total win/win - build brand new rail to liberal areas, and cut off the red areas entirely.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
20 lanes?  Amateurs.

Try 26 lanes
 
RoxnSox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they considered a monorail?
 
FleshFlapps [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What. In. The. fark.

The number one sign a civil engineer should have dropped out is complexity over function.

The simple answer, most cost effective answer, and best answer is a bypass or series of. Much like 275 around Cincinnati bypassing the major i75, i74, and i71 clusterfark allowing your a straight path around to grab your highway out of Cincinnati and hopefully to somewhere normal.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: But we're not in a civil war. And we just need to lower the temperature and get back to bipartisanship.


No thanks.
"Both sides" is the heart of the problem.
2 Parties are the problem.
Can't have a nuanced opinion that is different from your Party, or a third opinion that is completely different from either Party, or even agree completely with the other Party on a single issue.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scanman61: 20 lanes?  Amateurs.

Try 26 lanes


Katy suuucks.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damned if you do, damned if you don't. I wonder how long of a commute it'll take for people to realize Texas sucks?
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess all those libs will have to move out of their gerrymandered district to the low cost of living areas in those more voter efficient red districts Texas is keen to carve out.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maud Dib: scanman61: 20 lanes?  Amateurs.

Try 26 lanes

Katy suuucks.


TxDot seems to have a hardon for building over-the-top freeways that in the grand scheme only help so much.

Cities like Houston, Austin, Dallas are examples of how urban planning shouldn't be done.
 
abmoraz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RoxnSox: Have they considered a monorail?


I mean, it put Brockway, Ogdenville, and North Haverbrook on the map...
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: There is a universal truth in road construction:  The more roadway access you build, the more traffic you will generate.  The very act of opening up access actually causes more people to attempt that access, causing density issues at the endpoints.

The people that approved this plan are fully aware of this truth, and are counting on it here.


How highways make traffic worse
Youtube 2z7o3sRxA5g
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maud Dib: dv-ous: Sounds like they should build a bypass ring instead...

[Fark user image image 425x318]
Loop 360 doesn't work.
The Colorado River complicates stuff.
Welcome to my morning and afternoon Hell ride every day.
We need commuter rail.


Oh gods. I remember being stuck there so many times the 2.5 years I lived in Austin and worked as a service tech.

Try dealing with that shiat in a full size dodge promaster.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After reading TFA, I can't even think of a clever insult. It's poo. The idea is poo.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 1 hour ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Damned if you do, damned if you don't. I wonder how long of a commute it'll take for people to realize Texas sucks?


Yup, it's terrible here, don't move here.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scanman61: 20 lanes?  Amateurs.

Try 26 lanes


That's good. Unless, of course, somebody comes up with 27 lanes. Then you're in trouble, huh?
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Maud Dib: scanman61: 20 lanes?  Amateurs.

Try 26 lanes

Katy suuucks.

TxDot seems to have a hardon for building over-the-top freeways that in the grand scheme only help so much.

Cities like Houston, Austin, Dallas are examples of how urban planning shouldn't be done.


I have a f*cking toll road in my hood.
F*ck you, Rick Perry.
 
Bullitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scanman61: 20 lanes?  Amateurs.

Try 26 lanes


My daily commute. Well, before this work from home stuff (which I love).
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A local group called Reconnect Austin wants to bury the highway entirely and build a surface-level boulevard, in the style of Boston's Big Dig."

The Big Dig is literally project management 101 of don't do this, along side the C5 globemaster.
 
FleshFlapps [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maud Dib: 137 Is An Excellent Time: Damned if you do, damned if you don't. I wonder how long of a commute it'll take for people to realize Texas sucks?

Yup, it's terrible here, don't move here.
[Fark user image image 425x318]


Yeah they get nice sun sets and sun rises in north Korea too. I'll bet the prisoners in Auschwitz also saw a few.

