 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark NotNewsletter: Your images might've been eaten by a grue
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2021-10-20 4:25:22 PM (23 comments) | Permalink
More: FarkBlog

•       •       •

224 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Oct 2021 at 4:54 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



________________________

A message from Drew Curtis:  
________________________ 

Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.

A quick technical note - a bunch of folks have written in saying they've had trouble getting images on Fark to load.  There's a problem over at DigitalOcean (our image host), images should be back as soon as they fix it.  No idea what it is or when that will be, I assume since they make 100% of their income from being able to deliver data online that they'll put adequate resources towards the problem.  Then again, that doesn't stop Comcast from not doing it.

At 4 p.m. ET Thursday on the Fark News Livestream, Christine, Trevor and I are back.  It's another edition of Where In The World is Trevor as he may have f-ed off to Morocco, or maybe that's next week. Anyhow, this week's topics take a hard turn into Halloween stories - the first "Cops called due to overly-realistic Halloween display" articles have begun to appear.  Plus cocaine hippos and sexy Magikarp cosplay.  The usual ridiculousness.  Come join us! Added bonus - I may have figured out how to green screen.  Here's hoping I don't break anything in the process
________________________

We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
________________________ 


Top Comments

Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week

Funny:
fragMasterFlash wasn't too sure that Montanans really have a librarian fetish
thatguyoverthere70 explained how goth hospitals work
InfoFreako showed us what happens when you insist on speaking "American"
bekaye revealed who murdered Gabby Petito
markie_farkie described what caused the death of an anti-vax flat-Earther
Louisiana_Sitar_Club let us know what a TikToker's neighbor was so angry about
scottydoesntknow shared a scene from "Goth Hospital"
Benevolent Misanthrope provided proof that we were meant to touch ourselves
EL EM told us about a challenging way to communicate
emersonbiggins was upset when a small plane crashed into houses in Santee, California
TorpedoOrca helped a Farker who couldn't access a tweeted photo of a type of spider whose butt looks like an Oreo

Smart:
Mr. Coffee Nerves wasn't too sure about the ability of many TSA agents to properly assess risk levels
Pocket Ninja suggested some laws to keep towns from being taken over by rental properties
SpectroBoy had an idea for John Deere workers who were on strike
The Googles Do Nothing discussed Eric Clapton's guitar skills as a fellow guitar player
Pocket Ninja had big ideas for education and health care
rosekolodny shared a philosophy about bad people who make good art
G. Tarrant told us about a coworker who thinks they're so valuable to the company that they can ignore the company's vaccine mandate

CSB Sunday Morning: First date stories
Smart: Otera's date kept his hands to himself
Funny: pissnmoan disappointed an old flame

CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.

Politics Funny:
EnzoTheCoder warned those of us who buy women's pee funnels at Trump rallies
Sub Human couldn't deny the truth
thorpe helpfully edited a photo of a pro-COVID activist to include his final words
Ghastly told us about struggles
A discussion about abortion restrictions led to nocturn giving valid medical advice

Politics Smart:
Monty_Zoncolan noticed some of the sweet perks of a job nobody showed up for
meehaw commented on Dave Chapelle's recent specials
Night Train to Wakanda discussed the appearance of armed police after a British MP was stabbed to death
eurotrader explained why some people who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19 are being denied organ transplant surgery
NotCodger looked at an anti-vaxxer lawmaker's claim to be authorized to make medical decisions for a friend


Top Contest Entries

Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down

Photoshops:
RedZoneTuba scared the years right off this traveler
Yammering_Splat_Vector reunited a celebrity with an old friend
bugdozer put something interesting in this aquarium
Driedsponge showed us who was really behind this Blue Origin stunt
retrophil put something very interesting in a tank
dlarsen222 found a celebrity endorsement deal for William Shatner
dlarsen222 designed a suit that will draw more attention to any press conference
bucket_pup added this face's signature smile
clovercat carried on for Led Zeppelin
bugdozer's people always drive their Ferraris single file to hide their numbers

Fartist Friday: Show & Tell Vol. 11: Happy Accidents Vol. Two
thespindrifter's eye just needed a drop of water

This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: Abstraction Distractions. We'll be creating specially for this contest an abstract work using any art medium: drawing, painting, Photoshop, photography, MS Paint, macaroni and glue on cardboard, etc. Use shapes, forms, colors to create a view beyond physical reality. You've just crossed over into...The Fartist Zone.

