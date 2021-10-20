Fark NotNewsletter: Your images might've been eaten by a grue

|
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.
A quick technical note - a bunch of folks have written in saying they've had trouble getting images on Fark to load. There's a problem over at DigitalOcean (our image host), images should be back as soon as they fix it. No idea what it is or when that will be, I assume since they make 100% of their income from being able to deliver data online that they'll put adequate resources towards the problem. Then again, that doesn't stop Comcast from not doing it.
At 4 p.m. ET Thursday on the Fark News Livestream, Christine, Trevor and I are back. It's another edition of Where In The World is Trevor as he may have f-ed off to Morocco, or maybe that's next week. Anyhow, this week's topics take a hard turn into Halloween stories - the first "Cops called due to overly-realistic Halloween display" articles have begun to appear. Plus cocaine hippos and sexy Magikarp cosplay. The usual ridiculousness. Come join us! Added bonus - I may have figured out how to green screen. Here's hoping I don't break anything in the process
________________________
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
fragMasterFlash wasn't too sure that Montanans really have a librarian fetish
thatguyoverthere70 explained how goth hospitals work
InfoFreako showed us what happens when you insist on speaking "American"
bekaye revealed who murdered Gabby Petito
markie_farkie described what caused the death of an anti-vax flat-Earther
Louisiana_Sitar_Club let us know what a TikToker's neighbor was so angry about
scottydoesntknow shared a scene from "Goth Hospital"
Benevolent Misanthrope provided proof that we were meant to touch ourselves
EL EM told us about a challenging way to communicate
emersonbiggins was upset when a small plane crashed into houses in Santee, California
TorpedoOrca helped a Farker who couldn't access a tweeted photo of a type of spider whose butt looks like an Oreo
Smart:
Mr. Coffee Nerves wasn't too sure about the ability of many TSA agents to properly assess risk levels
Pocket Ninja suggested some laws to keep towns from being taken over by rental properties
SpectroBoy had an idea for John Deere workers who were on strike
The Googles Do Nothing discussed Eric Clapton's guitar skills as a fellow guitar player
Pocket Ninja had big ideas for education and health care
rosekolodny shared a philosophy about bad people who make good art
G. Tarrant told us about a coworker who thinks they're so valuable to the company that they can ignore the company's vaccine mandate
CSB Sunday Morning: First date stories
Smart: Otera's date kept his hands to himself
Funny: pissnmoan disappointed an old flame
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
Politics Funny:
EnzoTheCoder warned those of us who buy women's pee funnels at Trump rallies
Sub Human couldn't deny the truth
thorpe helpfully edited a photo of a pro-COVID activist to include his final words
Ghastly told us about struggles
A discussion about abortion restrictions led to nocturn giving valid medical advice
Politics Smart:
Monty_Zoncolan noticed some of the sweet perks of a job nobody showed up for
meehaw commented on Dave Chapelle's recent specials
Night Train to Wakanda discussed the appearance of armed police after a British MP was stabbed to death
eurotrader explained why some people who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19 are being denied organ transplant surgery
NotCodger looked at an anti-vaxxer lawmaker's claim to be authorized to make medical decisions for a friend
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
RedZoneTuba scared the years right off this traveler
Yammering_Splat_Vector reunited a celebrity with an old friend
bugdozer put something interesting in this aquarium
Driedsponge showed us who was really behind this Blue Origin stunt
retrophil put something very interesting in a tank
dlarsen222 found a celebrity endorsement deal for William Shatner
dlarsen222 designed a suit that will draw more attention to any press conference
bucket_pup added this face's signature smile
clovercat carried on for Led Zeppelin
bugdozer's people always drive their Ferraris single file to hide their numbers
Fartist Friday: Show & Tell Vol. 11: Happy Accidents Vol. Two
thespindrifter's eye just needed a drop of water
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: Abstraction Distractions. We'll be creating specially for this contest an abstract work using any art medium: drawing, painting, Photoshop, photography, MS Paint, macaroni and glue on cardboard, etc. Use shapes, forms, colors to create a view beyond physical reality. You've just crossed over into...The Fartist Zone.
