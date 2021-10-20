 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   I think that i shall never see, a poet who's as white as me. Gas grill, golf bag, SUV, subscription to AARP   (cnn.com) divider line
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I drive a GMC.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: I drive a GMC.


In Tennessee? In the HOV?
 
snapperhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or people are finally taking notice.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, I'm a fan of poetry, done well, and I just don't see it in most of this new stuff like what's cited in the article. It's touted because of it's subject matter, not any  ingenious wordplay or subtle, subconscious attack of subject. Gorman, sorry, hamfisted, linear and juvenile.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snapperhead: Or people are finally taking notice.


Didn't even rhyme by post 3.
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For no reason I have been able to determine, this poem has been irretrievably stuck in my dome since I returned from Hilton Head. As good a place as any to share it, I guess. Maybe we can haz a poetry thread.


Be Angry At The Sun

That public men publish falsehoods
Is nothing new. That America must accept
Like the historical republics corruption and empire
Has been known for years.

Be angry at the sun for setting
If these things anger you. Watch the wheel slope and turn,
They are all bound on the wheel, these people, those warriors.
This republic, Europe, Asia.

Observe them gesticulating,
Observe them going down. The gang serves lies, the passionate
Man plays his part; the cold passion for truth
Hunts in no pack.

You are not Catullus, you know,
To lampoon these crude sketches of Caesar. You are far
From Dante's feet, but even farther from his dirty
Political hatreds.

Let boys want pleasure, and men
Struggle for power, and women perhaps for fame,
And the servile to serve a Leader and the dupes to be duped.
Yours is not theirs.

-Robinson Jeffers
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mos Def is most definitely speechless
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: Sorry, I'm a fan of poetry, done well, and I just don't see it in most of this new stuff like what's cited in the article. It's touted because of it's subject matter, not any  ingenious wordplay or subtle, subconscious attack of subject. Gorman, sorry, hamfisted, linear and juvenile.


There once was a Sexy Jesus from Nantucket....
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Stick a fork in it's ass and turn it over." - Lou Reed
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If you wanna feed me poop, feed me poop. But don't you dare call it chocolate ice cream."

--Ballzdeep, pandemic era, 21st century
 
nytmare
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If I never see another stock image of two grinning white-haired white-toothed geezers wearing white preppy sweaters with their white arms over the other one's shoulders in white diffused lighting with a blazing white background it will be too soon.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
White Poetry needs to die.  Def Jam is what's hot.
 
Ultrablack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I always saw rap lyrics as poetry. Some better than others, but still.
 
chewd
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I prefer Jewish poetry... it is my opinion that Gilbert Gottfrieds roast of Joan Rivers deserves a place in history next to the greatest works of Shakespeare and Chaucer.

/i would link it but dont want to get banninated
//yes, its that good
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Throughout its history, poetry has taken on many forms from Carmina Burana to Shakespeare's sonnets to Coleridge's opium soaked surrealism to whatever the hell ee cummings was doing to Dorothy Parker's biting gobbets to modern rap and everything in between. This sounds hackneyed, but poetry doesn't fit in one box.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

chewd: I prefer Jewish poetry... it is my opinion that Gilbert Gottfrieds roast of Joan Rivers deserves a place in history next to the greatest works of Shakespeare and Chaucer.

/i would link it but dont want to get banninated
//yes, its that good


a unicorn looked out of it and winked at me!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'd just like to know what happened to the red-blooded, two-fisted, he-man poets from my youth.

Kids in the Hall: First Poem
Youtube IUUWMsOUC5Y
 
anuran
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I just talked about this article with Mrs. Nuran who has been a poet of color for close to thirty years. Awards. Publications. Whole nine yards. To do a serious tl;dr she blinked a few times and said that poetry has been having its grand revival for at least twenty years including poetry by people who aren't white. It's just been ignored because poetry has been devalued for much longer than that.

Why has it been ignored? Because there's no money in it outside of song writing and rap. Otherwise poets sell books but pretty much just to other poets.

She laughed at the idea that there wasn't financial support for poets of color. There isn't financial support for poetry at all outside of a very, very few who get their work in Poetry magazine.

And yes, she distinguishes between songwriting and rap because while both are poetry a lot of rap consciously chooses to reject what she considers essentials of music - instrumentation, singing, or both.
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I tend to work in two modes: parody and poetry.  Parody means mimicry of the rhyme and meter of the original, typically for humorous purposes.  Poetry means something original using either a regular rhyme and meter I choose, or one that matches an existing format, such as a sonnet.  (Also typically humorous, though not always.)  Perhaps I see it more as craft than art.

But the bottom line for me ends up being rhyme and meter.  While I acknowledge that some poetry doesn't follow strict rules with regard to those, I tend to judge it more harshly.  Unfair, perhaps, but at least consistent.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My favorite poet Les Barker.  A farewell to Donald, 11 months ago.

Farewell to Donald
Youtube 2FsiLIiPHyU
 