Farktography: Louder than Life
Herb Utsmelz showed us that trains have changed a lot since 2004


Fark Headlines of the Week

A selection of some of the top headlines from last week

USDA dropping rabies vaccine packets coated with bait in eastern Tennessee to fool unsuspecting racoons into eating them and vaccinating themselves. The next plan is to drop Pfizer vaccine packets wrapped in bacon on Tennessee cities

Shortage of glass means supply chain is half empty

The Merriam-Webster word of the day for October 14 is "cabal," as in: "By inadvertently throwing a freshly-caught fish into a basket, Michael Jordan accidentally created the sport of bass cabal"

Between June and September, COVID-19 accounted for 90,000 deaths among independent virus researchers

Smeggin' Thee Stallion

Men charged with stealing $1.5 million worth of rented textbooks from Amazon and selling them for cash. Police have not recovered either of the books

It's going to be hard to run with your Chubb out

Halloween Ends set to be the one where Michael Myers refuses to wear a mask

Caine mutinies against reports of his retirement

Wasbro

You're not a real bodega cat until you refuse to move for anyone

List of wineries you can take your dog to, because you're going to need a designated driver

New Ford taillights let you know when you're too loaded to drive


Beyond Fark

We're sad to have lost Farker VOCSL5, who died unexpected at the age of 37. She was known on Fark for her kindness, empathy and intelligence. She lived in the Twin Cities area, and loved cats and Japanese language and culture. You can read VOCSL5's memorial thread here. Our hearts go out to VOCSL5's family and loved ones. 


Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)

Another fun time on the Quiz this week, with a higher average score than usual. However, no one made the 1000 club, and I'm gonna assume that's because they all thought I was serving candy corn. That's okay, I'll leave it out in the bowls for next week. On the Quiz itself, Denjiro came out on top with 946, followed by FrancoFile in second with 939 and leftofcool just behind with 937. Glockenspiel Hero came in fourth with 929, and maddog2030 made it into the top five with 925. 

The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about where you can go to see the sites where the first two Dred Scott cases were decided, which rank among the worst parts of American history - but parts which should never be forgotten. Only 27% of quiztakers remembered that Dred Scott had been taken back to Missouri, and was suing for his freedom on the basis that since his owner had taken him to Illinois, a free state, for an extended period of time, by law, he was therefore free - before the Supreme Court told him that Black people had no right to sue since they weren't citizens.  So if you're ever in St, Louis and want to see the famous arch known as the Gateway to the West, be sure and check out the other historical sites within the same park. 

The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about the most-searched term on Bing. You know, that search engine Microsoft started? Bing? The one they tried every way in the world to market, including sponsoring MTV's "Ridiculousness"? Bing? Anyone? Anyway, 83% of quiztakers knew that Google thought it would be great for their defense in an antitrust suit to bring up the fact that most people when faced with Microsoft's IE and Edge browsers see the default start page and say "WTF is this" and type "Google" into the search bar. Seriously, Google's lawyers thought that this was a defense against their monopolistic practices, It's likely not going to prove what they thought it would.

The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was about which language had 26 words added to the Oxford English Dictionary this year. Only 48% of quiztakers recognized the popularity of South Korea in Western culture and the fact that some Korean words are coming into fashion. FWIW, "banchin" is a small side dish, like a vegetable; "Hallyu" is a word for the current "wave" of popularity of Korean culture worldwide - think "New Wave" music aka "the British Invasion" only with fewer extraneous vowels; and "manhwa" means printed comics, whether comic books or the funny papers. So enjoy your banchin while reading some hallyu banhwa Gangnam Style.

The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was about those poor gamers we forgot all about during the Great Facebook Outage of 2021. 83% of quiztakers knew that Oculus Quest users couldn't access their VR games during the outage because the devices require the user to be logged into Facebook in order to play. So not only could they not battle facehugger aliens in "Half Life: Alyx" or dragons and Daedra in Skyrim VR, they couldn't even go onto Facebook to complain about it, and had to scramble to remember their Twitter passwords and then realize they didn't have any followers to whom they could vent their frustrations. 

If you missed out on last week's Quiz, be sure to catch up now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll do it all again this week.
· · ·

(view entire blog)
23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm having the image problem. They've been disappearing and reappearing since the wee hours of the morning. Major pain in the butt.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That is totally unacceptable. I want my five dollars back and I want to speak to the manager. No, I don't have a receipt. Don't any of you people speak English? I am a Christian woman and I won't be treated this way. Corporate is going to hear about this. And get your lawn off of my kids!
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

DisseminationMonkey: I'm having the image problem. They've been disappearing and reappearing since the wee hours of the morning. Major pain in the butt.