Farktography: Louder than Life
Herb Utsmelz showed us that trains have changed a lot since 2004
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
USDA dropping rabies vaccine packets coated with bait in eastern Tennessee to fool unsuspecting racoons into eating them and vaccinating themselves. The next plan is to drop Pfizer vaccine packets wrapped in bacon on Tennessee cities
Shortage of glass means supply chain is half empty
The Merriam-Webster word of the day for October 14 is "cabal," as in: "By inadvertently throwing a freshly-caught fish into a basket, Michael Jordan accidentally created the sport of bass cabal"
Between June and September, COVID-19 accounted for 90,000 deaths among independent virus researchers
Smeggin' Thee Stallion
Men charged with stealing $1.5 million worth of rented textbooks from Amazon and selling them for cash. Police have not recovered either of the books
It's going to be hard to run with your Chubb out
Halloween Ends set to be the one where Michael Myers refuses to wear a mask
Caine mutinies against reports of his retirement
Wasbro
You're not a real bodega cat until you refuse to move for anyone
List of wineries you can take your dog to, because you're going to need a designated driver
New Ford taillights let you know when you're too loaded to drive
Beyond Fark
We're sad to have lost Farker VOCSL5, who died unexpected at the age of 37. She was known on Fark for her kindness, empathy and intelligence. She lived in the Twin Cities area, and loved cats and Japanese language and culture. You can read VOCSL5's memorial thread here. Our hearts go out to VOCSL5's family and loved ones.
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz this week, with a higher average score than usual. However, no one made the 1000 club, and I'm gonna assume that's because they all thought I was serving candy corn. That's okay, I'll leave it out in the bowls for next week. On the Quiz itself, Denjiro came out on top with 946, followed by FrancoFile in second with 939 and leftofcool just behind with 937. Glockenspiel Hero came in fourth with 929, and maddog2030 made it into the top five with 925.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about where you can go to see the sites where the first two Dred Scott cases were decided, which rank among the worst parts of American history - but parts which should never be forgotten. Only 27% of quiztakers remembered that Dred Scott had been taken back to Missouri, and was suing for his freedom on the basis that since his owner had taken him to Illinois, a free state, for an extended period of time, by law, he was therefore free - before the Supreme Court told him that Black people had no right to sue since they weren't citizens. So if you're ever in St, Louis and want to see the famous arch known as the Gateway to the West, be sure and check out the other historical sites within the same park.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about the most-searched term on Bing. You know, that search engine Microsoft started? Bing? The one they tried every way in the world to market, including sponsoring MTV's "Ridiculousness"? Bing? Anyone? Anyway, 83% of quiztakers knew that Google thought it would be great for their defense in an antitrust suit to bring up the fact that most people when faced with Microsoft's IE and Edge browsers see the default start page and say "WTF is this" and type "Google" into the search bar. Seriously, Google's lawyers thought that this was a defense against their monopolistic practices, It's likely not going to prove what they thought it would.
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was about which language had 26 words added to the Oxford English Dictionary this year. Only 48% of quiztakers recognized the popularity of South Korea in Western culture and the fact that some Korean words are coming into fashion. FWIW, "banchin" is a small side dish, like a vegetable; "Hallyu" is a word for the current "wave" of popularity of Korean culture worldwide - think "New Wave" music aka "the British Invasion" only with fewer extraneous vowels; and "manhwa" means printed comics, whether comic books or the funny papers. So enjoy your banchin while reading some hallyu banhwa Gangnam Style.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was about those poor gamers we forgot all about during the Great Facebook Outage of 2021. 83% of quiztakers knew that Oculus Quest users couldn't access their VR games during the outage because the devices require the user to be logged into Facebook in order to play. So not only could they not battle facehugger aliens in "Half Life: Alyx" or dragons and Daedra in Skyrim VR, they couldn't even go onto Facebook to complain about it, and had to scramble to remember their Twitter passwords and then realize they didn't have any followers to whom they could vent their frustrations.
If you missed out on last week's Quiz, be sure to catch up now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll do it all again this week.
· · ·