Texas sucks. Everywhere in that state sucks. They should have let it go.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

American-Irish eyes: "A local group called Reconnect Austin wants to bury the highway entirely and build a surface-level boulevard, in the style of Boston's Big Dig."

The Big Dig is literally project management 101 of don't do this, along side the C5 globemaster.


Galaxy
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maud Dib: 137 Is An Excellent Time: Damned if you do, damned if you don't. I wonder how long of a commute it'll take for people to realize Texas sucks?

Yup, it's terrible here, don't move here.
[Fark user image image 425x318]


Is your power on? I've heard you guys have an issue with that ...
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: There is a universal truth in road construction:  The more roadway access you build, the more traffic you will generate.  The very act of opening up access actually causes more people to attempt that access, causing density issues at the endpoints.

The people that approved this plan are fully aware of this truth, and are counting on it here.


That's cool and all, but I've been in Phoenix traffic both before and after they built the different freeways, and I can tell you that traffic improved a bazillion times. It also made driving on surface streets better.

Now, that said, we're down here for the week, and I can't wait to get back to my Salt Lake traffic. Holy fark, this place sucks, and getting stuck in traffic makes it worse.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Driedsponge: There is a universal truth in road construction:  The more roadway access you build, the more traffic you will generate.  The very act of opening up access actually causes more people to attempt that access, causing density issues at the endpoints.

The people that approved this plan are fully aware of this truth, and are counting on it here.

That's cool and all, but I've been in Phoenix traffic both before and after they built the different freeways, and I can tell you that traffic improved a bazillion times. It also made driving on surface streets better.

Now, that said, we're down here for the week, and I can't wait to get back to my Salt Lake traffic. Holy fark, this place sucks, and getting stuck in traffic makes it worse.


The 303 made SUCH a difference in NW Phoenix out near surprise. The people who say highways don't make things better are idiotic.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Maud Dib: 137 Is An Excellent Time: Damned if you do, damned if you don't. I wonder how long of a commute it'll take for people to realize Texas sucks?

Yup, it's terrible here, don't move here.
[Fark user image image 425x318]

Yeah they get nice sun sets and sun rises in north Korea too. I'll bet the prisoners in Auschwitz also saw a few.

Texas sucks. Everywhere in that state sucks. They should have let it go.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Bless your heart.
 
FleshFlapps [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Mikey1969: Driedsponge: There is a universal truth in road construction:  The more roadway access you build, the more traffic you will generate.  The very act of opening up access actually causes more people to attempt that access, causing density issues at the endpoints.

The people that approved this plan are fully aware of this truth, and are counting on it here.

That's cool and all, but I've been in Phoenix traffic both before and after they built the different freeways, and I can tell you that traffic improved a bazillion times. It also made driving on surface streets better.

Now, that said, we're down here for the week, and I can't wait to get back to my Salt Lake traffic. Holy fark, this place sucks, and getting stuck in traffic makes it worse.

The 303 made SUCH a difference in NW Phoenix out near surprise. The people who say highways don't make things better are idiotic.


The point has gone over your head.

Building a bigger freeway doesn't solve the need for multiple expressways, bypasses and detour routes around the city. It creates a larger jam at the ends where it inevitably has to bottleneck down to non 50 lanes.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
One of the local Austin stations did a story about why there isn't a beltway around Austin.

https://www.kvue.com/article/news/whe​r​es-the-loop-a-closer-look-at-why-austi​n-does-not-have-a-loop/269-86148bf2-2f​22-4f9a-8d74-d806bd454673

/Spoiler: Bad urban planning
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Maud Dib: Mrtraveler01: Maud Dib: scanman61: 20 lanes?  Amateurs.

Try 26 lanes

Katy suuucks.

TxDot seems to have a hardon for building over-the-top freeways that in the grand scheme only help so much.

Cities like Houston, Austin, Dallas are examples of how urban planning shouldn't be done.

I have a f*cking toll road in my hood.
F*ck you, Rick Perry.


I really don't get why Texas has toll roads.

Especially for highways like Loop 8 in Houston and Loop 130 around Austin.