[Fark user image 382x261] [View Full Size image _x_]


I haven't been able to get any images at all thru the corporate network (Spectrum).  Mobile network seems to work though (Google Fi)
 
guestguy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
im2.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The more we discuss not being able to see images the more images are posted  .... Welcome to the Fark
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DisseminationMonkey: I'm having the image problem. They've been disappearing and reappearing since the wee hours of the morning. Major pain in the butt.

[Fark user image 382x261] [View Full Size image _x_]


Pretty much the same is happening to me in the Woofday Wetnose Wednesday thread, which tends to be image-heavy. Others in thread are having the same problem.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
▌─────────────────────────▐█─────▐
▌────▄──────────────────▄█▓█▌────▐
▌───▐██▄───────────────▄▓░░▓▓────▐
▌───▐█░██▓────────────▓▓░░░▓▌────▐
▌───▐█▌░▓██──────────█▓░░░░▓─────▐
▌────▓█▌░░▓█▄███████▄███▓░▓█─────▐
▌────▓██▌░▓██░░░░░░░░░░▓█░▓▌─────▐
▌─────▓█████░░░░░░░░░░░░▓██──────▐
▌─────▓██▓░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓█──────▐
▌─────▐█▓░░░░░░█▓░░▓█░░░░▓█▌─────▐
▌─────▓█▌░▓█▓▓██▓░█▓▓▓▓▓░▓█▌─────▐
▌─────▓▓░▓██████▓░▓███▓▓▌░█▓─────▐
▌────▐▓▓░█▄▐▓▌█▓░░▓█▐▓▌▄▓░██─────▐
▌────▓█▓░▓█▄▄▄█▓░░▓█▄▄▄█▓░██▌────▐
▌────▓█▌░▓█████▓░░░▓███▓▀░▓█▓────▐
▌───▐▓█░░░▀▓██▀░░░░░─▀▓▀░░▓█▓────▐
▌───▓██░░░░░░░░▀▄▄▄▄▀░░░░░░▓▓────▐
▌───▓█▌░░░░░░░░░░▐▌░░░░░░░░▓▓▌───▐
▌───▓█░░░░░░░░░▄▀▀▀▀▄░░░░░░░█▓───▐
▌──▐█▌░░░░░░░░▀░░░░░░▀░░░░░░█▓▌──▐
▌──▓█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░██▓──▐
▌──▓█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓█▓──▐
▌──██░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░█▓──▐
▌──█▌░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▐▓▌─▐
▌─▐▓░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░█▓─▐
▌─█▓░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓─▐
▌─█▓░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▌▐
▌▐█▓░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░██▐
▌█▓▌░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓█▐
██████████████████████████████████
█░▀░░░░▀█▀░░░░░░▀█░░░░░░▀█▀░░░░░▀█
█░░▐█▌░░█░░░██░░░█░░██░░░█░░░██░░█
█░░▐█▌░░█░░░██░░░█░░██░░░█░░░██░░█
█░░▐█▌░░█░░░██░░░█░░░░░░▄█░░▄▄▄▄▄█
█░░▐█▌░░█░░░██░░░█░░░░████░░░░░░░█
█░░░█░░░█▄░░░░░░▄█░░░░████▄░░░░░▄█
██████████████████████████████████
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I thought this was reddit.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
*taunts Gazebo*
 
guestguy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jim32rr: The more we discuss not being able to see images the more images are posted  .... Welcome to the Fark


I say we go full ascii art for this thread...

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|
     Welcome
           to
        Fark!
|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|
      \ (•◡•) /
        \      /
          ---
          |   |
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A seedy-looking individual with a large bag just wandered through the room. On the way through, he quietly abstracted some valuables from the room and from your possession, mumbling something about "Welcome to Fark..."
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Might be nude, might not .... can't see

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hopefully it's fixed soon. If I can't post and enjoy coffin dancer gifs when some anti-vaxxer FAFOs, then why even get up in the morning?
 
LineNoise
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The bodycount on caturday threads really needs to be looked into.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How today started:

Fark user imageView Full Size


How its going:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Hopefully it's fixed soon. If I can't post and enjoy coffin dancer gifs when some anti-vaxxer FAFOs, then why even get up in the morning?


resolved for me just now.  You may be free to coffin dance.
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Interestingly, though the images keep breaking for me in Chrome on my laptop and in Safari and the Fark app on my phone, they work in Firefox on my desktop. They also work on my phone if I turn off wifi.
 
Petey4335
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DisseminationMonkey: Interestingly, though the images keep breaking for me in Chrome on my laptop and in Safari and the Fark app on my phone, they work in Firefox on my desktop. They also work on my phone if I turn off wifi.


I was about to say the same thing, until I the laptop and half of the images in this thread stopped resolving
 
King Something
‘’ less than a minute ago  
thatsthejoke.jpg
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.