(Slate)   The lawyer responsible for TFG's January 6 memo, John Eastman, is using a novel defense to argue against his disbarment. One that essentially boils down to, "I had my fingers crossed while I wrote the words in the memo"   (slate.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That pic in TFA?

That is what is due here.

This nation will not stand without retribution for engaging in a violent attack on our government.

Participating, instigating, or just looking the other way is guilt.

I am not looking the other way.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things aren't working out quite as you'd hoped, huh?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He wrote it, he signed it, and he delivered it.

Saying "But I didn't mean it." as an excuse after getting caught doesn't lessen the guilt.
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
When was the last time a Republican made a good-faith argument?
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

thanksagainandagain: When was the last time a Republican made a good-faith argument?


Eisenhower?
 
princhester
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
As a lawyer much of the tone of the article is just that tiny bit unfair because it isa lawyer's role to lay out all options, including theoretical options that rely on unproven facts.  And it is not inherently bad advice to lay out stupid options, as long as the ultimate conclusion is sound.  Given the polemic nature of the article I wouldn't necessarily rely on it to tell us if, for example, in fact Eastman qualified his advice by making it clear that it was only accurate if certain facts were true and he did not vouch for those facts.

The part that I can see which - even absent any other wrongdoing - doesconstitute a slam dunk against Eastman is this:

"BOLD, Certainly. But this Election was Stolen by a strategic Democratic plan to systematically flout existing election laws for partisan advantage; we're no longer playing by Queensbury Rules, therefore."

Because this is very clearly saying "they've broken the law so you can too".  Which is - on the fact of it and without even knowing any more - egregiously wrong in law, extremely bad advice, and completely unethical.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He shouldn't have taken photos of the incriminating documents.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 minute ago  

princhester: As a lawyer much of the tone of the article is just that tiny bit unfair because it isa lawyer's role to lay out all options, including theoretical options that rely on unproven facts.  And it is not inherently bad advice to lay out stupid options, as long as the ultimate conclusion is sound.  Given the polemic nature of the article I wouldn't necessarily rely on it to tell us if, for example, in fact Eastman qualified his advice by making it clear that it was only accurate if certain facts were true and he did not vouch for those facts.

The part that I can see which - even absent any other wrongdoing - doesconstitute a slam dunk against Eastman is this:

"BOLD, Certainly. But this Election was Stolen by a strategic Democratic plan to systematically flout existing election laws for partisan advantage; we're no longer playing by Queensbury Rules, therefore."

Because this is very clearly saying "they've broken the law so you can too".  Which is - on the fact of it and without even knowing any more - egregiously wrong in law, extremely bad advice, and completely unethical.


IANAL, but I'd say he's also guilty of being a horrible farking lawyer.  Even I know you never, ever, ever Trevor advise a client it's cool to break the farking law.  That is never gonna work out well for you, or for them
 