The fact they're toll roads has to be a deterrent for people who would otherwise use them and alleviate the "free"ways.
 
vrax
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I don't care how many lanes you add, people will still drive like complete shiat and clog up the highway.  It's never been about lanes, it's that we have terribly low standards for driving in this country.  People treat it as a right instead of a privilege and don't care about responsibility.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FREAKING FIX I35 IN WACO BEFORE STARTING ANY OTHER PROJECT IN TEXAS !1! IT'S BEEN SITTING TORN UP FOR 76 YEARS.  ARGH111/!

/why yes, I am having a stroke
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

It'sMorphin'Time: I live within driving distance of an interchange known as 'the Spaghetti Bowl' due to its total lack of sensible construction.

This actually looks worse.


Yes. It is a terrible idea. I live there. I don't drive any more, so I am really not interested, but I used to drive I-35 to work every day. They want to put the upper deck on the bottom and raise the lower deck to the top. It will cost a lot of money and create a decade of construction delays, and it will not change a thing. As anyone with a pencil and paper can figure out, the time lost and the gasoline used by drivers during construction is never recovered, even if there is an improvement, which there won't be.

/But it will, they say, "unite" the western part of downtown Austin, devoted to government and business, with the east part, historically Black and Hispanic and thereby ... do something. The issue is already solved by so-called gentrification, which has forced Black and Hispanic people out of the affected area. The idea is a "woke" one but about 50 years too late.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: 137 Is An Excellent Time: Mikey1969: Driedsponge: There is a universal truth in road construction:  The more roadway access you build, the more traffic you will generate.  The very act of opening up access actually causes more people to attempt that access, causing density issues at the endpoints.

The people that approved this plan are fully aware of this truth, and are counting on it here.

That's cool and all, but I've been in Phoenix traffic both before and after they built the different freeways, and I can tell you that traffic improved a bazillion times. It also made driving on surface streets better.

Now, that said, we're down here for the week, and I can't wait to get back to my Salt Lake traffic. Holy fark, this place sucks, and getting stuck in traffic makes it worse.

The 303 made SUCH a difference in NW Phoenix out near surprise. The people who say highways don't make things better are idiotic.

The point has gone over your head.

Building a bigger freeway doesn't solve the need for multiple expressways, bypasses and detour routes around the city. It creates a larger jam at the ends where it inevitably has to bottleneck down to non 50 lanes.


So which communities would you propose bulldozing for these additional highways? Austin isn't really a city that lends itself to infrastructure of any magnitude.

Damned if you do, damned if you don't.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
As long as the City Limits remain intact, I'm okay.
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Since nothing is obscure on Fark, I am going to throw myself on your collective mercy and seek help. My google-fu is failing me badly.

There was a British road-protest group in the previous century (seems quaint, doesn't it?) whose name I disremember although I want to say they called themselves a republic of something or other. Maybe something to do with trolls? I dunno.

But they had this proclamation, evidently inspired by and satirizing those of the French Revolution, yada, yada, yah, we do not recognize Greenwich Mean Time (which is part of why I need the quotation), this day shall be known as ONE, respect this state, that kind of thing.

Any help? It will be most appreciated. Even get you a named credit if you're into that sort of thing.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They tell us the life span is 75 years. That means 2100. When I think about 2100, I don't see a sprawling Houston, but a city that helps people move around without cars."


You don't need a better argument against giant highways that this. Who knows what's coming with technology in high gear?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Maud Dib: Mrtraveler01: Maud Dib: scanman61: 20 lanes?  Amateurs.

...

I have a f*cking toll road in my hood.
F*ck you, Rick Perry.


...

I really don't get why Texas has toll roads.

And I don't understand why the Governor's Mansion was burned down by an arsonist at a time when it was convenient for Rick Perry to meet secretly with the foreign investors who built the toll roads...
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dv-ous: Sounds like they should build a bypass ring instead...


And buy out the damn bankrupt toll roads and make them public.
 
